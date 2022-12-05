Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
WKRC
Local teen asks for people to donate blood for his Make-A-Wish request
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager who got to choose his wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation is choosing to give back with the gift of blood donation. With so many of us out with respiratory illnesses and traveling toward the end of the year, it takes a toll on our nation’s blood supply.
WKRC
Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
WKRC
Hathaway's Diner server retires after 40 years
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The people at Hathaway's Diner downtown celebrated a server who recently retired after 40 years. Geneva Huff has been a server at Hathaway's Diner in the Carew Tower for more than 42 years. Co-workers hosted a party this morning to celebrate her last day. They call Geneva...
WKRC
The Wonder of Christmas at Citygate Church
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Wonder of Christmas at Citygate Church is unlike any other Christmas production you have seen. There are three incredible performances that will take you on a journey and leave you in amazement. From fire performers to professional ballet and lyrical dancers, locally acclaimed drumline, the sights and sounds of spectacular singing and visual imagery will have your children begging you to come back each performance. Before and after the show, every child can take a free photo with Santa at its photo booth. Plus following each show, every child can visit the Room of Wonder where they will receive a free Wonder Balloon. Begin the tradition that thousands before have experienced and continue to come back year after year.
WKRC
One year after Mayfield tornado, NKY school's generosity still remembered
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKRC) – Saturday marks one year since an EF-4 tornado flattened Western Kentucky and the town of Mayfield. Although Beechwood High School is more than 300 miles away, it played a big role in getting relief to its rivals at Mayfield High School. “The thing that...
WKRC
FDA push to make OTC versions of life-saving drug naloxone as fentanyl deaths rise
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The FDA wants to expand access to the life-saving drug naloxone to help battle the opioid crisis. The new push would make it available over the counter like Tylenol or Advil. Naloxone, most of us know it as Narcan, has been available without a prescription for a...
WKRC
Kroger employee organizes Toys for Tots for the holidays
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKRC) - A Fort Mitchell Kroger associate is giving back to our community in a huge way: he organizes the store's Toys for Tots drive, just out of the goodness of his heart. David Littleton has been a Kroger employee for more than 20 years. He just...
WKRC
School bus hits student in Clermont County
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia High School student was hit by a school bus Thursday morning. According to the school district, the student was struck by the bus at Old State Route 32 and Batavia Road. The student was taken to the hospital for observation. The school said...
WKRC
Bengals team with Freestore Food Bank to hand out meals to those in need
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some of the Bengals took a break from preparing for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns to help out our neighbors. Members of the team pitched to help the Freestore Food Bank pass out meals at Paycor Headquarters in Norwood Tuesday afternoon. The drive-thru event...
WKRC
Fresh fears after more coyote sightings in Tri-State neighborhoods
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – They sometimes howl, and they always seem to be on the prowl. Coyotes are being spotted more and more frequently in Tri-State neighborhoods and now some fear the worst after video emerged of a coyote attacking a California toddler. Jeannie Barker filmed a coyote trotting down...
WKRC
Students' sense of security destroyed after Hillel House is vandalized
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are on the hunt for two suspects who destroyed property on the Rose Warner Hillel house early Sunday morning. The Hillel House is sort of a clubhouse for Jewish students near UC. Now those students and leaders say their sense of safety has been destroyed along with these acts of vandalism.
WKRC
Business owners hopeful for revitalization after two Reading Rd. motels set for demolition
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Business owners hope demolishing two run down and boarded up properties can infuse some new life into a busy stretch of Reading Road. The Carrousel Inn and Suites and the Drake Motel near the intersection of Ronald Reagan Highway and Reading Road have been eyesores for a few years.
WKRC
New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
WKRC
Former Tri-State motels among 2,277 blighted properties to be demolished in Ohio
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of blighted Tri-State properties will be demolished under a plan by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Two of them are problem motels that closed years ago. As part of the Ohio building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, 2,277 properties will be demolished across the state. Among them...
WKRC
Local high school students surprised with new equipment, renovated weight room
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Any coach says that the path to success on the playing field starts in the weight room. "The weight room is where you put the work in,” said Aiken High School Athletic Director Paul Brownfield. "You hit a ceiling if you're not putting in the work, pretty fast."
WKRC
Local teacher apologizes after offensive language in past social media posts resurfaces
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A Walnut Hills teacher has had to explain past social media statements that some have found offensive. Cincinnati Public School officials said the posts were made when the teacher was a teenager. They resurfaced when they were distributed by an "archive account" impersonating the teacher.
WKRC
Hamilton County coroner's lab named after Dr. O'dell Owens
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The new Hamilton County coroner's lab is getting a new name to honor the life of Dr. O'dell Owens. County commissioners unanimously approved the resolution Thursday afternoon. Owens served as the county coroner from 2004 to 2010. Dr. Owens died just before Thanksgiving after a...
WKRC
Inside the apartments recreating downtown Madisonville
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Madisonville is one of Cincinnati’s fast-growing neighborhoods, and a new development that held its grand opening this fall is aiming to fuel additional growth in its downtown corridor. Madamore, a mixed-use apartment community along Whetsel Avenue and Madison Road, held its grand opening Oct....
WKRC
Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
WKRC
Holiday Pops returns to Music Hall with some new selections
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra is ready to take you on a sleigh ride, through all of the holiday classics. The ever-popular Holiday Pops is back from Dec. 9 - 11 at Music Hall. Conductor John Morris Russell and special guest Annie Dupre from the Annie Moses Band talk about this year's show.
