Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Ohio Republicans looking to advance voting law bill during Lame Duck Session
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) – It is a bill that could overhaul voting laws in Ohio and Republicans in control of the statehouse hope to get it passed before 2022 is over. House Democrats, however, are urging Ohio voters to take action against House Bill 294. "The anti-voter bill sets...
WKRC
ATF ups reward for information about gunman who fired into assistant prosecutor's home
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The ATF is increasing the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people who fired shots into the home of an assistant prosecutor. The shots were fired into the prosecutor's home in Green Township just before midnight on November 17. Investigators...
WKRC
Number of Michigan 3rd graders held back over reading nearly doubled last year, report says
LANSING, Mich. (CITC) — The number of Michigan third graders held back over reading proficiency nearly doubled last year, according to a new report. The Read by Grade Three Law requires Michigan public school districts to retain any students who do not meet the state's reading standard by the end of third grade. The law was implemented in 2016 with the goal of improving early literacy outcomes, and the retainment component was introduced in 2020.
WKRC
Former Tri-State motels among 2,277 blighted properties to be demolished in Ohio
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of blighted Tri-State properties will be demolished under a plan by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Two of them are problem motels that closed years ago. As part of the Ohio building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, 2,277 properties will be demolished across the state. Among them...
WKRC
Wawa announces plans to open stores in Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A convenience store chain popular along the East Coast announced plans to expand into the Tri-State. Wawa says in a released statement that it will launch stores in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. But you will have to wait; it will not happen until sometime after 2025. The...
WKRC
FDA push to make OTC versions of life-saving drug naloxone as fentanyl deaths rise
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The FDA wants to expand access to the life-saving drug naloxone to help battle the opioid crisis. The new push would make it available over the counter like Tylenol or Advil. Naloxone, most of us know it as Narcan, has been available without a prescription for a...
WKRC
New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
WKRC
Local mother fears the worst after human remains found near missing son's car
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - Remains were found in Hueston Woods on Wednesday. Authorities believe they are of a Fairfield Township man who has been missing for more than two years. Michael McKenney’s car was found in Hueston Woods shortly after a missing person’s report was filed, but numerous searches have come up empty.
WKRC
Police search for 71-year-old man missing for more than 24 hours
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police need help searching for a 71-year-old man missing for more than 24 hours. Thomas Mills was last seen Tuesday morning at about 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the Amelia Court Apartments off of Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Deputies are using a...
Comments / 0