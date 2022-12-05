Read full article on original website
Union Gap Lighted Parade & Magical After Party This Sunday
Searching for Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. The season of Christmas Lighted Parades wraps up this Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with Union Gap's Lighted Parade beginning at 6 pm. If you are interested in participating in the actual parade there is still time to enter and there will even be an after-party in the parking lot of Valley Mall!
6 Best Yakima Valley Bookstores to Visit on a Cold and Snowy Day
There is nothing like cuddling up with a good book on a cold and snowy day. You can make yourself some hot chocolate or any sort of hot beverage and unwind as you get lost in a story. I’m old enough to remember when we had a Barnes and Nobles in Union Gap near the Valley Mall. I was so devastated when it closed down. We fortunately however, still have some amazing Yakima Valley bookshops we can visit on a cold and snowy Yakima Valley day.
Check Out: Drive By Lights of Selah
Here we are, pretty much a 3rd of the way into December, and been dealing with winter for what feels like forever (technically, winter doesn’t even start till 12/21). I will say the holiday lights on the houses are definitely helping brighten the season. Literally and figuratively. I drove through the neighborhood of West Valley and got some pics of different houses lit up (check those out here), and I went back out the other night to see some more bright lights! This time, I traveled around Selah!
5 Spots For Fantastic Live Christmas Trees (Yakima, Selah, Wapato)
Believe it or not, some families have a tradition of putting up their Christmas tree right before Christmas. It may seem weird, but it can be pretty fun. Not to mention, much less worry when it comes to keeping the pets from destroying it or kids (or adult men) from snooping under the tree. The tradition (at least for the few families I’ve experienced it with) goes like this. Get the tree a couple of days before Christmas. Bring it in and set it up on Christmas Eve. Have the big family dinner, and everyone spends time decorating the tree while Christmas music or movies play in the background. Boom! The tree is all ready for Santa. You go to sleep, and the following morning, you enjoy the gifts and spend time with the family.
Official Review of the Holiday Light Fest is a Must see in Yakima!
The Christmas season is in full swing around the Yakima Valley, and families everywhere are celebrating Christmas traditions together again. Some celebrate together for the first time since covid started, bringing back old family traditions and fun. However, some of the traditions started during covid are ones we look forward to now every year.
Win $500: Are You Displaying Yakima’s Best Christmas Lights?
We're ready to light up our streets and neighborhoods brighter than ever this holiday season, and we need YOUR help to 'LIGHT UP YAKIMA'. Between now and Dec. 16th, we want to see photos of your holiday light displays. Light Up Yakima Grand Prize $500 Visa Gift Card From Coca-Cola...
The Top 4 Fast Food Places we Wish Were in Yakima
3.) Dicks Drive-In The Most Famous Fast Food joint to come out of Washington, not that they're actually available outside of the state. However, in the last decade, they've expanded to other cities like Kent, Federal Way, and a bunch of other sub-city areas in Seattle. So why not really expand into the Yakima Valley? Dick Drive-In has done amazing with taking care of their employees, great pay, great benefits, and paid time off, perfect for anyone starting out with their first job.
These 4 Yakima Valley Spots Have the Best Pizza Crusts
Here’s the Top 4 Yakima Valley Spots With the Best Pizza Crusts. I love to dip my pizza crusts in a thing of ranch sauce but recently, I discovered that pizza crusts taste even better dipped in Caesar salad dressing. Who knew?! This delicious and mouth-watering revelation came to me after my recent order of a pepperoni and cheese personal pan pizza at Round Table Pizza in West Valley. This culinary delight led me to thinking about which Yakima Valley spots have the best pizza crusts (so that I can continue my newfound tradition of dipping my crusts in Caesar dressing).
3 Suggestions For Future Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fests at Yakima State Fair Park!
The 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest is in full gear, and I have heard nothing but positive comments and praise about the event (for an official review, click here). I, myself, finally got a chance to take a drive and I have to say, I was blown away. They’ve done an amazing job and it was indeed a feast for my eyes. Although, I do have a few suggestions for the fourth and even fifth annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest.
Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave [PHOTOS]
Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave in Yakima. What would you like to see replace the old 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave? It was a very strange day when the 7-Eleven closed earlier this year. The employees were distraught to find out that they would soon be losing their jobs. Customers were irate that they no longer had a place to stop in any given moment of the day and pick up last minute items on their way to and from work.
kpq.com
Current Tree Fruit Meeting in Wenatchee Among Biggest Events The City Gets
The Washington State Tree Fruit Association is holding its annual meeting in Wenatchee this week. It's the largest tree fruit educational gathering in the country, which also deals with Washington State government affairs. Wenatchee Convention Center General Manager Linda Herald says the gathering is being held at her facility, but...
Results Are In! Selah Celebrates 3rd Annual Food Drive!
Even before Thanksgiving, many food drives and charity collections have occurred. I've donated to several of them, as have many of you (I hope). The one thing that has always made me scratch my head is the outcome. How much money was raised? How much food was collected? How many toys will be played with? Etc. Etc. Some fundraisers are awesome at informing the community of the outstanding accomplishments or, sadly, sometimes, how they still need help. Whereas many fundraisers, food drives, and charities forget to release a follow-up. I don't think it's anything nefarious or sneaky, just probably business and the rush, rush, rush to help out and achieve their goal. That's not the case for the Selah Police Department; they just gave us an update on their most recent food drive.
3 Christmas Spending Habits for a Fantastic Holiday Season 100%
Oh, the weather outside is delightful but my bank account is frightful, and since it's now Christmas time, shall I charge credit cards or decline? Yakima's expert financial advisor provides the three biggest tips for having a wonderful and stress-free holiday when it comes to money spent at Christmas time.
7 Stories of Stolen Restaurant Items in the Yakima Valley: Part 2
Sometimes it isn't about being a klepto, sometimes it's about loads of alcohol or the urge to take a memento from one of the best evenings of your life. This isn't encouraging anyone to steal, it's just about the stories of those items of the past that ended up in our houses instead of at our favorite restaurants.
FOX 11 and 41
Camp Hope provides shelter for winter weather
TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
cherryfm.com
Yakima area school delay/ closures December 8th, 2022
School delays/ closures courtesy of the Yakima Herald Republic website. Granger Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Breakfast will not be served due to the delay. Mabton Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool More Info. Selah Sch. Dist. – AM/PM Buses on...
Northwest Harvest quadruples produce storage with new Yakima distribution center
YAKIMA, Wash. — After years of fundraising, planning and building, Northwest Harvest has opened a 200,000 square-foot distribution center, creating 40 new permanent, full-time jobs in Yakima. The new space can store up to 20,000 pallets of food and is quadrupling the organization’s capacity to store — at premium conditions — fresh fruits and vegetables. That capacity will increase the...
nbcrightnow.com
Regional waste collection impacted by snow and ice
As snow begins to accumulate in the region, cities’ waste collection becomes more strenuous a task. On December 5, the City of Richland’s Solid Waste Division was unable to reach all areas in its normal route, according to the city. But anyone who was missed can leave our extra bags next week for no extra charge.
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
Scam Disguised As the Phone Company, Targeting Yakima Residents!
Earlier this week, I wrote an article about how scammers were calling residents under the guise of Pacific Power. They threatened to cancel service if the payment wasn't received within a half hour. Well, that particular scam led to info about another one—this time dealing with a phone carrier company. The scammers are getting crafty and are becoming better con artists when gaining their victim's trust.
