South Carolina State

Gov. Justice announces $450 million project in Eastern Panhandle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and a company announced a $450 million investment Thursday in Berkeley County to build a facility that will produce rebar. Commercial Metals Co. will locate its fourth micro mill in the Mountain State, beginning operations in late 2025, according to...
Bailey appointed as West Virginia Department of Commerce secretary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he has appointed James Bailey as secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce. Bailey has served as acting secretary since July 2022 following the retirement of Ed Gaunch, a news release from the governor’s office said. “James...
Hospitalizations, active COVID-19 cases inch up in West Virginia on Thursday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 inched up Thursday in West Virginia as nearly 300 new positive cases were reported. The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the Mountain State stood at 165, up eight from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Eighteen people were reported in intensive care with the virus (down one) and eight people were on ventilators (down one).
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,637, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 74-year-old man from Raleigh County.
Wild Appalachia: West Virginia Geological & Economic Survey

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — Along the banks of Cheat Lake in Monongalia County, you will find the West Virginia Geological and Economic Survey. Inside, the dinosaurs may steal the show but this agency goes well beyond the popular natural history exhibit. Dr. Jessica Moore is a geologist who serves as a director for the agency.
Four COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases dip

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday while the state’s active case total continued to decline. The new deaths raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,631, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
'Explosion of absences': More schools go remote as tripledemic slams students, staff

WASHINGTON (TND) — The “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 is filling hospitals and now, emptying classrooms. Some schools have temporarily shut down in a number of states, including Oklahoma, where the Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified school district has gone virtual. In recent weeks, the school district in Oklahoma has seen an extraordinary number of employees and students calling out sick.
December grads can start saving for future while paying off student loans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — If you are a December college graduate and will be starting in the workforce soon, it's time to start thinking about your finances. You may have college debt to pay off, and at the same time you can still think about saving money for your future.

