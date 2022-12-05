ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals sign veteran punter Huber to the practice squad

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Wednesday signed punter Kevin Huber to the practice squad as special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons hinted on Monday they might do. Huber, a 14th-year player out of the University of Cincinnati, was waived by the Bengals on Monday and Drue Chrisman was signed off the practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday.
Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch big hit on TV locally and nationally

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals game against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday was a big hit not only on Local 12, but also with the CBS Sports national audience. According to CBSSportsPR Twitter account, the rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game, averaged 23.407 million viewers, an increase of 9 percent from the Week 13 national game last season and the most-watched Week 13 national game in eight years.
