Brunswick, GA

BIG completes sale of SC Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Banyan Investment Group (BIG), a hotel investment company that acquires and asset manages hotels in the U.S., has completed the sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in Bluffton, SC, to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple.
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
Chatham County mayors advocate for LOST agreement

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Wednesday afternoon shortly after a deal had failed to be reached. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Michael Owens, President of the Tourism Leadership […]
Channing Tatum meets Georgia Southern’s Freedom

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – While filming on Tybee Island, actor Channing Tatum got to meet two of Georgia Southern University’s own. The school shared a photo of Steve Hein, the executive director of Georgia Southern’s Wildlife Center, and mascot Freedom next to Tatum. According to Georgia Southern, Hein was providing expertise on birds of […]
Jacksonville Rail Project Gets State Money

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said $5.5 million from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund will help Jacksonville link three miles of railway from the Cecil Commerce Center’s “megasite.” The project is expected to increase transportation access for manufacturing and for logistics companies in the 600-acre megasite, which is in a northern part of the 17,000-acre Cecil Commerce Center and adjacent to Interstate 10 and CSX rail. DeSantis said the work is expected to bring manufacturing and logistic jobs to the region. DeSantis said talks are underway “at the local level and state with some companies that are eyeing this, and this would be enough for them to want to come.” The Job Growth Grant Fund, created in 2017 after a battle between lawmakers and then-Gov. Rick Scott about business incentives, gives the governor discretion to distribute money to workforce training and public-infrastructure projects. Last year, DeSantis awarded $6 million to complete nearly two miles of roads, along with accompanying utilities, at the center’s Cecil Airport and Cecil Spaceport.
Claxton Christmas Jamboree this Saturday

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be lots of holiday cheer in Evans County this weekend because the Annual Givers of Evans County Community Christmas Jamboree is happening and they are inviting you and the family to come out and enjoy gifts, food, and so much more. Here to bring...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
EOA offering low-income home energy assistance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
Chick-fil-A proposes to raze, rebuild near Queen’s Harbour

Chick-fil-A wants to demolish and rebuild its almost 23-year-old restaurant at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club. The Atlanta-based chicken sandwich and tenders chain says on a site plan the project is part of its property reinvestment program to improve customer service and restaurant operations.
