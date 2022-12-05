ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Roy Edward Mallory

Roy Edward Mallory, 73, of Bedford, died on Dec. 5, 2022. He graduated from Tufts University in 1971 with a degree in electrical engineering. Friends remember him as a warm, witty, engaging, and musically talented man who was instrumental in getting the Tufts radio station, WMFO, on the air. For...
BEDFORD, MA
An Obituary: Claire A. Dutra

An Obituary: Claire A. Dutra

Claire A. Dutra, 87, of Bedford, died in Lexington on Dec. 4, 2022. She was born in Somerville on Jan. 11, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Augustus and Agnes (Slowe) Dutra. Claire was a graduate of Somerville High School and was employed in the insurance industry as...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Lussier

Elizabeth Ann Lussier (Russo), 59, of Leominster and formerly of Bedford, passed away on Dec. 1, 2022. Even from a young age, Elizabeth faced adversity with strength, love, and poise. She battled kidney nephritis for many years as a child until she was cured as a young adult. She enjoyed...
LEOMINSTER, MA
An Obituary: William L. King

An Obituary: William L. King

William L. King, of Billerica, and formerly of Bedford, died on Dec. 1, 2022. Bill King, 94, was born and raised in Boston and was the son of the late Mary Florence and Lawrence King. He attended Boston Trade School and was married to the late Phoebe M. King on March 28, 1948.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Gina A. (Umanita) DiMattia

Gina A. (Umanita) DiMattia, 68, passed away at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers on Nov. 29, 2022. Gina grew up in Bedford, graduating from Bedford High School and then Salem State College with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She was a preschool teacher for many years. Visiting...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Maybelle Higgins DeBenedictis

Maybelle Higgins DeBenedictis, 97, died on Nov. 28, 2002. She was 97 years old. Maybelle, also known as Jayne, Bunty, and Odessa, lived in Mashpee, MA. For several summers, she was an actress in summer stock theater. She met her husband, the late Robert Higgins, in a theater. They raised their family in Bedford. While living in Bedford, Jayne continued to act with the Bedford Community Players. She was also active in the Bedford Santa Claus program.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Nicole Monk’s Energy, Enthusiasm Brighten the Library Children’s Room

When Nicole Monk learned that the Bedford Free Public Library was looking for a new Head of Children’s Services, she knew right away that she wanted to apply. Although she was happy with her work as young adult librarian at the Burlington Public Library, she was ready to move up to a department head position. And she wanted to return to children’s services, her “first love,” she said. The more she researched the Library to get to know it, the more excited she was: “Bedford is a small community, the Library is a busy place with great circulation, and it’s well-loved by the community.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Election 2023: Bopha Malone – Candidate for Bedford Select Board

I’m excited to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Bedford Select Board. I was elected in March 2020, one day before the Governor’s Covid-19 stay-at-home order, and I’m now serving as its Clerk. It’s been one of my greatest honors to serve Bedford, especially during one of its most challenging times. I’m passionate about making a difference, I care deeply about Bedford, and I would love the opportunity to continue to serve and work with everyone to continue to make Bedford the best place to live, work, raise a family, and retire! 
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

School Superintendent Search Accelerating

The search for a new superintendent of Bedford schools is about to shift into high gear. School Committee Chair Brad Morrison said at Tuesday night’s meeting that a brochure announcing the position is about to be distributed through standard channels for the position, such as the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Thomas Talcott Mix

Thomas (Tom) Talcott Mix, 80, of McLean, Virginia, formerly of Bedford, died on Nov. 24, 2022. Raised in Bedford, Tom graduated from Bedford High School in 1961. He joined the Air Force in 1962 and served at Ramstein Air Base in Germany and at the Northeast Cape Air Force Station in St. Lawrence Island, Savoonga, Alaska before leaving in 1966. He was recruited to work in communications at the Central Intelligence Agency where he served for 32 years.
MCLEAN, VA
The Bedford Citizen

Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Acquires 23 Winterberry Way

At their Dec. 6 meeting, the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust (the Trust) became the owner of an affordable three-bedroom home at 23 Winterberry Way. Earlier, on Nov. 29, the Trust voted unanimously to reaffirm the town’s first right of refusal to purchase the property, to approve the purchase and sale agreement, and to authorize the Town Manager to execute the purchase and sale agreement on behalf of the Trust.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Recreation Winter Programming Registration Opens Tonight ~ December 5, 8pm

The Winter 2023 Adult and Youth Recreation Brochures have been posted to the Bedford Recreation Department website. Registration for Winter Programming opens tonight, Monday, 12/5 at 8:00 PM through the Rec Department’s Active Communities portal. The recreation department offers sports and recreation, arts and crafts, professional and personal development,...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Council on Aging Message for December 2022

We have reached the last month of the year in 2022. I hope you feel, as I do, much better connected and engaged with us than last year. I extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff and volunteers of the American Legion, Post 221 for helped bring us together again this year for a delicious Thanksgiving meal and for their unwavering compassion for the senior community in Bedford.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Christine A. (Puglielli) Portlock

Mrs. Christine A. (Puglielli) Portlock, 54, of Bedford died on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington. She was the wife of Timothy M. Portlock. Calling hours at the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St. (Rte. 20) in Waltham, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 before the procession leaves for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Saint Michael’s Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Housing Partnership Gives the Nod to Carlisle Road Project

Continuing an earlier discussion with Atty. Pam Brown and developer Brian DeVellis, the Bedford Housing Partnership voted unanimously to support the Carlisle Road Project at last night’s meeting. Atty. Brown reviewed the site plan again, with particular emphasis on the location and distribution of the 35 affordable units that...
BEDFORD, MA
