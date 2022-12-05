(St. George, UT) -- A number of students, faculty and staff came out to campus to honor 18-year-old Peyton Hall with a Candlelight Vigil Tuesday night. He was the Utah Tech University Freshman who fell to his death from a 5th story balcony at the Campus Suites 2 dorm Sunday around 2:30am. Hall's father was in attendance and briefly spoke to the crowd, thanking them for coming, and talking about how he and his family would miss Peyton, his voice becoming emotional at times. University officials also spoke and talked about the legacy Peyton left behind. Police are calling this a tragic accident. Hall was from South Jordan and attended high school in the Salt Lake valley before coming to Utah Tech.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO