Navasota, TX

Community Impact Houston

Tomball holds second meeting on FM 2920 reconstruction project

In a public meeting Dec. 6, the city of Tomball presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project proposal presented in March. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During a second public meeting Dec. 6 at Lone Star College-Tomball’s Beckendorf Conference Center, Tomball city officials presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project, which spans from Business 249 to Willow Street. This comes after a March public meeting in which the project proposal was met with opposition from the public, Community Impact previously reported.
TOMBALL, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

EPA finds the cleanup of the Jones Road Superfund in Northwest Harris County “not protective” of human health

The EPA has found the remediation for a hazardous waste site in Northwest Harris County to be inadequate and not protective of human health and the environment. The Jones Road Superfund Site in Cypress is a former dry cleaners that left behind toxic chemicals when it shut down in 2002. Instead of properly disposing of the dry cleaning solvents during its 20 years of operation, the owners are believed to have put them in the facility's septic system, causing them to contaminate the soil and groundwater, according to the EPA.
wtaw.com

College Station Fire Department Activity

College Station firefighters responded to a pair of alarms Monday night. At a home on Coastal Drive, which is north of Hallaran pool between Rock Prairie and Ponderosa, a resident was burned during a cooking oil fire as they moved the fire from the stove to the back porch. CSFD paramedics treated the burns then transported the patient. there was no major fire damage.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia

Petsense, a pet supplies store, opened Nov. 7 in Magnolia's Renaissance Center. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) 1. Petsense specializes in pet supplies and services. The Magnolia location opened Nov. 7 in The Renaissance Center at 18535 FM 1488. Owned by Tractor Supply, the retail chain offers pet food, toys, treats, carriers, medicine and accessories for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds and small pets. Dave Kaplan, the Magnolia store manager, said the new location offers grooming, dog walking and training services. Live animals are also for sale, including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, reptiles and fish. 281-789-4681. www.petsense.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX
kwhi.com

WINNING ENTRIES ANNOUNCED FOR BRENHAM CHRISTMAS PARADE

The streets of downtown Brenham came alive Saturday night for an annual holiday tradition. Large crowds gathered for the lighted Christmas parade, which featured a whopping 88 different floats from 72 entries. This year’s theme for the parade was “A Storybook Christmas”. Today (Tuesday), the City of...
BRENHAM, TX
thevindicator.com

Disaffiliation approved for six area Methodist churches

HOUSTON – A long divide between traditional and progressive United Methodists took its most signifi cant step towards a conclusion over the weekend after a historic vote by the Texas Annual Conference. In recent years issues between traditional and progressives in the church have led to an ever-widening divide...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Texas A&M University police looking for help identifying MSC wallet thief

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person involved in a stolen wallet case. On October 15, a student reported to police that her wallet had been stolen at the Memorial Student Center on campus, and a credit card was later used at Uptown Cheapskate in College Station, a clothing resale store off of Texas Avenue South, according to police.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

21 INDICTED BY THE WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY

21 people were indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Victor Hugo Aguilar, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. Juan Alberto Freire Diaz, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card. Joaquin Santos Echeverria, 27 of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

NPD deflates getaways

Navasota Police Department helped deflate getaway attempts of a Jasper man and man from Richmond in two separate incidents. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, at approximately 1 a.m., Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables were pursuing a Dodge truck on Texas State Highway 249 north into Grimes County. Deputies from Grimes County and Department of Public Safety Troopers joined in the pursuit and requested assistance from NPD for a spike attempt.
NAVASOTA, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Seeks Identity of Witness in Stolen ATV

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the individual pictured below who unknowingly purchased an ATV that was stolen in Montgomery County, on December 1, 2022. This individual is NOT a suspect in any crime. Identifying him will assist in the recovery of the stolen ATV.
hellowoodlands.com

Christmas Lights in The Woodlands Area 2022

It’s December and the Christmas lights are up! Discover spectacular Christmas light displays right here in The Woodlands area, and experience the magic and wonder of Christmas this season. The list and map are continually updated as new light displays are submitted, so be sure to check back often!
THE WOODLANDS, TX

