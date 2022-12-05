Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Co. water officials offer $2 a square foot in turf buyback
The Washington County Water Conservancy District is offering the state's largest bounty yet on turf in the ongoing drought.
suindependent.com
The Crossroads of the West Gun Show
The Crossroads of the West Gun Show is coming to St George on December 17th & 18th. Crossroads has been doing Gun Shows in Utah for over 45 years. What started in Salt Lake soon expanded to St George as well as other cities both in Utah and other western states.
Another commuter special Friday morning, more snow showers expected
Mostly clear skies have taken over the state as the moisture from overnight snow showers has moved east. Our break from active weather will continue through Thursday evening with abundant sunshine across the state.
KSLTV
St. George police investigate reports of gun fired in middle school bathroom
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Two 14-year-old boys are being investigated by St. George police for allegedly bringing a gun into a middle school and accidentally firing a round in the bathroom in October. No one was injured in the shooting, which happened after school hours when no students or...
KSLTV
Police urge drivers to observe stop signs after crash in St. George
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The St. George Police Department is urging drivers to use stop signs and make sure the coast is clear before proceeding after a crash occurred Wednesday morning. The incident happened near 300 South and Bluff Street. Police said a car blew through a stop sign...
890kdxu.com
Woman Injured After Fall On Red Mountain
(St. George, UT) -- A woman is injured after a fall in Ivin's Red Mountain. Washington County Sheriff's Office liaison Sergeant Darrell Cashin says a 72-year-old woman fell about 20 feet on Monday. She was hiking Red Mountain on Toe Trail. Fifteen rescue team members, as well as Life Flight, were called out to help. The woman was taken to the hospital.
890kdxu.com
Candlelight Vigil Held For Utah Tech Freshman Killed in Fall
(St. George, UT) -- A number of students, faculty and staff came out to campus to honor 18-year-old Peyton Hall with a Candlelight Vigil Tuesday night. He was the Utah Tech University Freshman who fell to his death from a 5th story balcony at the Campus Suites 2 dorm Sunday around 2:30am. Hall's father was in attendance and briefly spoke to the crowd, thanking them for coming, and talking about how he and his family would miss Peyton, his voice becoming emotional at times. University officials also spoke and talked about the legacy Peyton left behind. Police are calling this a tragic accident. Hall was from South Jordan and attended high school in the Salt Lake valley before coming to Utah Tech.
Gephardt Daily
Three teens escape injury in St. George rollover crash
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are investigating after a rollover crash overnight involving three juveniles. A gray 2022 Honda Pilot driven by a 16-year-old male hit a tree and landed on its room, Officer Tiffany Mitchell, St. George Police, told Gephardt Daily.
Woman airlifted to hospital after falling on Ivins hike
An elderly woman was airlifted to a hospital on Monday, Dec. 5, after she fell while hiking on Red Mountain in Ivins.
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers
The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
ksub590.com
SWAT Team Called To St. George Neighborhood
Authorities say they had to call in the SWAT team to handle an incident over the weekend. It happened at in the neighborhood of Tamarisk Dr. and Basswood Circle on Saturday morning at about 10:30 a.m. Police called in the SWAT team after receiving reports that there was a potential threat of injury to others. St. George Police Department Sgt. Wade Johnson said the incident had a positive ending, but there's no word on what that was.
KSLTV
Four injured in head-on collision
HURRICANE, Utah — Four people were transported to a hospital after a head-on crash Monday. Officer Dan Raddatz with Hurricane City Police Department said the crash occurred on state Route 9, and traffic is limited to one lane in each direction. Raddatz said one car rolled on its side...
ksl.com
Southern Utah man accused of abusing girls at residential treatment program
TOQUERVILLE, Washington County — A St. George man has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing two students while he was employed by a residential treatment center for troubled girls. Paul Anthony Nichols, 22, was booked into jail in Washington County Thursday and charged in 5th District Court on...
Gephardt Daily
St. George PD investigating Wed. night homicide
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night which apparently occurred as they rolled up on a domestic violence complaint. Events began at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers were summoned to 740 N. 1100 East, according to a departmental...
Utah Tech University student dies after falling from 5-story apartment balcony
A Utah Tech freshman is dead after what appears to be an accidental fall from a fifth-story apartment balcony on campus in the early morning hours, according to university officials.
ksub590.com
Cedar City Man Pleads No Contest In Gun Charges
A Ceder City man is pleading no contest after being accused of firing a weapon during an argument with a neighbor. Jonathan Kolvet is charged with one count of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm. If he sticks to the terms of his abeyance for 24 months, the charge will be dropped. The incident happened last month.
Gephardt Daily
Court documents: St. George murder victim shot after ordering drunk tenant to stop fighting female guest
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man has been booked into jail on charges including murder, after he allegedly shot his landlord through a glass door. Suspect Joel Curtis Flores, 42, has been charged on suspicion of:. Murder, a first-degree felony. Possession of...
Comments / 0