Whitko Career Academy Students Tour Paragon Medical
LARWILL — Whitko Career Academy’s Welding and Precision Machining programs recently toured Paragon Medical in Pierceton. WCA and Paragon Building One Senior Engineering Manager Jason Wolfe coordinated the tours, and Paragon Process Improvement Manager Jeff Dryer led them. The tours began with an informational presentation in the boardroom...
Tippecanoe-Chapman Sewer — ‘Its a quality of life project’
OSWEGO — A groundbreaking ceremony was held by the Tippecanoe-Chapman Regional Sewer District Board of Trustees Thursday, Dec. 8, in honor of the new septic elimination project. It was mentioned numerous times throughout the ceremony how monumental this project truly is for the people around the lakes. It is “a quality of life project,” if you ask Kosciusko County Commissioner Robert Conley.
OrthoWorx Announces New Chairman Of The Board
WARSAW — OrthoWorx announces Terry Schlotterback as the newly elected chairman of the board of directors. Schlotterback joined the OrthoWorx Board early in the second quarter of 2022. OrthoWorx’s activities are funded in part by a recent grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to continue efforts that enhance the Warsaw-based...
Grace College Awards $5K At 11th Annual Business Plan Competition
WINONA LAKE — Grace College elementary education major Kiersten Martin was awarded $5,000 for her business, All ABoard Educators, at the 11th Annual Grace College Business Plan Competition, which took place Thursday, Nov. 17. Martin, a fourth-year student from Plainfield, has big plans to use the $5,000 to build...
Kosciusko County YMCA To Develop Urban Soccer Fields
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Community YMCA announces the development of an outdoor sports park opening in the spring of 2023. Thanks to a partnership with Urban Soccer Park, members and guests will be able to use these turf fields for a wide variety of games, sports leagues, group exercise classes and other athletic events.
Moriarty Named ‘Outstanding Highway Supervisor’ By IACC
NASHVILLE — Kosciusko County Highway Department Superintendent Steve Moriarty was recently named the Indiana Association of County Commissioners’ “2022 Outstanding County Highway Supervisor of the Year.”. According to an IACC press release, “the award is in recognition of his contributions made to county government throughout his years...
ABATE Donates Toys, Bicycles To Combined Community Services
WARSAW — Kosciusko County’s American Bikers Aimed Toward Education will donate about $5,000 worth of toys and around 30 bicycles to Combined Community Services. All donations from ABATE will be dropped off at the 29th annual Toy Time event, hosted by CCS, at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. Toys...
W.R. Hall Has Ribbon-Cutting For New Location
WINONA LAKE — Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Monday for W.R. Hall Insurance. The ribbon-cutting was to celebrate W.R. Hall Insurance relocating to 2426 E. Pierceton Road, Winona Lake, from its Mariners Drive, Warsaw, location. Mike Hall, president of W.R. Hall, said the insurance company didn’t own...
Goshen Center For Cancer Care Welcomes Surgical Oncologist
GOSHEN — Surgical Oncologist Sharmila Roy Chowdhury, MD, has joined Goshen Center for Cancer Care. She has extensive experience in the surgical treatment of hepatobiliary and pancreatic cancers, gastrointestinal cancers, sarcomas and endocrine tumors. In addition to laparoscopic and robotic surgeries, Dr. Roy Chowdhury has advanced training in therapies that combine surgery and chemotherapy in one procedure to treat patients with peritoneal cancer and other abdominal malignancies.
Commissioners Hear About Appreciation Initiative For First Responders
WARSAW — An effort is ongoing in Kosciusko County to support first responders. At their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Kosciusko County Commissioners heard about the Live Well Kosciusko initiative, K-County First, from Live Well President and CEO Lisa Harman, and former Kosciusko Leadership Academy cadet Lois Borkholder. It was previously presented at the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Friday, Dec. 2.
Leesburg Mighty Farmers 4-H Club Donates To AWL
LEESBURG — The Leesburg Mighty Farmers 4-H Club invited Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County Board President John Lantz to speak at its recent meeting at the United Methodist Church in Leesburg. Following the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge, Lantz spoke to a full house of club members...
Warsaw Police Receive Further Training On C.A.R.E.S. Program
WARSAW — Warsaw Police Department has received further training on the county’s Community Assistance, Resources and Emergency Services program. Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory EMS Chief Chris Fancil addressed questions regarding the C.A.R.E.S. program during a Dec. 6 WWFT board meeting. Fancil said C.A.R.E.S. representatives provided two training sessions to WPD officers on Monday, Dec. 5.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Christopher W. Wies, $6,560.88. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Chad E. Czerniak, $10,000. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Michele Farr, $1,250. Jacob D. Lapp, $769.62. Earl Schafstall, $730.60.
Winona Lake Community Church To Hold Blue Christmas Service Dec. 18
WINONA LAKE — Winona Lake Community Church will be hosting a Blue Christmas Service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. The church is located 902 College Ave., Winona Lake. This is a service of remembrance for those who have suffered a loss this past year. There will be scripture readings, a time of remembrance and candle lighting.
Mentone Mulls Recycling Services
MENTONE — Mentone is looking at recycling proposals. The Mentone Town Council discussed that issue at its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7. It came up due to the Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District deciding to remove all its collection containers from around the county, including Mentone, at the end of the year.
Randall L. Thrush
Randall L. Thrush, 70, rural Wabash, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was born July 29, 1952. He married Vickie Hopkins on Aug. 12, 1972; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by three children, Sheryl (Matt) Hodson, Wabash, Serena (Jonathan) Acker, Westfield and David (Katie) Thrush, McCordsville; five grandchildren; and his siblings, Royce Thrush, Indianapolis and Rebecca Bulawa, Russiaville.
K21 Supports Ronald McDonald House, Mad Anthony’s Children’s Hope House
WINONA LAKE — The K21 Health Foundation has financially partnered separately with the Ronald McDonald House and Mad Anthony’s Children’s Hope House in their missions to support healthcare needs of children and families in Kosciusko County and the entire Northeast Indiana region. Mad Anthony’s Children’s Hope House...
Bonnie Faye Whitaker
Bonnie Faye Hurd Whitaker, 78, Warsaw, died at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born March 3, 1944, in Denver, Ky., to Bethel (Hitchcock) Blair and Harlan Blair Jr. Bonnie was married on Dec. 20, 1964, to Jo Ed Hurd; they shared 38 years of marriage together before he died Feb. 4, 2003. Bonnie was blessed to share her life again with someone special and married Grover T. Whitaker on Aug. 7, 2009. He preceded her in death Feb. 2, 2012.
Donella Jane Emmons
Donella Jane (Funk) Emmons, 80, LaPaz, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in her home in LaPaz. Donella was born Sept. 22, 1942. Donella married Lowell “Butch” Emmons on Sept. 5, 1964; he preceded her in death. Donella is survived by her three children, DeAnna Emmons, West Chester, Ohio,...
Warsaw’s Bill Cook Named Kosciusko Veteran Of Month
WARSAW — William “Bill” Cook is the December Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month. Cook, of Warsaw, who served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, was recognized during the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Kosciusko County Veteran Service Officer Darryl McDowell presented Cook with a certificate and read biographical information on him.
