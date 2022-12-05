ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye Gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * Kris Murray will miss his second straight start for Iowa. During a Saturday video conference, coach Fran McCaffery said there is no change in Murray’s status and his lower body injury will keep him out for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener. Murray, who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, watched Thursday with a walking boot on his left foot.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Bluder reaches milestone as Hawkeyes roll

IOWA CITY — As Caitlin Clark flirted with another triple-double and McKenna Warnock reached career milestones Saturday, Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder set a record of her own. The 16th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 87-64 victory over Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena was the 234th Big Ten win for the 23rd-year...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes rally past Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- Bonus points in four of the last five matches allowed the Iowa wrestling team to rally for a win Saturday. The second-ranked Hawkeyes overcame a slow start to eventually win six matches and earn a 27-12 win at McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga was within 13-12 after Rocky Jordan...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Sioux City Journal

Davenport coach alleges racist comments by basketball refs

Mississippi Athletic Conference officials are reviewing a reported incident involving three referees who officiated a recent boys basketball game between Davenport North and Pleasant Valley High schools. North High head coach Marquez Davis posted about the incident on Facebook. He named the three referees and wrote that each had directed...
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation

MARENGO — An explosion and fire at an agricultural plant Thursday in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fire happened about 11:15 a.m. in Marengo at a plant owned by Heartland Crush, a soybean crushing company. Hours later, the fire continued to burn.
MARENGO, IA
Sioux City Journal

