The Celtics had revenge on their mind on Saturday night but they ran into familiar problems against the Golden State Warriors in a 123-107 loss at the Chase Center. Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics with a team-high 31 points and nine rebounds but he got limited help from his co-star in Jayson Tatum who went just 6-of-20 from the field to finish with 18 points.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO