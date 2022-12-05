Read full article on original website
Gov. Justice announces $450 million project in Eastern Panhandle
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and a company announced a $450 million investment Thursday in Berkeley County to build a facility that will produce rebar. Commercial Metals Co. will locate its fourth micro mill in the Mountain State, beginning operations in late 2025, according to...
Hoax calls received Wednesday in 17 W.Va. counties; incidents remain under investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State officials said the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies received 19 hoax threats related to school shootings or other violence Wednesday in a total of 17 counties. The threats prompting a massive law enforcement response at numerous schools, including...
Kanawha County Commission asks the state to fix Marlaina drainage problems
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The community outside St. Albans now referred to as the Marlaina Addition is working to get answers from the National Guard about drainage problems in the area. When it rains in the Marlaina Addition, water fills ditches along the houses and covers yards. The water...
Bailey appointed as West Virginia Department of Commerce secretary
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he has appointed James Bailey as secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce. Bailey has served as acting secretary since July 2022 following the retirement of Ed Gaunch, a news release from the governor’s office said. “James...
West Virginia DHHR names chief operating officer as restructuring continues
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources continues to roll out announcements as part of a major restructuring, on Wednesday naming a chief operating officer for the massive state agency. Jessica Hudson was selected for the role, DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said...
Hospitalizations, active COVID-19 cases inch up in West Virginia on Thursday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 inched up Thursday in West Virginia as nearly 300 new positive cases were reported. The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the Mountain State stood at 165, up eight from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Eighteen people were reported in intensive care with the virus (down one) and eight people were on ventilators (down one).
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,637, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 74-year-old man from Raleigh County.
W.Va. correctional officer vacancy rates 'abnormally high' with one facility at 75%
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s shortage of correctional officers has nearly doubled what it was in the spring of 2020, with 1,015 vacancies now at jails and prisons, the state corrections commissioner said. Shortages have become so severe that one facility, the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in...
Wild Appalachia: West Virginia Geological & Economic Survey
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — Along the banks of Cheat Lake in Monongalia County, you will find the West Virginia Geological and Economic Survey. Inside, the dinosaurs may steal the show but this agency goes well beyond the popular natural history exhibit. Dr. Jessica Moore is a geologist who serves as a director for the agency.
Four COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases dip
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday while the state’s active case total continued to decline. The new deaths raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,631, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
Washington AG files lawsuit against gun store illegally selling high-capacity ammo mags
OLYMPIA, Wash. (KATU) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on Wednesday a consumer protection lawsuit against a gun store and its owner for illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite the ban on such products in the state. Ferguson is also seeking an injunction that would block Federal Way Discount...
More than 2,100 businesses, homes in W.Va. to get internet service through partnership
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has signed multimillion-dollar grants that will allow Comcast to begin a fiber network expansion project and provide internet service to more than 2,100 unserved homes and businesses across the state. Comcast next month will begin a buildout...
Lawyers ask state to show how man's alleged murders of wife, son are tied to other crimes
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — If Richard "Alex" Murdaugh's multi-million dollar financial crimes were somehow a motive for him to murder his own wife and son, then Murdaugh's defense attorneys want state prosecutors to give a better explanation of that theory before Murdaugh goes to trial in January 2023. That's...
Officials: Former Ohio sheriff's office employee pleads guilty to stealing license fees
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A former employee in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees paid by those seeking concealed handgun licenses, state officials said. Cheryl Brady pleaded guilty on Friday in Jackson County Common Pleas Court to...
'Explosion of absences': More schools go remote as tripledemic slams students, staff
WASHINGTON (TND) — The “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 is filling hospitals and now, emptying classrooms. Some schools have temporarily shut down in a number of states, including Oklahoma, where the Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified school district has gone virtual. In recent weeks, the school district in Oklahoma has seen an extraordinary number of employees and students calling out sick.
'Out community needs us more now than ever': Mana Meal says food insecurities rising
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Christmas is a time to give back, enjoy time with loved ones and eat holiday meals, but some West Virginia families may be experiencing food insecurities that add stress to their plates. "Our mission is to feed the hungry and we want to be...
December grads can start saving for future while paying off student loans
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — If you are a December college graduate and will be starting in the workforce soon, it's time to start thinking about your finances. You may have college debt to pay off, and at the same time you can still think about saving money for your future.
