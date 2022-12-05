Boone County is purchasing 76 acres of land from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The deal still needs to be approved by both the Boone County Fiscal Court and the Federal Aviation Administration. The land is located in unincorporated Boone County, and much of it undeveloped rural land that was formerly used for agriculture. Some of the acreage in the deal is currently being used as park space. The sale price of the land is listed as approximately $300,000.

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO