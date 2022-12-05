Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Alina Andras
Iowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Alina Andras
Iowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards Jews
Edy Zoo
Coralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye Gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * Kris Murray will miss his second straight start for Iowa. During a Saturday video conference, coach Fran McCaffery said there is no change in Murray’s status and his lower body injury will keep him out for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener. Murray, who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, watched Thursday with a walking boot on his left foot.
Sioux City Journal
Bluder reaches milestone as Hawkeyes roll
IOWA CITY — As Caitlin Clark flirted with another triple-double and McKenna Warnock reached career milestones Saturday, Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder set a record of her own. The 16th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 87-64 victory over Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena was the 234th Big Ten win for the 23rd-year...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes rally past Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- Bonus points in four of the last five matches allowed the Iowa wrestling team to rally for a win Saturday. The second-ranked Hawkeyes overcame a slow start to eventually win six matches and earn a 27-12 win at McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga was within 13-12 after Rocky Jordan...
Sioux City Journal
Davenport coach alleges racist comments by basketball refs
Mississippi Athletic Conference officials are reviewing a reported incident involving three referees who officiated a recent boys basketball game between Davenport North and Pleasant Valley High schools. North High head coach Marquez Davis posted about the incident on Facebook. He named the three referees and wrote that each had directed...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation
MARENGO — An explosion and fire at an agricultural plant Thursday in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fire happened about 11:15 a.m. in Marengo at a plant owned by Heartland Crush, a soybean crushing company. Hours later, the fire continued to burn.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa plant explosion, fire lead to injuries, evacuation
MARENGO, Iowa (AP) — An explosion and fire at an agricultural plant Thursday in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fire happened about 11:15 a.m. in Marengo at a plant owned by Heartland Crush, a soybean crushing company. Hours later, the fire continued to burn.
Sioux City Journal
Bettendorf schools to host community "Listening & Learning" forum for district facilities planning
The Bettendorf Community School District will host a community "Listening & Learning" forum on Monday, Dec. 12, to walk district parents and community members through its facilities master planning progress. The forum will take place at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road. Tours of the middle school will be offered...
