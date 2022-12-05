ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel20.com

North Carolina power outage raises questions about grid vulnerability

WASHINGTON (TND) — By Tuesday afternoon, about 35,000 people in Moore County, North Carolina were still without power after shootings at two power substations. The governor of the state said it should prompt a national conversation about protecting critical infrastructure. “There are thousands of these substations across the country...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
newschannel20.com

$5 million to expand emergency shelter capacity

CHICAGO (WICS) — As the colder months approach, the demand for shelter is growing and many shelter providers are already approaching maximum capacity. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced on Thursday that an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency shelters during the winter months.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

$2.8 million grant to support crime victims housing needs

CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) announced a $2.8 million Transitional Housing Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) on Thursday. This federally funded Victim of Crime Act (VOCA) NOFO secures transitional housing services for individuals whose housing needs arise from or are a cause of their victimization.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois receiving more than $350 million to support small businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Wednesday that Illinois will receive up to $354.6 million to administer four programs as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). The expanded program offering through SSBCI will enable Illinois to support small businesses across...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Satanic holiday display installed at Illinois Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Christmas decorations are back in the Capitol Rotunda for the holiday season. The Satanic Temple's Illinois showcased a satanic display at the Capitol Rotunda on Monday. This year's display has a crocheted snake wrapped around apples and a book. In years past the Satanic Temple's...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy