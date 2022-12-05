Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Related
Teen sisters in need of a forever family
AUSTIN, Texas — When biological parents aren't in the picture, having a strong sibling bond can help many children cope with the unpredictable journey of growing up in foster care. Sisters Kendra and Te'Asia are two peas in a pod who even enjoy wearing matching outfits. Kendra is the...
KXAN
Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Montie From Austin Animal Center
Montie is a shy guy but can warm up with some cream cheese and trust! He has this delicate, sweet soul that just needs to take things slow at first. Montie is only 1 year old & a petite 45 pounds. He does have the potential to live with a cat with slow, proper introductions. Montie has been to an off-site adoption event where he met many people and kiddos, he did great!
Family, friends show support for Austin boy on life support after crash
The family of a young Austin boy on life support is asking for a miracle this week.
Via 313 now serving Detroit-style pizza in Round Rock
The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. It occupies a shared building with Tumble 22 Nashville Hot Chicken in the Rock Creek Plaza shopping center. The restaurant specializes in Detroit-style pies and serves pizza, salads, appetizers and desserts, and houses a full bar. 512-553-4313. www.via313.com.
Builder
Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas
In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
Hospitals in Round Rock, Pflugerville expanding to meet growing local need
Ground broke on the $53.1 million St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center expansion Nov. 8. A pair of large-scale medical center expansions at St. David’s HealthCare and Baylor Scott & White Health facilities in Round Rock are planned over the next two years. An expansion at St. David’s...
Oris Dental Studio now open in Bee Cave
Oris Dental Studio opened at the beginning of November in Bee Cave. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Oris Dental Studio opened Nov. 7 at 18101 Hwy. 71, Ste. 100, Austin. The studio is owned by Dr. Evan Pedersen and offers general, cosmetic, family and emergency dentistry, along with orthodontics, restoration, same-day and sedation dentistry, and services for special needs patients. 512-489-9413.
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Week: Clifford from P.A.W.S.
Clifford is a loveable, gentle giant who came in as a stray. He's 1 to 2 years old and is likely a Great Pyrenees mix. P.A.W.S. is hosting Pet Pictures with Santa on Sunday, December 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Best Little Plaza in Texas on E. Main Street in Pflugerville.
Root Cellar Cafe to open New Braunfels location in 2023
The long-established San Marcos restaurant anticipates opening the New Braunfels location in early 2023. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Root Cellar Cafe, an established restaurant in San Marcos, will open a second location in New Braunfels, in the former New Braunfels Smokehouse restaurant and retail location, at 1090 N. Business I-35, New Braunfels. Owner/partner Kyle Mylius said he hopes to open early in 2023 and will expand outdoor seating in the Live Oak tree-laden area surrounding the building. The Root Cellar Cafe is part of the Taproot Restaurant Collective that owns Tin Top Burgers and Beer, Rhea’s Ice Cream, The Gruene Grove and more. 512-392-5158.
Cat population explodes at Texas prison after ‘working’ felines deployed to hunt rats
A Texas prison adopted a couple of barn cats to solve a rat problem. Now a couple of years later, the prison has a cat problem, too.
Vegan bakery Skull and Cakebones to close Dripping Springs location
Skull & Cakebones will announce new plans in the upcoming new year as it shuts in Dripping Springs. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Vegan bakery Skull & Cakebones will close its Dripping Springs location at 3991 E. Hwy. 290, Unit A, on Dec. 18. Skull & Cakebones began as a wholesale bakery...
Grinch sentenced to spread holiday cheer in Kyle
The Grinch may have tried to steal Christmas, but the City of Kyle made sure he’ll serve his time.
fox7austin.com
City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home
AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
What is the most legendary dessert in Texas? The answer will definitely make you go bananas
When you think of legendary Texas foods you may think of barbecue, Tex-Mex, well-cooked steaks, and whatnot, but when it comes to the sweeter side of things, what could be the most legendary dessert in the Lone Star State?
Better Health Counseling to open Hutto office in January
Better Health Counseling specializes in working with anxiety, depression, life transitions and relationships. (Courtesy Better Health Counseling) Professional counseling practice Better Health Counseling will open its office at 101 Taylor St., Hutto, on Jan. 1. Better Health accepts teen and adult clients and specializes in working with anxiety, depression, life transitions and relationships. 512-402-3037. www.betterhealthcounseling.net.
South Austin neighbors say homeless encampment brings hazardous conditions
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood with nearby homeless encampments is left wondering what more it can do after reports to 311, 911 and emails to the district's councilmembers provided no help. "We just called to do what we could to see it getting taken care of, but...
Westlake-area home under renovation catches fire
AUSTIN, Texas — The Westlake area was bright with flames Tuesday night. According to the Austin Fire Department, a home on the 1800 block of Far Gallant Drive caught fire. AFD first reported the fire around 9:50 p.m. Firefighters said the fire was fully involved when officials first arrived....
KVUE
Homeless camp complaints rise in South Austin neighborhood
Residents in a South Austin neighborhood want the City to do something about a homeless camp near their homes. Neighbors say it is creating unsafe conditions.
Love Story Boutique now open in New Braunfels
Love Story Boutique has both online and in-store shopping items for customers to purchase the latest styles in clothing and accessories. (Courtesy Love Story Boutique) Love Story Boutique opened a second location Nov. 4 at 2305 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste. C, New Braunfels. Love Story Boutique sells clothing, shoes, gifts, accessories and home decor. The first location is located at 13693 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Love Story Boutique offers in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. 830-391-7199. www.lovestoryboutique.com.
Leander shop Drifted Cycles brings bike community together
Brent Skidmore and his wife, Stephanie, are the owners of Drifted Cycles. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Brent Skidmore, owner of Drifted Cycles, opened Leander’s first and only bicycle shop in late March. Previously, Skidmore worked in the oil industry, and his wife, Stephanie, worked as a dental office manager. After...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0