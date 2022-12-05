ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 evidence-backed ways to reduce your cancer risk, according to an oncology dietitian

By Andrea Michelson
 3 days ago

Eating a diet rich in plant foods is one way to reduce your risk of cancer.

  • Many risk factors have been linked to cancer, but not all of them are backed up by evidence.
  • Cutting out alcohol, smoking, and processed meat has been proven to reduce the risk of cancer in humans.
  • Eating a diet rich in plant-based foods can help you maintain a healthy body weight and reduces risk.

There's no magic-bullet solution to avoid getting cancer, but decades of scientific research have identified a few factors that can affect risk.

A person's risk of cancer depends on a myriad of lifestyle factors, including diet and exercise, as well as genetic predispositions. Even workplace exposure to chemicals can affect health in the long term.

Nichole Andrews , RDN, works with cancer survivors to support their recovery and future health with dietary and lifestyle changes. She recently posted a video to TikTok where she shared seven evidence-backed ways to reduce cancer risk.

@oncology.nutrition.rd 7 was cut off - it was to not take high dose supplements unless prescribed and monitored by your doc as high dose micronutrients can become free radicals and increase cancer risk with cell damage! #cancersucks #cancerfighter #cancerawareness #cancersurvivor #chemotherapy #chemoqueen #chemotherapysideeffects #chemotherapy #lungcancer #prostatecancer #livercancer ♬ original sound - Nichole Andrews, RDN

Andrews, known as oncology.nutrition.rd on TikTok, said she has been working as an oncology dietitian for more than 10 years. Here are her top tips.

Replace junk food with plant-based alternatives

The first tip Andrews shared is to add more plant foods to your diet.

Evidence has suggested that eating whole grains and other foods rich in dietary fiber protects against colorectal cancer, according to the World Cancer Research Fund . That association is also consistent across studies of diet and overall cancer risk.

Andrews explained that while she does not recommend going fully vegan to reduce cancer risk, foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains should replace some of the heavily processed items on your plate.

"Two-thirds of all of your meals and plates should consist of fruits, veggies, beans, legumes, grains, nuts, or seeds," she said.

The WCRF recommends a diet that includes 30 grams of fiber and at least 400 grams of fruit and vegetables each day, ideally non-starchy options.

Cut out alcohol, smoking, and processed meats

Next on Andrews' list is alcohol , which has been proven to increase cancer risk. Cutting out alcohol means eliminating one of the more common carcinogens that people willingly consume.

Consumption of alcoholic drinks has been proven to cause cancers of the mouth, throat, esophagus, liver, breast, colon, and stomach, according to WCRF .

Similarly, Andrews recommended staying away from processed meats, which have been linked to colorectal cancers .

She also said to remove smoking from your lifestyle. Doctors have known for years that smoking cigarettes causes most cases of lung cancer, and according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , smoking can increase the risk of other cancers as well.

Stay active and maintain a healthy weight

Andrews shared two tips for maintaining a healthy, low-risk lifestyle.

First, she said to aim for 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week, or 30 minutes of movement five days a week. The WCRF simply recommends walking more and sitting less to protect against breast, colon, and endometrial cancers.

Andrews also recommended reducing sugar intake and fast food consumption to help maintain a healthy weight, which in turn reduces cancer risk .

Don't take high-dose supplements

Finally, Andrews said to be careful with dietary supplements, as high doses of certain vitamins and minerals have been linked to cancer in some people.

High-dose beta-carotene supplements , which may be prescribed to increase the amount of vitamin A in the body, has been associated with an increased risk of lung cancer in people who smoke or who have been exposed to asbestos.

In general, the WCRF recommends that people aim to meet nutritional needs through a balanced diet , not supplements.

Insider

Insider

