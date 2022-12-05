Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
This organization in Kansas City is offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Will Have to Wait on ‘Scorched Earth’ Russell Wilson Option
It's been a frustrating season for the Denver Broncos. Plenty of people had high hopes after hiring Nathaniel Hackett as head coach and acquiring Russell Wilson via trade. While Broncos Country didn't entirely embrace those moves, many fans liked the decisions. Furthermore, nobody expected the Broncos to hit the lows they have this season. For some people, not only has this prompted calls to replace Hackett ASAP but to move on from Wilson as well.
Tri-City Herald
Week 14: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) are taking a short trip to SoFi Stadium for their scheduled Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) on Thursday night. Both teams are coming in with a disadvantage of playing last Sunday, and with a few days in between Thursday Night Football, the Raiders will have to get ready for a stingy Rams defense.
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard on Injury Report Prior to Browns Game
Cincinnati Bengals are dealing with injuries to starters on both sides of the ball ahead of their week 14 game with the Cleveland Browns. Wide receiver Tee Higgins and defense end Sam Hubbard were both limited in practice on Thursday. Higgins popped up on the injury report due to a...
Tri-City Herald
Commanders May Not Face WR Odell Beckham Jr. After All
DEC 8 WR ODELL BECKHAM JR. DOESN'T GET DALLAS DEAL DONE It's been reported the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants were two of the front-runners to gain the services of free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After leaving his visit with Dallas without a contract offer, however, it appears if...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens and Steelers Preparing for Another Slugfest
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When the Ravens and Steelers, it's usually a black-and-blue affair. They are two physical teams that like to set the tone with hard hits on defense. No team has scored more than 28 points in the last eight meetings. Seven of the last nine meetings...
Tri-City Herald
Al Holcomb Talks His Future as a DC, Facing Geno, What Burns Has Left to Prove + More
If this year's success will help become a full-time NFL defensive coordinator. "Not really sure. I'm not really in position to make those assessments right now. I honestly, am just focused on going out to Seattle and getting this defense prepared to play well." Biggest challenges facing Geno Smith. "Well,...
Tri-City Herald
Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield Leads Los Angeles Rams to Game Winning Drive
If you would have said a year ago that Baker Mayfield would lead the Los Angeles Rams to a win in 2023 people would think you were crazy. That indeed did happen as Mayfield debuted against the Las Vegas Raiders just a couple of days after being claimed by the Rams.
Tri-City Herald
A focus on Russell Wilson’s bathrooms illustrates how bad things are for Broncos
There is a lot of history associated with the date Sept. 17. On Sept. 17, 1787, the U.S. Constitution was signed by delegates. On that date 1862, the Battle of Antietam was the bloodiest day of fighting in the Civil War. Closer to home, Charlie Finley paid the Beatles to...
Tri-City Herald
Soaring Geno Smith blessed not vengeful: ‘My tough times would be a dream to someone else’
Everyone else thinks Geno Smith should be the runaway winner of the NFL comeback player of the year award. Losing his only full-time time starting job before this year because a teammate broke his jaw with a sucker punch in the New York Jets locker room seven years ago. Seven years as a back-up quarterback bouncing around the league with four teams. Never with the security of a multiyear contract, beyond his rookie deal from 2013 with the Jets.
Tri-City Herald
Recap from Raiders 17-16 loss
There aren't many ways to describe just how embarrassing of a loss it is that the Las Vegas Raiders just experienced in falling to the Los Angeles Rams 17-16. Playing a team in the Rams without many of their best players, starting a quarterback in Baker Mayfield who had just joined the team this past Tuesday.
Tri-City Herald
Next Gen Stats: Watson Hit Top Speed vs. Bears
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There are a lot of NFL players with big-time speed. Most of them would lose a race to Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson. According to Zebra Sports, the company behind the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Watson reached a top speed of 21.72 mph during his fourth-quarter touchdown run at the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Watson’s peak speed on the 46-yard scoring sprint matched DeSean Jackson for the fastest speed by a receiver and was tied for third-fastest by any ball-carrier this season.
Tri-City Herald
OBJ ‘to Eagles’ as Cowboys Move to WR James Washington?
The Dallas Cowboys' pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. has dominated the headlines in the recent past, so much so, in fact, that James Washington's return seems to be flying under the radar. Washington, 26, signed with the Cowboys over the offseason after spending four years as a Pittsburgh Steeler. Washington...
Tri-City Herald
Russell Wilson Dishes on How he’s Handled 2022’s Adversity
Prior to this season, newly minted Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson sat down with star safety Justin Simmons to discuss their ambitious plans for success. Both men seemed deadly serious about joining forces to help change the losing narrative of past seasons and lead the Broncos to the promised land.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Week 15 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There is amazingly less than a calendar month remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season, and things are heating up as the temperatures outside cool down. Our NFL Week 15 picks, predictions and best bets are for the full slate of games, as there are no more byes from here on out as teams prepare for the final sprint to the finish.
Tri-City Herald
Baker Mayfield Pulls Off the Impossible
Maybe all Baker Mayfield needed was a fresh start with a championship coach and a winning culture. Mayfield kickstarted his career in the unlikeliest of ways on Thursday night, delivering a stirring comeback victory for the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield and the Rams overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Concerning WR Situation
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two wide receiver concerns on their hands, but the good news is both will be solved - hopefully. It's not just Diontae Johnson, and it's not just George Pickens. Both, however, are feeding off each other. Both are also causing issues with the fanbase when it comes to handling these concerns.
Tri-City Herald
Sean Payton on NFL Return; Cowboys Coach McCarthy ‘Hot Seat’ Cool?
Sean Payton hasn't donned Dallas Cowboys gear since 2005 and yet his name is connected to "America's Team'' frequently. Not quite as often as Mike McCarthy's is ... but frequently. Speculation will now re-open after Payton's most recent comments on Tom Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast. "I think sooner than later...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Jakeen Harris, Safety, North Carolina State Wolfpack
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. McDaniels on Raiders’ Failure to Finish Down the Stretch in Loss to Rams. By Aidan Champion Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis and More.
Tri-City Herald
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts vs. Cowboys, Q&A
The Indianapolis Colts went into their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys hoping to pull off the upset on Sunday Night Football. Instead, things took a turn for the worse. The Cowboys embarrassed the Colts on national television, putting up a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter on the way to a 54-19 win. The Colts entered the fourth quarter down just 21-19. However, turnovers on four consecutive drives led to an avalanche of points by the Cowboys.
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Odds, Spread and Betting Insights
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins head west for a pivotal AFC showdown with Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 14. Miami, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped last week by San Francisco, has drawn the ire of burned bettors due to posting a dismal 3-6 against the spread (33.3%) mark over the last nine games overall. Tagovailoa will face a suspect Chargers defense that is ranked 30th in scoring, allowing 25.8 points per game.
Comments / 0