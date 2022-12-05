Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Augusta meeting focus on contaminated Camp Lejeune water
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 p.m. (recurring).
WIS-TV
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
USC coach Dawn Staley reacts to Brittney Griner release. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WRDW-TV
1 man injured after shooting in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is injured after a shooting at Plaza Place Apartments early Friday morning. North Augusta Public Safety officers located an individual with gunshot wounds on scene. The victim has been transported to the hospital. Details of the exact cause of the shooting are limited...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash late Wednesday night in Aiken. Aiken Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before midnight on Whiskey Road and Knox Avenue Southeast. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what the cause is.
WRDW-TV
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
WRDW-TV
An update on missing Orangeburg County girl
Tuesday was the big day for in-person conventional voting at polling sites. We asked a few voters why it was so important to them. Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina.
1 hospitalized after house explodes in South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating after a home explosion Monday evening in Smoaks sent a person to the hospital. Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. CCFR believes that the incident may have been the result of a propane explosion. Initial reports indicate that […]
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: A costly lesson on the ugly side of beauty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t want to look their best for the holidays? A little Botox or laser treatment can help us look refreshed and even younger. However, the I-TEAM found lawsuits against estheticians are rampant. Skin care specialists are the third most targeted group of medical malpractice lawsuits, due to a growing number of untrained or uncertified estheticians.
WRDW-TV
Crash leads to lane closure on Washington Road
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle crash on Washington Road at Columbia Road has one westbound lane closed Friday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:15 a.m. Minor injuries were reported. Motorists in that area are advised to drive with caution.
WRDW-TV
$10,000 reward offered for murder suspects in Burke County
GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $10,000 reward for suspects in a shooting that killed one person and injured several at an illegal bar in Burke County. The shooting happened early July 30 at 232 Claxton Road, and address that authorities had...
WRDW-TV
Learn about 2 murder suspects wanted in Burke County
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 p.m. (recurring).
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
WRDW-TV
Augusta residents meet on splitting off into a separate city
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It would be a bold move, forming a city within a city. Whitney Civitaresc lives in Summerville and is against the idea. “Ive overall been happy with the quality of the government and the things that have been happening,” Civitaresc said. Todd Brantley lives in...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina ranked with 9th highest HIV case rate in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - To raise awareness about the HIV-AIDS epidemic, South Carolina residents gathered at the State House to mark the 41st anniversary of World AIDS Day and honor those who have lost their lives. Around 20,000 South Carolina residents are living with a diagnosed HIV infection, according to...
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Augusta. The accident happened on Interstate 20 close to Augusta Canal. The call was received at around 6:06 a.m., according to Richmond County dispatch.
WRDW-TV
New details in pottery theft from Edgefield County library
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how suspects got away with almost 40 pieces of pottery. They were stolen from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield. We spoke with the library’s director about why the artwork is so important to the community. It’s been more than six...
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor was found dead near his home in November, and investigators say he was murdered. Court records show Ricke Irick was one of the three victims in the August 2021 school shooting. Court records show he was shot in the foot.
WRDW-TV
Family mourning 4-year-old killed in Aiken County crash
The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters. Thieves at a local Walmart managed to get away with nearly $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards by confusing a cashier, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
WRDW-TV
Grant Me Hope: Meet Jontavius, who needs a family
Learn about 2 murder suspects wanted in Burke County.
WRDW-TV
Family’s heart aches after crash kills Monetta 4-year-old
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County family is making funeral arrangements for a 4-year-old hit and killed by a car over the weekend. It happened at 11:44 a.m. Sunday on Columbia Highway near Academy Street in Monetta. A 2016 Chevrolet SUV was driving down the highway and struck Stewart, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
