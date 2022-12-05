ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Hathaway's Diner server retires after 40 years

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The people at Hathaway's Diner downtown celebrated a server who recently retired after 40 years. Geneva Huff has been a server at Hathaway's Diner in the Carew Tower for more than 42 years. Co-workers hosted a party this morning to celebrate her last day. They call Geneva...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The Wonder of Christmas at Citygate Church

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Wonder of Christmas at Citygate Church is unlike any other Christmas production you have seen. There are three incredible performances that will take you on a journey and leave you in amazement. From fire performers to professional ballet and lyrical dancers, locally acclaimed drumline, the sights and sounds of spectacular singing and visual imagery will have your children begging you to come back each performance. Before and after the show, every child can take a free photo with Santa at its photo booth. Plus following each show, every child can visit the Room of Wonder where they will receive a free Wonder Balloon. Begin the tradition that thousands before have experienced and continue to come back year after year.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kroger employee organizes Toys for Tots for the holidays

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKRC) - A Fort Mitchell Kroger associate is giving back to our community in a huge way: he organizes the store's Toys for Tots drive, just out of the goodness of his heart. David Littleton has been a Kroger employee for more than 20 years. He just...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WKRC

School bus hits student in Clermont County

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia High School student was hit by a school bus Thursday morning. According to the school district, the student was struck by the bus at Old State Route 32 and Batavia Road. The student was taken to the hospital for observation. The school said...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Fresh fears after more coyote sightings in Tri-State neighborhoods

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – They sometimes howl, and they always seem to be on the prowl. Coyotes are being spotted more and more frequently in Tri-State neighborhoods and now some fear the worst after video emerged of a coyote attacking a California toddler. Jeannie Barker filmed a coyote trotting down...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Students' sense of security destroyed after Hillel House is vandalized

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are on the hunt for two suspects who destroyed property on the Rose Warner Hillel house early Sunday morning. The Hillel House is sort of a clubhouse for Jewish students near UC. Now those students and leaders say their sense of safety has been destroyed along with these acts of vandalism.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Hamilton County coroner's lab named after Dr. O'dell Owens

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The new Hamilton County coroner's lab is getting a new name to honor the life of Dr. O'dell Owens. County commissioners unanimously approved the resolution Thursday afternoon. Owens served as the county coroner from 2004 to 2010. Dr. Owens died just before Thanksgiving after a...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Inside the apartments recreating downtown Madisonville

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Madisonville is one of Cincinnati’s fast-growing neighborhoods, and a new development that held its grand opening this fall is aiming to fuel additional growth in its downtown corridor. Madamore, a mixed-use apartment community along Whetsel Avenue and Madison Road, held its grand opening Oct....
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Holiday Pops returns to Music Hall with some new selections

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra is ready to take you on a sleigh ride, through all of the holiday classics. The ever-popular Holiday Pops is back from Dec. 9 - 11 at Music Hall. Conductor John Morris Russell and special guest Annie Dupre from the Annie Moses Band talk about this year's show.
CINCINNATI, OH

