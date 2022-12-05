Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
State Police: One person sought, two in custody after chase where WVSP cruiser was struck
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people are in custody and a third person is sought after a pursuit where a West Virginia State Police cruiser was struck Thursday in Kanawha County. The pursuit started after an attempted traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon in the Chelyan...
wchstv.com
Police: Woman wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Beckley
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted in connection with a deadly November shooting in Beckley. Aredith Lynaea “NayNay” Thompson, 29, of Beckley is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer, 45, on Nov. 23, according to a news release from the Beckley Police Department.
wchstv.com
Missing man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was reported missing. Kevin Erwin, 45, was last seen Nov. 26 at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes, according to a news release Wednesday from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Wayne County deputies: Two arrests made following drug investigations
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Wayne County report drug investigations have led to two arrests. Andy “A.J.” Maynard, of Prichard was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, altering pseudoephedrine and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to a social media post from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Home, cars damaged in Kanawha County fire early Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a home and several cars were damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County. The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. near Smith Road and Tinsley Lane in the Davis Creek area. Dispatchers said no injuries were reported in the...
wchstv.com
I-77 lanes near Chelyan exit reopen after earlier crash, dispatchers say
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:21 p.m. 12/06/22. West Virginia Turnpike dispatchers said all lanes of Interstate 77 near the Chelyan exit were back open Tuesday afternoon following an earlier crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash happened about noon when a tractor trailer went over a wall.
wchstv.com
False shooting, threats reported at multiple schools in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violence were reported Wednesday in at least a dozen counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha and Cabell counties, state officials said. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security reported in a news release the false threats...
wchstv.com
Shooting hoax felt real for South Charleston parents
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police swarmed South Charleston High School Wednesday morning in response to a false report of a school shooting. Parents said while it may have been a hoax it felt real to them and their kids. "Police car after police car came flying and they...
wchstv.com
Charleston man faces felony charges after being accused of threatening woman at gunpoint
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7:20 p.m., 12/8/22. A man is facing felony charges after being accused of holding a woman at gunpoint at a Cross Lanes apartment complex. Jorden L. Wooding, 20, of Charleston has been charged with kidnapping and wanton endangerment, according to a criminal complaint...
wchstv.com
Students and staff at Huntington High School react to fraudulent shooting call
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed Huntington High School Wednesday morning following a false shooting call. Cabell County was among a dozen counties in the state to receive a fraudulent call. School officials report about one quarter of Huntington High School's 1,600 students went home early.
wchstv.com
Parents thankful for responsiveness of law enforcement following false shooting call
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A shooting call at South Charleston High School sent dozens of local law enforcement officers to the school early Wednesday morning. The call came in just after 8 a.m., right when students were being dropped off. After a lengthy lockdown, officers cleared the area and deemed it a false call. Multiple schools in the area reported receiving similar calls.
wchstv.com
'We are stuck': Keystone Drive residents seek answers after landslide
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia International Yeager Airport held a meeting Wednesday to discuss a major concern that residents of Keystone Drive have had since 2015. "As you get older, you lose your strength. You lose your income and you lose all this and that and...
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,637, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 74-year-old man from Raleigh County.
wchstv.com
Kanawha County Commission asks the state to fix Marlaina drainage problems
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The community outside St. Albans now referred to as the Marlaina Addition is working to get answers from the National Guard about drainage problems in the area. When it rains in the Marlaina Addition, water fills ditches along the houses and covers yards. The water...
wchstv.com
Roane County man sentenced to prison for possessing pipe bombs
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Roane County man accused of possessing pipe bombs was sentenced to a year in prison on Wednesday. Joseph David Bailey, 52, of Spencer, who was convicted of possessing an unregistered destructive device, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison and three years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
wchstv.com
Jury deliberations underway in trial of man accused of killing four members of his family
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:20 p.m. 12/7/22. Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of Gavin Smith, the 18-year-old accused of killing four of his family members in Elkview in 2020. Eyewitness News Reporter Leslie Rubin is in the courtroom and will have updates as news develops. Smith...
wchstv.com
Thomas Memorial Hospital celebrate addition of new helipad
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Officials celebrated the addition of a new helipad at Thomas Memorial Hospital on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the hospital’s South Charleston campus to mark the new helipad, which hospital leaders said will help it better serve patients. “The helipad is...
wchstv.com
Santa to visit Hurricane neighborhoods with a little help from Hurricane Fire & Rescue
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Santa will be hitching a ride with Hurricane Fire & Rescue instead of reindeer when he makes his visits to the city’s neighborhoods. From Monday, Dec. 12, through Thursday, Dec. 15, the emergency squad said the jolly old man in the red suit will be visiting on these dates and times at the following areas:
wchstv.com
Man who killed woman whose dismembered body found in river sentenced to life without mercy
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County’s prosecutor said a man convicted in the murder of a Huntington woman whose body was found dismembered in the Guyandotte River was sentenced to life without mercy. Argie Jeffers, 78, was sentenced to prison Tuesday, Cabell County Prosecutor Corky Hammers said.
wchstv.com
Man convicted in 2018 Cabell shooting, manhunt has appeal denied by W.Va. high court
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man convicted of shooting at the residence of his ex-girlfriend and leading police on a nearly weeklong manhunt in Cabell County had his appeal denied Tuesday by the West Virginia Supreme Court. Jeremy Bartram, 33, of Barboursville was convicted of firing 14 shots...
Comments / 0