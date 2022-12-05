ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, UT

suindependent.com

The Crossroads of the West Gun Show

The Crossroads of the West Gun Show is coming to St George on December 17th & 18th. Crossroads has been doing Gun Shows in Utah for over 45 years. What started in Salt Lake soon expanded to St George as well as other cities both in Utah and other western states.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Woman Injured After Fall On Red Mountain

(St. George, UT) -- A woman is injured after a fall in Ivin's Red Mountain. Washington County Sheriff's Office liaison Sergeant Darrell Cashin says a 72-year-old woman fell about 20 feet on Monday. She was hiking Red Mountain on Toe Trail. Fifteen rescue team members, as well as Life Flight, were called out to help. The woman was taken to the hospital.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
890kdxu.com

Candlelight Vigil Held For Utah Tech Freshman Killed in Fall

(St. George, UT) -- A number of students, faculty and staff came out to campus to honor 18-year-old Peyton Hall with a Candlelight Vigil Tuesday night. He was the Utah Tech University Freshman who fell to his death from a 5th story balcony at the Campus Suites 2 dorm Sunday around 2:30am. Hall's father was in attendance and briefly spoke to the crowd, thanking them for coming, and talking about how he and his family would miss Peyton, his voice becoming emotional at times. University officials also spoke and talked about the legacy Peyton left behind. Police are calling this a tragic accident. Hall was from South Jordan and attended high school in the Salt Lake valley before coming to Utah Tech.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Three teens escape injury in St. George rollover crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are investigating after a rollover crash overnight involving three juveniles. A gray 2022 Honda Pilot driven by a 16-year-old male hit a tree and landed on its room, Officer Tiffany Mitchell, St. George Police, told Gephardt Daily.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
CBS Denver

FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers

The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
COLORADO CITY, AZ
ksub590.com

SWAT Team Called To St. George Neighborhood

Authorities say they had to call in the SWAT team to handle an incident over the weekend. It happened at in the neighborhood of Tamarisk Dr. and Basswood Circle on Saturday morning at about 10:30 a.m. Police called in the SWAT team after receiving reports that there was a potential threat of injury to others. St. George Police Department Sgt. Wade Johnson said the incident had a positive ending, but there's no word on what that was.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KSLTV

Four injured in head-on collision

HURRICANE, Utah — Four people were transported to a hospital after a head-on crash Monday. Officer Dan Raddatz with Hurricane City Police Department said the crash occurred on state Route 9, and traffic is limited to one lane in each direction. Raddatz said one car rolled on its side...
HURRICANE, UT
Gephardt Daily

St. George PD investigating Wed. night homicide

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night which apparently occurred as they rolled up on a domestic violence complaint. Events began at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers were summoned to 740 N. 1100 East, according to a departmental...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ksub590.com

Cedar City Man Pleads No Contest In Gun Charges

A Ceder City man is pleading no contest after being accused of firing a weapon during an argument with a neighbor. Jonathan Kolvet is charged with one count of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm. If he sticks to the terms of his abeyance for 24 months, the charge will be dropped. The incident happened last month.
CEDAR CITY, UT

