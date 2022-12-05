Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKRC
Bengals sign veteran punter Huber to the practice squad
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Wednesday signed punter Kevin Huber to the practice squad as special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons hinted on Monday they might do. Huber, a 14th-year player out of the University of Cincinnati, was waived by the Bengals on Monday and Drue Chrisman was signed off the practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday.
WKRC
Bengals sign Chrisman to active roster; add tight end to practice squad, release Shelvin
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday announced three roster moves, including signing punter Drue Chrisman off the practice squad to the active roster. The team announced on Monday that it had waived veteran Kevin Huber, who had been placed on the inactive list each of the last three games as Chrisman was elevated from the practice squad to punt each week.
WKRC
Notre Dame's Mayer, a Covington Catholic grad, declares for the NFL Draft
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, a Covington Catholic High School graduate, announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 249-pound Mayer caught 180 passes for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons and 36 games for the Fighting Irish.
WKRC
Bengals Tuesday Takeaways: Off day still work day; hustle plays; Taylor's late decision
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Each Tuesday throughout the Bengals season I provide three takeaways from Monday's press conference/media availability in response to what occurred in the previous game, in this case Sunday's 27-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs (note: Kevin Huber's release and reaction to it can be found here):
WKRC
Bengals QB Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for second time this season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - He helped lead the Bengals to a victory over the Chiefs on Sunday and for his efforts quarterback Joe Burrow was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. It's the second time he's been honored this season. Burrow completed 25 of 31 passes for 286 yards, two...
WKRC
Kentucky's Levis announces he won't play in bowl game and will declare for NFL Draft
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced Wednesday on social media he will declare for the NFL draft and skip the Wildcats’ upcoming Music City Bowl against Iowa. Projected as a first-round selection next spring, Levis completed 65% of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns...
WKRC
With Mixon's return and Perine's success in his place there may be value in sharing load
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made it clear on Wednesday that Joe Mixon is the team's No. 1 running back, but the way his replacement, Samaje Perine, performed in Mixon's absence has opened the question of how the workload will be divided moving forward. Mixon missed the...
WKRC
Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch big hit on TV locally and nationally
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals game against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday was a big hit not only on Local 12, but also with the CBS Sports national audience. According to CBSSportsPR Twitter account, the rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game, averaged 23.407 million viewers, an increase of 9 percent from the Week 13 national game last season and the most-watched Week 13 national game in eight years.
