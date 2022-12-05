Read full article on original website
Tomball holds second meeting on FM 2920 reconstruction project
In a public meeting Dec. 6, the city of Tomball presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project proposal presented in March. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During a second public meeting Dec. 6 at Lone Star College-Tomball’s Beckendorf Conference Center, Tomball city officials presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project, which spans from Business 249 to Willow Street. This comes after a March public meeting in which the project proposal was met with opposition from the public, Community Impact previously reported.
houstonpublicmedia.org
EPA finds the cleanup of the Jones Road Superfund in Northwest Harris County “not protective” of human health
The EPA has found the remediation for a hazardous waste site in Northwest Harris County to be inadequate and not protective of human health and the environment. The Jones Road Superfund Site in Cypress is a former dry cleaners that left behind toxic chemicals when it shut down in 2002. Instead of properly disposing of the dry cleaning solvents during its 20 years of operation, the owners are believed to have put them in the facility's septic system, causing them to contaminate the soil and groundwater, according to the EPA.
Conroe officials weary of pursuing Old Conroe Road project due to lack of county funds
According to previous reporting, Old Conroe Road will be connected to Sgt. Ed Holcombe Boulevard South with a pair of bridges across Lake Creek and the West Fork of the San Jacinto River. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Tommy Woolley, director of development and infrastructure for the city of Conroe, said during...
navasotanews.com
Grimes County Commissioners discuss fireworks sales options as 2022 rainfall totals fall short
Will the lack of rain in Grimes County this year put a damper on firework season?. Commissioner’s discussed the sale and use of fireworks recently at court, and the potential options. County Judge Joe Fauth pointed out that, thanks to state law, they have to have a choice made by December 14th.
mocomotive.com
Harris, Montgomery county officials commemorate opening of Gosling Memorial Bridge
Harris County and Montgomery County officials were on hand for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Gosling Memorial Bridge on Dec. 6. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Harris County and Montgomery County officials were on hand for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of…
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Montgomery County on Tuesday. The crash happened on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound at around 11:15 p.m.
wtaw.com
College Station Fire Department Activity
College Station firefighters responded to a pair of alarms Monday night. At a home on Coastal Drive, which is north of Hallaran pool between Rock Prairie and Ponderosa, a resident was burned during a cooking oil fire as they moved the fire from the stove to the back porch. CSFD paramedics treated the burns then transported the patient. there was no major fire damage.
5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia
Petsense, a pet supplies store, opened Nov. 7 in Magnolia's Renaissance Center. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) 1. Petsense specializes in pet supplies and services. The Magnolia location opened Nov. 7 in The Renaissance Center at 18535 FM 1488. Owned by Tractor Supply, the retail chain offers pet food, toys, treats, carriers, medicine and accessories for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds and small pets. Dave Kaplan, the Magnolia store manager, said the new location offers grooming, dog walking and training services. Live animals are also for sale, including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, reptiles and fish. 281-789-4681. www.petsense.com.
kwhi.com
WINNING ENTRIES ANNOUNCED FOR BRENHAM CHRISTMAS PARADE
The streets of downtown Brenham came alive Saturday night for an annual holiday tradition. Large crowds gathered for the lighted Christmas parade, which featured a whopping 88 different floats from 72 entries. This year’s theme for the parade was “A Storybook Christmas”. Today (Tuesday), the City of...
thevindicator.com
Disaffiliation approved for six area Methodist churches
HOUSTON – A long divide between traditional and progressive United Methodists took its most signifi cant step towards a conclusion over the weekend after a historic vote by the Texas Annual Conference. In recent years issues between traditional and progressives in the church have led to an ever-widening divide...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bryan on Wednesday. The crash happened in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive.
Texas A&M University police looking for help identifying MSC wallet thief
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person involved in a stolen wallet case. On October 15, a student reported to police that her wallet had been stolen at the Memorial Student Center on campus, and a credit card was later used at Uptown Cheapskate in College Station, a clothing resale store off of Texas Avenue South, according to police.
kwhi.com
21 INDICTED BY THE WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
21 people were indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Victor Hugo Aguilar, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. Juan Alberto Freire Diaz, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card. Joaquin Santos Echeverria, 27 of...
mocomotive.com
NPD deflates getaways
Navasota Police Department helped deflate getaway attempts of a Jasper man and man from Richmond in two separate incidents. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, at approximately 1 a.m., Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables were pursuing a Dodge truck on Texas State Highway 249 north into Grimes County. Deputies from Grimes County and Department of Public Safety Troopers joined in the pursuit and requested assistance from NPD for a spike attempt.
wtaw.com
Houston Man With More Than 20 Property Crime Convictions Is Arrested In Bryan
A Houston man who has at least 22 prior convictions for property crimes has been in the Brazos County jail since the day after Thanksgiving. A formal charge of misdemeanor vehicle burglary was filed Wednesday in Brazos County criminal court against 36 year old Cruz Solis. According to his arrest...
fox26houston.com
Willis neighborhood raises money to thank FedEx driver for going extra mile to protect Christmas deliveries
WILLIS, Texas - 'Tis the season for receiving lots of packages at your front doorstep and crossing your fingers, it's still there when you get home. One FedEx delivery driver is getting high praise for going the extra mile to protect those packages. When Ashton Sedita opened her Ring doorbell...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Seeks Identity of Witness in Stolen ATV
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the individual pictured below who unknowingly purchased an ATV that was stolen in Montgomery County, on December 1, 2022. This individual is NOT a suspect in any crime. Identifying him will assist in the recovery of the stolen ATV.
Tomball family files wrongful death lawsuit after escaped Leon County inmate kills five
CENTERVILLE, Texas — Six months after a Tomball family was murdered in Centerville by escaped Leon County inmate Gonzalo Lopez, relatives of that family are now pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit against the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, four boys --...
navasotanews.com
City of Navasota the place to be for holiday spirit this week with numerous shows, annual Christmas Parade
If you want to get into the Christmas spirit with some laughs, drama, and even frights, the City of Navasota is the placer to be this holiday season. Mayor Bert Miller gave a rundown of what all is ongoing beginning this December. “December 10th, from Noon until 8 pm is...
hellowoodlands.com
Christmas Lights in The Woodlands Area 2022
It’s December and the Christmas lights are up! Discover spectacular Christmas light displays right here in The Woodlands area, and experience the magic and wonder of Christmas this season. The list and map are continually updated as new light displays are submitted, so be sure to check back often!
