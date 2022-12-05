ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags be lowered at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Flags are to be lowered in honor of the lives lost on Dec. 7, 1941, in the attack on Pearl Harbor. All flags will be at half-staff on public...
Trees, branches and bushes blamed for widespread AEP outages in June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Vegetation management and storm conditions are behind the widespread June AEP outages across Central Ohio, according to an AEP review. That information was shared during a meeting Thursday held by PJM, the electric transmission organization that spans multiple states. The cause was lines coming into...
Bath or shower? Study shows what Ohio prefers

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the age-old debate over which is better, a bath or a shower? A new study shows what people in each state prefer. Many homeowners will upgrade their bathrooms to increase the value of their property. But, there are things to consider when deciding whether to swap out a bath for a shower or vice versa.
