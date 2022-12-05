Montie is a shy guy but can warm up with some cream cheese and trust! He has this delicate, sweet soul that just needs to take things slow at first. Montie is only 1 year old & a petite 45 pounds. He does have the potential to live with a cat with slow, proper introductions. Montie has been to an off-site adoption event where he met many people and kiddos, he did great!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO