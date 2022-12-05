Read full article on original website
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate “smash and grab” thefts in eastern Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating two “smash and grab” thefts from vehicle on the east side of the county. The crimes happened in different neighborhoods, but investigators believe they could be connected. The first theft happened on November 29 in the 5700 of Park Place. The neighborhood is north of Division Street and east of the Wild Horse subdivision. The home security video shows a Blue Dodge Ram truck pull up to the victim’s driveway shortly after 3 a.m.
KYTV
BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Police release exchange of deadly gunfire in south Springfield killing man, injuring park ranger from November 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police released bodycam video of a shootout between officers and a suspect in south Springfield from November of 2021. The exchange of gunfire killed one suspect and injured a Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger. The call happened near the Barnes and Noble on Glenstone when a Springfield-Greene...
Man connected to homicide pleads guilty to gun possession, sentenced to 7 years
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Stone County was sentenced to seven years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm. Tucker Moore was involved in a shooting death case in Stone County, Missouri, and pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm on July 29, 2022. Deputies were called to Blackberry Lane near […]
FBI arrests Nixa man on bank robbery charge
NIXA, Mo. — A Nixa man was arrested on a charge of bank robbery by force or violence yesterday, Dec. 6. Kyle Bradley Whitmore, 39, of Nixa, is being held in the Greene County Jail after being arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to federal court documents, Whitmore is accused of committing a […]
KYTV
Police investigate pedestrian struck by semi on Springfield road
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian suffered injuries after a semi struck him on a busy Springfield road. Officers around the noon hour responded to Kearney and Roosevelt. Police say they found the man underneath the semi. Police say the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening....
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Caitlin Paige Bolton. The 37-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in Greene County court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Springfield police describe Bolton as approximately 5′08″ tall, 130 pounds. She has green eyes. Investigators...
KYTV
Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Walmart greeter suffered minor injuries after attempting to stop a shoplifter. It happened Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on East Independence. The Springfield Police Department says the greeter tried stopping a shoplifter from leaving and was pushed out of the way. Police...
Man involved in 2021 Amber Alert enters Alford plea for domestic assault
UPDATE 12/7 — Chad Emmerson entered an Alford plea for a single charge of first-degree domestic assault on Nov. 29. Emmerson was originally charged with domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. An Alford plea is submitted when a […]
Lawrence County Record
Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
Springfield man indicted for illegal firearm and meth trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing a firearm and methamphetamine to distribute. Timothy S. Brandkamp, 62, was charged as an armed career offender due to his prior convictions for a violent felony and three serious drug offenses, which, if convicted, forces Brandkamp to a mandatory […]
UPDATE: Springfield Police Department find missing child
UPDATE: SPD says “Mia” F. Kendrix has been safely located. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an endangered missing person. Tamiah “Mia” F. Kendrix, 10, is a five-foot-tall, 120-pound girl with black hair and brown eyes. Kendrix was last seen today at 4 p.m., wearing a black Adidas […]
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, December 3, 2022 a crash occurred as both vehicles were northbound on M 13. Vehicle 1, driven by Owen B Hopper, age 21 of Springfield, MO overtook and struck vehicle 2, driven by Charles Willis, age 49 of Clinton, MO in the rear. The crash was assisted by TPR W M Henderson. Both drivers were transported to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with minor injuries.
KYTV
Republic Police Department asks for help identifying larceny suspect
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department asks for your help identifying a larceny suspect. Police released a bank ATM photo of the woman. The image shows her inside a white SUV. Police have not released possible crime scenes tied to the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to...
Man arrested in Greene County after 165 pounds of meth discovered in his car
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — On Nov. 29, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a man and discovered 165 pounds of meth in his vehicle. Around 12:17 p.m. on Nov. 29, a Nissan Armada with California plates was pulled over for a traffic violation on I-44 near the 82-mile marker in Greene County, according […]
KYTV
Police investigate drive-by shooting in south central Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Battlefield Road in south central Springfield. Officers say the victim was shot while in his car by the suspect in another car. The shooting happened on Battlefield between Fremont and National. The victim was grazed by...
kttn.com
Career felon in Missouri charged with possessing an illegal firearm and methamphetamine trafficking
A Missouri man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing a firearm and methamphetamine to distribute. Timothy S. Brandkamp, 62, of Springfield, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield. Brandkamp is charged as an armed career offender due to his prior convictions for a violent felony and three serious drug offenses. He is therefore subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole if convicted.
933kwto.com
Arrests Made in C.A.R.E Animal Rescue Case
Two men have been charged with stealing a trailer from C.A.R.E Animal Rescue. behind a facility on West Battlefield on November 19th. Daniel Butts and Robert. Hopkins are being held in the Greene County jail on a 25-thousand dollar bond. C.A.R.E Animal Rescue officials had hoped to get the trailer...
KYTV
Authorities make several DWI arrests, pull over 80 in weekend saturation patrol
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol partnered to conduct a six-hour saturation patrol in the Springfield area over the weekend. With a focus on impaired drivers. According to a press release, 80 vehicles were stopped by officers after using an MSHP helicopter...
KYTV
Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family is mourning after a Marshfield woman was killed in a crash in Springfield over the weekend. Rita Deckard died in a crash near Glenstone and I-44 on Saturday afternoon. Police say she was trying to make a left-hand turn onto I-44 when a Tesla driven by a 22-year-old crashed into her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
kttn.com
Man from California indicted for transporting 165 pounds of methamphetamine into Missouri
A Cucamonga, California, man was indicted by a federal grand jury after a state trooper found 165 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle. Rafael Solis, 30, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Solis on Nov. 30, 2022, which charged him with the same offense.
