An Obituary: Roy Edward Mallory
Roy Edward Mallory, 73, of Bedford, died on Dec. 5, 2022. He graduated from Tufts University in 1971 with a degree in electrical engineering. Friends remember him as a warm, witty, engaging, and musically talented man who was instrumental in getting the Tufts radio station, WMFO, on the air. For...
An Obituary: Claire A. Dutra
Claire A. Dutra, 87, of Bedford, died in Lexington on Dec. 4, 2022. She was born in Somerville on Jan. 11, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Augustus and Agnes (Slowe) Dutra. Claire was a graduate of Somerville High School and was employed in the insurance industry as...
An Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Lussier
Elizabeth Ann Lussier (Russo), 59, of Leominster and formerly of Bedford, passed away on Dec. 1, 2022. Even from a young age, Elizabeth faced adversity with strength, love, and poise. She battled kidney nephritis for many years as a child until she was cured as a young adult. She enjoyed...
An Obituary: William L. King
William L. King, of Billerica, and formerly of Bedford, died on Dec. 1, 2022. Bill King, 94, was born and raised in Boston and was the son of the late Mary Florence and Lawrence King. He attended Boston Trade School and was married to the late Phoebe M. King on March 28, 1948.
An Obituary: Gina A. (Umanita) DiMattia
Gina A. (Umanita) DiMattia, 68, passed away at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers on Nov. 29, 2022. Gina grew up in Bedford, graduating from Bedford High School and then Salem State College with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She was a preschool teacher for many years. Visiting...
An Obituary: Maybelle Higgins DeBenedictis
Maybelle Higgins DeBenedictis, 97, died on Nov. 28, 2002. She was 97 years old. Maybelle, also known as Jayne, Bunty, and Odessa, lived in Mashpee, MA. For several summers, she was an actress in summer stock theater. She met her husband, the late Robert Higgins, in a theater. They raised their family in Bedford. While living in Bedford, Jayne continued to act with the Bedford Community Players. She was also active in the Bedford Santa Claus program.
Nicole Monk’s Energy, Enthusiasm Brighten the Library Children’s Room
When Nicole Monk learned that the Bedford Free Public Library was looking for a new Head of Children’s Services, she knew right away that she wanted to apply. Although she was happy with her work as young adult librarian at the Burlington Public Library, she was ready to move up to a department head position. And she wanted to return to children’s services, her “first love,” she said. The more she researched the Library to get to know it, the more excited she was: “Bedford is a small community, the Library is a busy place with great circulation, and it’s well-loved by the community.”
BHS Interact Club Hosting Winter Items Drive to Help Children in Need
The Bedford High School Interact Club is holding its second annual Winter Items Drive to help the children served by Cradles to Crayons. The drive is now underway and runs through Dec. 20. Needed are new or gently used winter coats and snow boots as well as hats and gloves....
Election 2023: Bopha Malone – Candidate for Bedford Select Board
I’m excited to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Bedford Select Board. I was elected in March 2020, one day before the Governor’s Covid-19 stay-at-home order, and I’m now serving as its Clerk. It’s been one of my greatest honors to serve Bedford, especially during one of its most challenging times. I’m passionate about making a difference, I care deeply about Bedford, and I would love the opportunity to continue to serve and work with everyone to continue to make Bedford the best place to live, work, raise a family, and retire!
School Superintendent Search Accelerating
The search for a new superintendent of Bedford schools is about to shift into high gear. School Committee Chair Brad Morrison said at Tuesday night’s meeting that a brochure announcing the position is about to be distributed through standard channels for the position, such as the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.
Holiday Artisan’s Fair is a Popular New Addition to Bedford’s Tree Lighting Festivities
Saturday’s Holiday Artisans Fair at The First Parish Church in Bedford came about in a serendipitous manner. Bedford resident Chris Wojnar is a member of both the Bedford Cultural District and the Gallery Team at First Parish and it seems both groups wanted to put on a fair where local artists could sell their wares.
Support the American Cancer Society with Cookies for a Cure!
~Submitted by Relay For Life Team – All Night For the Fight. The All Night for the Fight team at Bedford High School is selling homemade frozen cookie dough balls by the dozen just in time for the winter holidays. These ready-to-bake treats will be delivered to any home...
An Obituary: Thomas Talcott Mix
Thomas (Tom) Talcott Mix, 80, of McLean, Virginia, formerly of Bedford, died on Nov. 24, 2022. Raised in Bedford, Tom graduated from Bedford High School in 1961. He joined the Air Force in 1962 and served at Ramstein Air Base in Germany and at the Northeast Cape Air Force Station in St. Lawrence Island, Savoonga, Alaska before leaving in 1966. He was recruited to work in communications at the Central Intelligence Agency where he served for 32 years.
Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Acquires 23 Winterberry Way
At their Dec. 6 meeting, the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust (the Trust) became the owner of an affordable three-bedroom home at 23 Winterberry Way. Earlier, on Nov. 29, the Trust voted unanimously to reaffirm the town’s first right of refusal to purchase the property, to approve the purchase and sale agreement, and to authorize the Town Manager to execute the purchase and sale agreement on behalf of the Trust.
Bedford Recreation Winter Programming Registration Opens Tonight ~ December 5, 8pm
The Winter 2023 Adult and Youth Recreation Brochures have been posted to the Bedford Recreation Department website. Registration for Winter Programming opens tonight, Monday, 12/5 at 8:00 PM through the Rec Department’s Active Communities portal. The recreation department offers sports and recreation, arts and crafts, professional and personal development,...
Council on Aging Message for December 2022
We have reached the last month of the year in 2022. I hope you feel, as I do, much better connected and engaged with us than last year. I extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff and volunteers of the American Legion, Post 221 for helped bring us together again this year for a delicious Thanksgiving meal and for their unwavering compassion for the senior community in Bedford.
An Obituary: Christine A. (Puglielli) Portlock
Mrs. Christine A. (Puglielli) Portlock, 54, of Bedford died on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington. She was the wife of Timothy M. Portlock. Calling hours at the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St. (Rte. 20) in Waltham, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 before the procession leaves for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Saint Michael’s Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford.
Housing Partnership Gives the Nod to Carlisle Road Project
Continuing an earlier discussion with Atty. Pam Brown and developer Brian DeVellis, the Bedford Housing Partnership voted unanimously to support the Carlisle Road Project at last night’s meeting. Atty. Brown reviewed the site plan again, with particular emphasis on the location and distribution of the 35 affordable units that...
Rotary Club of Bedford’s Winter Community Breakfast returns on Dec. 11
The Bedford Rotary’s 34th annual holiday breakfast is back after a three-year hiatus. Join the Rotary Club for its Winter Community Breakfast (formerly Breakfast with Santa) from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the Bedford High School cafeteria. Tickets will be available at the door- $10 per person, children under one year are free.
Town Boards to Continue Digesting Carlisle Road Housing Proposal
The Housing Partnership is scheduled to resume discussion on Dec. 6 of a proposed 153-unit mixed housing development off Carlisle Road. The plan by Brian DeVellis, attorney and landscape architect, involves development of 35 acres on the north side of Carlisle Road, a little east of the town compost center across the street.
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.
