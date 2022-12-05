OSWEGO — A groundbreaking ceremony was held by the Tippecanoe-Chapman Regional Sewer District Board of Trustees Thursday, Dec. 8, in honor of the new septic elimination project. It was mentioned numerous times throughout the ceremony how monumental this project truly is for the people around the lakes. It is “a quality of life project,” if you ask Kosciusko County Commissioner Robert Conley.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO