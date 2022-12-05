Read full article on original website
hotelbusiness.com
BIG completes sale of SC Holiday Inn Express & Suites
Banyan Investment Group (BIG), a hotel investment company that acquires and asset manages hotels in the U.S., has completed the sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in Bluffton, SC, to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple.
WATCH: Jamal Meriweather, Georgia's Latest Commit, Breaks Down Decision
Georgia's coaches hit the recruiting trail hard following their SEC Championship win. Jamal Meriweather (Brunswick, GA) was one of their first stops.
wtoc.com
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can’t miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. The vessel has been there for months or even years depending on who you talk to. It’s been there so long that […]
wtoc.com
Publix officially opening at the Eagle Commons complex in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, the first store in a long-awaited development opens its doors in just seven days. As the new Publix opens, more stores and jobs will be right behind it. While the opening of the store behind me has plenty of people abuzz, the developer of...
Chatham County mayors advocate for LOST agreement
Editor’s note: This story was originally published Wednesday afternoon shortly after a deal had failed to be reached. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Michael Owens, President of the Tourism Leadership […]
City of Brunswick suing industrial plant, claims pollution and oversight has hurt environment
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The City of Brunswick is suing the previous owner of an industrial plant that’s been in the city since the 50s, saying that pollution and oversight has caused the city to lose revenue and has destroyed the fishing industry. The lawsuit claims that the Honeywell...
Commissioners clear the way for 3rd new industry for Bulloch
The Bulloch County Commissioners approved a rezoning request that clears the way for a third new industry in Bulloch County. The rezoning request was approved at the bi-monthly regular meeting held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Development Authority of Bulloch County submitted the application to rezone 42.84 acres from...
Downtown Jacksonville hotel claims ‘significant negative financial impact’ from USS Orleck
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck has reportedly attracted over 10,000 visitors since its arrival in downtown Jacksonville outside of the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront hotel back in March. That’s according to the president of the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship association Daniel Bean. However, the floating naval museum...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. residents concerned by industrialization off Islands Highway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Board of Commissioners has rezoned 140 acres of industrial space off I-95 in the eastern part of the county this week, while putting off a decision on another application for around 155 acres until further notice. This is all part of an...
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Savannah. The accident happened at the Port Wentworth exit on I-95 north. The collision involved multiple vehicles. Multiple people had to be rescued from two flipping cars, according to Chatham Emergency Services.
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. Commission votes on two rezoning applications near exit 76 in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Commission voted on two rezoning applications in the eastern part of the county. They’re both off of I-95 near exit 76 in Midway. One of the permits is for 140 acres and 1 million square feet of warehouse space. That zoning...
Channing Tatum meets Georgia Southern’s Freedom
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – While filming on Tybee Island, actor Channing Tatum got to meet two of Georgia Southern University’s own. The school shared a photo of Steve Hein, the executive director of Georgia Southern’s Wildlife Center, and mascot Freedom next to Tatum. According to Georgia Southern, Hein was providing expertise on birds of […]
hernandosun.com
Jacksonville Rail Project Gets State Money
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said $5.5 million from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund will help Jacksonville link three miles of railway from the Cecil Commerce Center’s “megasite.” The project is expected to increase transportation access for manufacturing and for logistics companies in the 600-acre megasite, which is in a northern part of the 17,000-acre Cecil Commerce Center and adjacent to Interstate 10 and CSX rail. DeSantis said the work is expected to bring manufacturing and logistic jobs to the region. DeSantis said talks are underway “at the local level and state with some companies that are eyeing this, and this would be enough for them to want to come.” The Job Growth Grant Fund, created in 2017 after a battle between lawmakers and then-Gov. Rick Scott about business incentives, gives the governor discretion to distribute money to workforce training and public-infrastructure projects. Last year, DeSantis awarded $6 million to complete nearly two miles of roads, along with accompanying utilities, at the center’s Cecil Airport and Cecil Spaceport.
wtoc.com
Claxton Christmas Jamboree this Saturday
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be lots of holiday cheer in Evans County this weekend because the Annual Givers of Evans County Community Christmas Jamboree is happening and they are inviting you and the family to come out and enjoy gifts, food, and so much more. Here to bring...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
WJCL
Benedictine, Swainsboro and Ware County play for GHSA State Championships
ATLANTA — The Georgia High School Association state football championship games kickoff Thursday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. Benedictine Military, Swainsboro and Ware County will all play for state titles over the three days of action. Swainsboro (13-0) will be the first to take the field. The Tigers...
Duval, Nassau, St. Johns school districts announce schedule changes due to Hurricane Nicole closures
Northeast Florida school districts have announced some schedule changes to the rest of the school year due to weather-related closures from Hurricane Nicole. DCPS shared the following updates to its school calendar, which were approved by the School Board on Tuesday:. End of 2nd grading period went from Dec. 16...
wtoc.com
EOA offering low-income home energy assistance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A proposes to raze, rebuild near Queen’s Harbour
Chick-fil-A wants to demolish and rebuild its almost 23-year-old restaurant at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club. The Atlanta-based chicken sandwich and tenders chain says on a site plan the project is part of its property reinvestment program to improve customer service and restaurant operations.
