CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday announced three roster moves, including signing punter Drue Chrisman off the practice squad to the active roster. The team announced on Monday that it had waived veteran Kevin Huber, who had been placed on the inactive list each of the last three games as Chrisman was elevated from the practice squad to punt each week.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO