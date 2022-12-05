Read full article on original website
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democrat party, switches to Independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday she had registered as an Independent, leaving the Democratic Party just days after it won a hard-fought run-off race in Georgia to secure 51 seats in the Senate. “I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington,” she said in a op-ed for local media outlet Arizona Central. Sinema, in a separate Politico interview published Friday, said she would not caucus with the Republican Party. If that holds, Democrats could still maintain greater control in the closely divided chamber. Democrats had held the Senate 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris holding a tie-breaking vote. Senator Raphael Warnock’s victory in Tuesday’s runoff election in Georgia had handed them their 51st seat. Two other current senators — Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine — are registered independents but generally caucus with Democrats. With Post wires
“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution
Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
coinchapter.com
Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
GOP lawyer made big “mistake” in Supreme Court hearing on elections that could backfire: Attorney
On Wednesday, following oral arguments in the massive Moore v. Harper Supreme Court case that could dramatically change how U.S. elections are conducted, voting rights attorney Marc Elias analyzed a crucial "mistake" made by the Republican-aligned lawyer on his "Democracy Docket" media platform that might cost them the case. The...
Report: Wrestling Belts Found At Donald Trump Storage Unit In Florida
Donald Trump reportedly kept some wrestling belts. The Washington Post reports lawyers for former president Donald Trump found at least two items marked classified after an outside team hired by Trump searched a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida that was used by the WWE Hall of Famer. Those...
WKRC
New overdose tracker can save lives, experts say
(TND) — A new online data repository can help save people from drug overdose deaths, according to the White House and addiction experts. The Biden administration says this dashboard, the Non-Fatal Opioid Overdose Tracker, is the first of its kind and will offer a treasure trove of data that can help those on the front lines of the overdose epidemic to target life-saving interventions.
Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Stockard on the Stump: Ogles draws warnings from Federal Election Commission
The Federal Election Commission is threatening U.S. Rep.-elect Andy Ogles with an audit or other enforcement if he fails to fix discrepancies in his campaign finance report. The agency sent Ogles’ treasurer, Thomas Datwyler, letters Dec. 6 listing a litany of problems within the campaign’s report. Those include incorrect totals and information that deflates his […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Ogles draws warnings from Federal Election Commission appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
