ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Police: Woman wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted in connection with a deadly November shooting in Beckley. Aredith Lynaea “NayNay” Thompson, 29, of Beckley is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer, 45, on Nov. 23, according to a news release from the Beckley Police Department.
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Missing man sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was reported missing. Kevin Erwin, 45, was last seen Nov. 26 at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes, according to a news release Wednesday from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Wayne County deputies: Two arrests made following drug investigations

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Wayne County report drug investigations have led to two arrests. Andy “A.J.” Maynard, of Prichard was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, altering pseudoephedrine and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to a social media post from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Home, cars damaged in Kanawha County fire early Tuesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a home and several cars were damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County. The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. near Smith Road and Tinsley Lane in the Davis Creek area. Dispatchers said no injuries were reported in the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

I-77 lanes near Chelyan exit reopen after earlier crash, dispatchers say

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:21 p.m. 12/06/22. West Virginia Turnpike dispatchers said all lanes of Interstate 77 near the Chelyan exit were back open Tuesday afternoon following an earlier crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash happened about noon when a tractor trailer went over a wall.
wchstv.com

False shooting, threats reported at multiple schools in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violence were reported Wednesday in at least a dozen counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha and Cabell counties, state officials said. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security reported in a news release the false threats...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Shooting hoax felt real for South Charleston parents

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police swarmed South Charleston High School Wednesday morning in response to a false report of a school shooting. Parents said while it may have been a hoax it felt real to them and their kids. "Police car after police car came flying and they...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Students and staff at Huntington High School react to fraudulent shooting call

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed Huntington High School Wednesday morning following a false shooting call. Cabell County was among a dozen counties in the state to receive a fraudulent call. School officials report about one quarter of Huntington High School's 1,600 students went home early.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Parents thankful for responsiveness of law enforcement following false shooting call

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A shooting call at South Charleston High School sent dozens of local law enforcement officers to the school early Wednesday morning. The call came in just after 8 a.m., right when students were being dropped off. After a lengthy lockdown, officers cleared the area and deemed it a false call. Multiple schools in the area reported receiving similar calls.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,637, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 74-year-old man from Raleigh County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Roane County man sentenced to prison for possessing pipe bombs

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Roane County man accused of possessing pipe bombs was sentenced to a year in prison on Wednesday. Joseph David Bailey, 52, of Spencer, who was convicted of possessing an unregistered destructive device, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison and three years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Thomas Memorial Hospital celebrate addition of new helipad

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Officials celebrated the addition of a new helipad at Thomas Memorial Hospital on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the hospital’s South Charleston campus to mark the new helipad, which hospital leaders said will help it better serve patients. “The helipad is...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy