The Indianapolis Colts went into their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys hoping to pull off the upset on Sunday Night Football. Instead, things took a turn for the worse. The Cowboys embarrassed the Colts on national television, putting up a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter on the way to a 54-19 win. The Colts entered the fourth quarter down just 21-19. However, turnovers on four consecutive drives led to an avalanche of points by the Cowboys.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 23 MINUTES AGO