Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
North Carolina power outage raises questions about grid vulnerability
WASHINGTON (TND) — By Tuesday afternoon, about 35,000 people in Moore County, North Carolina were still without power after shootings at two power substations. The governor of the state said it should prompt a national conversation about protecting critical infrastructure. “There are thousands of these substations across the country...
newschannel20.com
Dozens of prisoners on hunger strike over food portions, health concerns in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An advocacy group shared a list with our sister station KSNV of the issues some prisoners participating in a hunger strike at a maximum-security prison want to change with the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC). Return Strong, a group that includes family and friends of...
newschannel20.com
Oregon hospitals surpass capacity issues seen during COVID-19 pandemic surges
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon’s hospitals have reached capacity levels that were not seen even during the COVID-19 pandemic as healthcare workers handle a surge in patients with RSV, flu and coronavirus, state health officials said. On Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown issued a State of Emergency over the...
newschannel20.com
$5 million to expand emergency shelter capacity
CHICAGO (WICS) — As the colder months approach, the demand for shelter is growing and many shelter providers are already approaching maximum capacity. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced on Thursday that an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency shelters during the winter months.
newschannel20.com
$2.8 million grant to support crime victims housing needs
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) announced a $2.8 million Transitional Housing Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) on Thursday. This federally funded Victim of Crime Act (VOCA) NOFO secures transitional housing services for individuals whose housing needs arise from or are a cause of their victimization.
newschannel20.com
Illinois receiving more than $350 million to support small businesses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Wednesday that Illinois will receive up to $354.6 million to administer four programs as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). The expanded program offering through SSBCI will enable Illinois to support small businesses across...
newschannel20.com
Satanic holiday display installed at Illinois Capitol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Christmas decorations are back in the Capitol Rotunda for the holiday season. The Satanic Temple's Illinois showcased a satanic display at the Capitol Rotunda on Monday. This year's display has a crocheted snake wrapped around apples and a book. In years past the Satanic Temple's...
Comments / 0