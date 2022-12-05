Read full article on original website
Related
capitalbnews.org
The Government Failed to Help Black Farmers. These Women Created a Fund for Them.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decades of discrimination against Black farmers has resulted in lost land, economic instability, and a decline of diversity in the industry. During the pandemic, access to capital became an even larger barrier for farmers trying to keep their farms or, in the case of new farmers, obtain land.
food-safety.com
How Food Manufacturers Have Responded to the COVID-19 Pandemic—Part 1
Small food manufacturers, defined as those with less than 500 full-time employees, have experienced significant challenges to operate and supply food during the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal guidance to protect food employees from COVID-19 was provided to U.S. meat and poultry processors before it was developed and relayed to seafood processors. To better support small manufacturers in Georgia, the University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant conducted free, onsite COVID-19 assessments at seven seafood processing and distributing facilities through the first five months of 2021. By compiling and adapting checklists developed from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a comprehensive tool was developed to facilitate assessments. Completed assessment reports and recommendations, along with answers to a brief follow-up questionnaire conducted three to seven months later, are summarized in this article.
care.ai Secures $27M for AI-Powered Smart Patient Rooms
Care.ai, a Orlando, FL-based first and only AI-powered ambient monitoring platform in healthcare raises $27M in funding from Crescent Cove Advisors. – The company plans to use the funding to accelerate growth and scale deployments of the industry’s first smart care facility platform throughout the U.S. AI-Powered Smart Patient...
Cannabis Testing Labs From East And West Coast Markets Unify Brands As BelCosta Labs
BelCosta Labs, a California third-party cannabis testing lab, announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs. USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.
food-safety.com
Innovative Almond Pasteurization Technology Receives TERP Validation
Agri-Neo’s Neo-Pure continuous food safety system and organic pasteurization process has been validated by an ABC-approved Process Authority, with agreement by ABC TERP. Agri-Neo can now provide Neo-Pure pasteurization to the California almond industry in compliance with state regulations. By law, all almonds grown in California and sold within...
food-safety.com
FSA Slowing, Stopping Some Food Safety Work in UK to Meet Unexpected Demands
The Food Standards Agency of the UK (FSA) is making changes to its work plan for 2022–2023 due to unforeseen demands, the agency explained in its December 2022 board meeting. Despite FSA’s decision to put the brakes on some areas of work, the agency expresses that it will continue critical activities to ensure the safety of the UK food supply.
food-safety.com
FDA Goes In-Depth About FSMA Food Traceability Final Rule
On December 7, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) held a 4-hour webinar to give stakeholders an in-depth overview of the newly issued final rule on Requirements for Additional Traceability Records for Certain Foods (Food Traceability Final Rule). The Food Traceability Final Rule fulfills Section 204(d) of the...
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds offers unprecedented chance for healthcare players to innovate and adopt early disease detection
Businesses may find it difficult to keep pace with the innovative technology trends useful for them. EarlyBirds can help organisations to prep up for unannounced surprises from new technologies by keeping pace of ongoing innovation. EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem facilitates business in adopting and introducing innovative technologies across their business.
electrek.co
Einride secures half a billion in additional financing to support its autonomous freight EVs
Autonomous and EV freight technology company Einride announced its future has been hardened by $500 million in financing. The mobility company intends to use the fresh funds that also includes a Series C equity raise to support all-electric truck production and expand the development of its autonomous and digital fleet management technology.
techaiapp.com
Maharashtra Government to Use NFT Tech to Store Health Data, Partners With Algorand Blockchain
India is exploring the use-cases of blockchain technology to harness its potential to maximum. The government of Maharashtra has teamed-up with the Algorand blockchain and MAPay, which is a healthcare technology firm, to store health data as NFTs. The Ministry of Public Health and Family Welfare under the Government of Maharashtra will be releasing 100 million NFTs in the first phase of this initiative. The development comes after Algorand claimed to have seen tonnes of blockchain supporters from India in its Decipher conference that was recently held in Dubai.
food-safety.com
Antimicrobial Phage Spray Effective Against Foodborne Bacteria, Including Multidrug Resistant E. Coli
Researchers at McMaster University have developed a new, highly effective tool to mitigate bacterial contamination of foods, including pathogens displaying antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The technology involves the application of bacteriophages (phages)—benign viruses that eat bacteria—to goods in the form of microgels. Phages are natural predators to bacteria, and...
Medical Record-Sharing Ranks High Among Patients’ Demands
Patients want an all-in-one healthcare platform, especially for efficient medical record-sharing between providers. More than ever, consumers across sectors expect a more simplified online experience to meet the challenges of busy modern life, which extends to their interactions with medical care. Providers are increasingly aware that they must connect with their patients online and in person. The simplicity of an all-in-one digital platform can provide a more streamlined approach to costly administrative tasks that can bloat office overhead.
agupdate.com
Rural veterinary shortages create risks for food system, report says
The U.S. is facing an alarming shortfall of veterinarians to treat livestock and poultry in rural areas, threatening public health, food safety, and economic growth in communities that depend on agriculture, according to a new report commissioned by Farm Journal Foundation. More than 500 counties across the U.S. have shortages...
food-safety.com
Displaying Restaurant Inspection Grades Linked to Fewer Foodborne Illness Outbreaks
Two recent studies have provided insight into restaurant inspection practices that may reduce the occurrence of foodborne illness outbreaks. The studies, which were funded through a cooperative agreement between the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Environmental Health Association (NEHA), found that posting health department restaurant inspection scores at restaurants and using letter grades for restaurant inspection results are linked with fewer foodborne illness outbreaks.
Comments / 0