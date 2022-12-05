Read full article on original website
Milford man took downtown job, banking on bus line he said leaves him stranded
Christopher Myers, 34, lives in Milford. He took a $14 an hour job inside the Great American Tower in downtown Cincinnati because Metro offers an express bus service from his home to work.
WKRC
Business owners hopeful for revitalization after two Reading Rd. motels set for demolition
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Business owners hope demolishing two run down and boarded up properties can infuse some new life into a busy stretch of Reading Road. The Carrousel Inn and Suites and the Drake Motel near the intersection of Ronald Reagan Highway and Reading Road have been eyesores for a few years.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Mean Green Opens New Electric Mower Facility in Ohio
Mean Green, a battery-powered turf care manufacturer and a Generac Power Systems company, today announced the opening of a new facility in Hamilton, Ohio to meet the growing interest and demand for electric-powered, zero-turn mowers. The new facility, located in Butler County, is approximately 10 miles from the company's existing operations in Ross.
We found the landlord who issued the most evictions in Hamilton County
VineBrook Homes says evictions are a last resort. County data shows the company reached that point 1,450 times since 2018, more than any other landlord.
WKRC
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of downtown Cincinnati
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Parts of downtown Cincinnati are under a boil water advisory Tuesday. It comes after a water main break on Central Parkway in Over-The-Rhine. The city says the advisory runs from the I-75 corridor up to I-74 and south to Mehring Way and River Road. It also...
WKRC
Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
linknky.com
CVG sells 76 acres to Boone County
Boone County is purchasing 76 acres of land from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The deal still needs to be approved by both the Boone County Fiscal Court and the Federal Aviation Administration. The land is located in unincorporated Boone County, and much of it undeveloped rural land that was formerly used for agriculture. Some of the acreage in the deal is currently being used as park space. The sale price of the land is listed as approximately $300,000.
Fox 19
Trio of Tri-State icons creating joint destination in NKY
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Three iconic Tri-State businesses are coming together to create a heavenly destination in Northern Kentucky to offer food and entertainment. Braxton Brewing, Graeter’s Ice Cream and Dewey’s Pizza are set to open a joint destination in Union in late 2023, according to a press release from the companies.
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman has new, furnished home thanks to local businesses
NORWOOD, Ohio — The holiday spirit is on full display inside one particular house in Norwood. Not only is a family that's been dealing with a host of challenges settling into the home, they're doing so in style – thanks to comfortable furniture that reflects Greater Cincinnati's generous nature.
PLANetizen
Cincinnati Approves Complete Streets Policy
The Cincinnati City Council approved a Complete Streets policy for the city, signaling a “historic shift” in how the city designs its roads and codifying the imperative to consider pedestrians and cyclists. As Chris Wetterich reports in the Business Journals, the policy requires the city’s transportation department to “consider how to add new street features when they rehabilitate a street, add new traffic lights or other safety measures or make improvements for pedestrian safety.”
WKRC
Fresh fears after more coyote sightings in Tri-State neighborhoods
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – They sometimes howl, and they always seem to be on the prowl. Coyotes are being spotted more and more frequently in Tri-State neighborhoods and now some fear the worst after video emerged of a coyote attacking a California toddler. Jeannie Barker filmed a coyote trotting down...
WLWT 5
Disabled vehicle cleared on north I-75 at Paddock Road
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle delaying traffic on northbound I-75 near Paddock Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are responding to a disabled vehicle delaying traffic along the interstate in Cincinnati, Tuesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a...
Overnight closures planned for S.R. 129 through the end of the week
There will be overnight closures on S.R. 129 and the Liberty Interchange from Wednesday through Friday, according to the Public Information Specialist with Butler County Engineer’s Office. Butler County Engineer’s ask residents to plan nighttime routes accordingly and if possible, avoid the construction area, the spokesperson said in a...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash blocking US 42 at Farmview in Union
UNION, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash blocking US 42 at Farmview Drive in Union. Injury status unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
linknky.com
Covington road closures set for Saturday
Some roads and bridges are scheduled to close temporarily for the Jingle Bell Run for Arthritis Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The following roads will be closed to through traffic as part of the event:. • W. Rivercenter Blvd. from Washington Ave. to Johnson St. •...
WKRC
Hamilton County coroner's lab named after Dr. O'dell Owens
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The new Hamilton County coroner's lab is getting a new name to honor the life of Dr. O'dell Owens. County commissioners unanimously approved the resolution Thursday afternoon. Owens served as the county coroner from 2004 to 2010. Dr. Owens died just before Thanksgiving after a...
WLWT 5
Report of crash on Cody Road at Independence Station in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Cody Road at Independence Station in Independence, unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
