South Carolina State

WKRC

Number of Michigan 3rd graders held back over reading nearly doubled last year, report says

LANSING, Mich. (CITC) — The number of Michigan third graders held back over reading proficiency nearly doubled last year, according to a new report. The Read by Grade Three Law requires Michigan public school districts to retain any students who do not meet the state's reading standard by the end of third grade. The law was implemented in 2016 with the goal of improving early literacy outcomes, and the retainment component was introduced in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKRC

Wawa announces plans to open stores in Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A convenience store chain popular along the East Coast announced plans to expand into the Tri-State. Wawa says in a released statement that it will launch stores in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. But you will have to wait; it will not happen until sometime after 2025. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

