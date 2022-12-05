ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Roane County man accused of possessing pipe bombs was sentenced to a year in prison on Wednesday. Joseph David Bailey, 52, of Spencer, who was convicted of possessing an unregistered destructive device, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison and three years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

