Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin announces end to COVID-19-related fines, penalties in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Youngkin issued an Executive Order on Tuesday directing enforcement agencies, boards, and commissions to report all fines, fees, and suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations. Youngkin also announced he will direct agencies to halt further collection and enforcement action in his upcoming budget...
wcyb.com
Local Red Cross volunteers return to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Following the devastation of Hurricane Ian, four Northeast Tennessee volunteers are returning to Florida to assist those impacted. Thomas Fortney and Theresa Nelson left Wednesday and will be stationed in Fort Myers. It's a good way to give back, it's a great organization. We say...
Comments / 0