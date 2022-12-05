Read full article on original website
Ohio GOP lawmakers pushing photo ID mandate to vote, hurdles for troops' ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A photo ID requirement to vote. New barriers for citizens to amend the state constitution. Possible disenfranchisement of tens of thousands of Ohio voters, including many serving overseas in the military. These are among the sweeping changes for Ohio voters that Republicans who dominate the...
Fact-checking claims on why it should be harder to amend Ohio's Constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For more than a century, if Ohio citizens wanted to change the state constitution, they could. If they obtained enough valid signatures on a petition to put it on the ballot for a statewide vote, the proposal needed only a simple majority – 50% plus one – to pass.
Rides 4 Refugees hopes to provide safe, reliable work wheels for those resettled in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Most Central Ohioans rue traffic issues that might make them late to work or home, but for one of Columbus’ newest residents, being able to sit in traffic is a blessing. Abdul Hamidi is one of the first to be helped by a new...
Flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags be lowered at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Flags are to be lowered in honor of the lives lost on Dec. 7, 1941, in the attack on Pearl Harbor. All flags will be at half-staff on public...
Trees, branches and bushes blamed for widespread AEP outages in June
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Vegetation management and storm conditions are behind the widespread June AEP outages across Central Ohio, according to an AEP review. That information was shared during a meeting Thursday held by PJM, the electric transmission organization that spans multiple states. The cause was lines coming into...
Bath or shower? Study shows what Ohio prefers
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the age-old debate over which is better, a bath or a shower? A new study shows what people in each state prefer. Many homeowners will upgrade their bathrooms to increase the value of their property. But, there are things to consider when deciding whether to swap out a bath for a shower or vice versa.
Columbus Weather: Damp, foggy conditions continue for the next couple of days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least the rain stopped for a little while! Patchy fog is likely again for the morning commute Thursday and temperatures remain above average. Rain returns Thursday evening and Friday. Still grey and dreary across a lot of Ohio this afternoon but at least most...
