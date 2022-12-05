Read full article on original website
NBA
Dejounte Murray (ankle) leaves game vs. Knicks
Update: New developments of this story have been moved here. Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray was forced out of Wednesday’s 113-89 road loss to the New York Knicks with a sprained left ankle in the first quarter. Murray suffered his injury 3 1/2 minutes into the game and added...
NBA
Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 called on Jordan Clarkson in the Fourth Quarter of the Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Sarah Todd (Deseret News) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Warriors at Jazz Game. QUESTION: What was the reason/reasons Clarkson was assessed a Flagrant 2?. DAVIS: Replay determined that Clarkson’s contact above the shoulder was deemed both unnecessary and excessive as...
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Game Preview
ORLANDO – “The results will come.”. That’s the message Markelle Fultz and the Orlando Magic are preaching amidst the team’s current nine-game losing streak. Their belief is that by continuing to focus on the minute details – learning from mistakes, bringing high-energy night in and night out, and honing-in on the game plan – the results will eventually take care of themselves.
NBA
Tickets on sale now for NBA All-Star 2023 fan events
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2022 — The NBA today announced that tickets are on sale now for NBA All-Star 2023 fan events taking place Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb.19 in Salt Lake City including: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, NBA Rising Stars, NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T, NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T and the NBA G League Next Up Game. Tickets are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events App, which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
NBA
Paolo Banchero Comes Up Clutch at the Line as Magic Edge Clippers in OT Thriller
Paolo Banchero scored 10 of his 23 points in overtime, including six from the free throw line in the final seven seconds, as the Orlando Magic overcame an 18-point first-quarter deficit to pull out a 116-111 thrilling victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Amway Center. Clutch...
See Brittney Griner on flight back to US
WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
NBA
Stats Leaders: Who are top clutch scorers so far this season?
Each Tuesday throughout the season, we’ll break down the leaders in a specific statistical category — digging into player tracking, play-type and shot-type data to go beyond the box score to highlight some of the game’s top performers. This week we’ll focus on the league’s top scorers...
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Dec. 8
That Wednesday card was wild. We had 11 games in total, but it’s leaving us with a small slate here. We have just three games, but it should be a fun night. We have two great matchups between four contenders and the two worst defenses in the NBA facing off in the other outing. With that in mind, let’s get started.
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Raptors 12-07-22
After dropping a hard-fought game vs. the Cavs on Tuesday, the Lakers (10-13) travel to Toronto to face the Raptors (12-12) on the 2nd night of a back-to-back. The game tips at 4:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN Radio 710. Here's three things to know ahead of the...
NBA
Pistons, Bogey get rolling in second half to put the Heat on ice
Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 116-96 win over the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. LATE CHARGE – Nobody would want to go into free agency coming off a season where you had to play 82 games against the Miami Heat. The Heat love to play grinding, physical defense that makes their opponent wind up attempting to create something in the final seconds of the shot clock on a preponderance of possessions. They play the same way at the other end. They’re 26th in the NBA in pace and that’s by design. It’s the opposite of they heyday of Lakers Showtime basketball. But it can be brutally effective. When Miami is on its home court and manages to dictate pace as it often does – as it did against the Pistons on Tuesday for more than 24 minutes – it usually bodes well for the Heat. So credit the Pistons for recovering after Miami took an early 17-6 lead in a game where 11 points feels like 25. Miami led by seven with eight minutes to go in the third quarter when the Pistons made their move, outscoring the Heat 24-12 to finish the quarter. Bogan Bogdanovic scored 28 of his 31 in the second half and hit a pair of dagger triples in the fourth quarter, one with six minutes left to put the Pistons up 10 and another less than two minutes later to stretch the lead to 15. Bogdanovic hit 7 of 9 from the 3-point line. The Pistons are now 3-1 in their last four games with wins at Denver, Utah and Miami.
NBA
Jazz guard Collin Sexton (hamstring) to be reevaluated in 1 week
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton will be reevaluated in 1 week after an MRI on Thursday confirmed he has a mild hamstring strain in his right leg, the team announced. Sexton is in his fifth NBA season and first with Utah, where he’s averaging 14.3 points on 49.3% from the field, 3.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per contest during the 2022-23 season.
NBA
Collin Sexton Injury Update
The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton:. Sexton was examined Thursday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a mild hamstring strain in his right leg. He will be reevaluated in one week. Sexton (6-1, 192,...
NBA
NBA All-Star Weekend | Event Schedule
Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: The NBA Celebrity Game has emerged as one of the most buzzed about events taking place at All-Star weekend. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. MT at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Click HERE for more information about tickets. NBA Rising Stars: Capping off opening...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Wizards (12.07.2022)
The Bulls (9-14) return home from the West Coast to meet up with the Washington Wizards (11-13) for the second of four times this season. Both come in staggering, with Chicago losing nine of its last 11, and Washington dropping six of its last seven. Both are also looking to snap three-game losing streaks.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel plays and lineup strategy for Dec. 7
We have five games with projected totals of 230 and above on Wednesday’s slate. Of that group, the nightcap between the Pacers and Timberwolves stands out. Although the Hawks-Knicks matchup sports an over-under of 233, I’m not entirely convinced that these two offenses can produce that number. The only clunker on the slate appears to be the Clippers-Magic game, but the statuses of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will influence that number.
NBA
8 candidates to be All-Star guards in the Eastern Conference
We explored the tough decisions regarding the selection of Western Conference backcourt players looming later this month once the league officially opens voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. So, naturally, it’s time to turn attention to the Eastern Conference, which added a couple of 2022 All-Star guards from the...
NBA
How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's bond with Chris Paul helped fuel breakout season
Their time together in Oklahoma City was brief, only a season, which was interrupted and squeezed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But a season of being teammates with Chris Paul in your ear and by your side doesn’t really end. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says they haven’t been apart since. “We...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Mitchell is Dynamite on TNT
Justin and Carter discuss the Cavs getting back to their winning ways at home with a primetime win over LeBron James. Breaking down big time outings from Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and some of their thoughts about the team moving forward. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The...
NBA
Hawks' Dejounte Murray to miss 2 weeks with ankle sprain
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray will be sidelined for approximately two weeks with a left ankle sprain, the team announced on Thursday. Murray was forced out of Wednesday’s 113-89 road loss to the New York Knicks, adding to Atlanta’s growing list of significant injuries. The Hawks entered Wednesday’s...
NBA
NBA unveils redesigned trophies for end-of-season awards
Whether they were the tiny plastic figurines everyone got just for participating, or the gaudy, “how-will-we-get-that-big-thing-home?” ones reserved for individual and team excellence, trophies have always been used to gauge athletic success. Today, the NBA unveiled its newest designs for its end-of-season trophies. The trophies are designed in...
