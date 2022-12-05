ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four takeaways as Celtics lose to Warriors 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch as old demons resurface

The Celtics had revenge on their mind on Saturday night but they ran into familiar problems against the Golden State Warriors in a 123-107 loss at the Chase Center. Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics with a team-high 31 points and nine rebounds but he got limited help from his co-star in Jayson Tatum who went just 6-of-20 from the field to finish with 18 points.
FanDuel Ohio promo: collect $100 bonus, 3 months of NBA League Pass

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Although sports fans can’t start placing bets in Ohio yet, they can sign up with this FanDuel Ohio promo. New...
