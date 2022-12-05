Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Brookland police release statement on disturbance at restaurant
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Circling on social media. A post made by an employee at the Sonic location in Brookland caught the eyes of Brookland police. The post stated that once students are dismissed from school, they go to Sonic to wait for their parents, but while they wait, the post claims the kids cause major disruptions.
KATV
100 pounds of meth seized in northeast Arkansas drug bust
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said during the first week of December, it, along with other law enforcement agencies, was able to seize multiple drugs across Northeast Arkansas, our content partner Region 8 News reported. In a news release sent Wednesday, officers worked...
Kait 8
Thief caught stealing rams into car while fleeing
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Jonesboro woman got more than she bargained for when she confronted someone breaking into her car. According to a Jonesboro police report, an employee at Jagged Edge Salon, Spa, and Boutique noticed someone trying to take her wallet out of her car and tried to confront them.
Kait 8
Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are battling a fire Thursday afternoon in Jonesboro. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews responded to the 700 block of Meadowbrook Street just before 12:55 p.m. for a structure fire. The fire is just off West Matthews Avenue near the Story Coffeehouse. Fire crews...
neareport.com
Gas station robbed at gunpoint
Jonesboro, Ark. – A local business was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday in Jonesboro. It happened right around 2 AM on December 7 at Kum and Go, 680 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro. Most of the details in the felony report are masked by police. A single suspect is listed in the report, which says the business was robbed with a firearm.
Kait 8
2 arrested for vehicle theft following Tuesday crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More information has come out about Tuesday afternoon’s crash on Highland Drive and Fair Park Boulevard. According to the initial incident report, officers were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle at The Links of Jonesboro apartment complex when they began following 19-year-old Montana Xavier Satterfield and 21-year-old Jose Felix Cazares, both of Jonesboro.
Kait 8
Body found near highway, suspect arrested
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a body was discovered beside a Craighead County highway. A driver discovered the victim’s body around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, near the intersection of Highway 18 and Craighead County 510 in Monette. According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland,...
YAHOO!
Woman poses as funeral home employee, takes over $80K from grieving families, Jonesboro police say
During a time of mourning, police say a woman swindled several families out of more than $80,000. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins. According to officials,...
Kait 8
Child run over during Christmas parade, taken to hospital
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – A young child was rushed to the hospital after being run over by a trailer during the Newport Christmas Parade Thursday. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, the 7-year-old was on a float throwing candy when he lost his balance and fell under the flatbed trailer.
Kait 8
Blytheville PD receives unexpected donation for holiday party
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Blytheville Police Department recently received a generous donation. According to BPD, Nucor Steel Arkansas and Nucor Yamato Steel recently presented $2,500 toward the department’s annual banquet. The department said that tax dollars are never used to pay for such events, and the costs...
Kait 8
Woman killed in one-vehicle crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri woman died after police said she lost control of her vehicle on a Lawrence County highway and overturned. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on U.S. Highway 63 north of Imboden. Melissa J. Taylor, 52, of...
whiterivernow.com
Reward up to $1000 for missing K-9 dog
The reward for a missing K-9 dog belonging to the Sharp County Search and Rescue Squad has increased thanks to an out-of-state individual. According to a social media post for Radar, the 2-year-old Belgian Milionis that went missing last Saturday in the Sequoia Lake area of Cherokee Village, the reward is now up to $1,000 thanks to the person who wishes to remain anonymous. The post said the individual who helped boost the reward amount saw the story of the missing dog on Region 8 News and then contacted Sharp County officials.
Kait 8
More details released in Monette man’s death
MONETTE. (KAIT) - A 32-year-old Osceola man was arrested in connection with a Monette man’s death after his body was found on the side of a highway. Keith Alan Henderson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, suspected in the murder of Chad Decker. Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland...
Kait 8
Police: Woman threatened to trash victim’s reputation over trashed food
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police said a Jonesboro woman threatened her roommate with sexual extortion after the victim threw out her expired food. Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause on Friday to charge 26-year-old Khloe A. Bryant with one count of sexual extortion and one count of harassing communications.
Kait 8
Motorcyclist succumbs to crash injuries
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A motorcyclist seriously hurt in a crash last month has died of his injuries. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 30 on State Highway 251 at Country Club Road in rural Randolph County. Jason Barnett, 45, of Warm Springs, was...
whiterivernow.com
Kait 8
One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A person has died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, the crash happened on Highway 167 in Independence County north of Batesville. Stephens said Arkansas State Police were on the scene and one person has died. He asked...
Kait 8
Sleeping man wakes up to drug charges
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rector man’s nap came to an abrupt ending when sheriff’s deputies arrested him for dealing drugs. Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said deputies responded Tuesday, Dec. 6, to a report of a man asleep behind the wheel of a truck on County Road 478.
Kait 8
Sign of the times: Stealing from the grieving
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould funeral home works hard to provide comfort and care to those grieving the loss of a loved one. One of their jobs is making sure funeral processions are safe. So, who would steal from such a business?. According to a news release shared on...
whiterivernow.com
