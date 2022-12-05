The reward for a missing K-9 dog belonging to the Sharp County Search and Rescue Squad has increased thanks to an out-of-state individual. According to a social media post for Radar, the 2-year-old Belgian Milionis that went missing last Saturday in the Sequoia Lake area of Cherokee Village, the reward is now up to $1,000 thanks to the person who wishes to remain anonymous. The post said the individual who helped boost the reward amount saw the story of the missing dog on Region 8 News and then contacted Sharp County officials.

SHARP COUNTY, AR ・ 17 HOURS AGO