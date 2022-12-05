Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
shelbycountypost.com
Greenleaf Foods project dead, Redevelopment Commission takes back control of land
The proposed largest plant-based protein foods facility in North America is no longer slated for Shelbyville. On Monday at City Hall, the Redevelopment Commission took back control of the 57 acres east of Interstate 74 where Greenleaf Foods, SPC, wanted to build a $310 million facility. The April 2019 groundbreaking...
Sewer system cutting off downtown plant after pollution violations
A facility that has been blamed for foul odors that sometimes permeate a near-southside neighborhood has been ordered to stop flushing its industrial waste into the city's sewage system.
WISH-TV
Wawa announces expansion of stores to Midwest, including Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wawa, an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations announced Wednesday their plans to launch stores in states in the Midwest including Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Wawa stores are popular along the East Coast, but the expansion will help fuel store growth in new markets, according to a press release.
1982: ‘My philosophy is service’ Joe O’Malia — a different kind of grocer
Joe O’Malia Food Markets operated several grocery stores in Hamilton and Marion counties for more than 50 years.
FedEx Supply Chain closing Indianapolis facility, cutting jobs
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx Supply Chain is closing its facility at 225 Transfer Drive in Indianapolis. The company is moving that work to a third-party provider at a different location. There are currently 179 people employed at the facility. Worker reductions are set to begin Jan. 31, 2023. Approximately 85...
shelbycountypost.com
GSSR Investments proposing hotel, retail strip center on former Wellman property
With the creation of a designated target area by the Economic Development Commission, a new project featuring a Marriott-branded hotel, a multi-tenant retail strip center and the additional availability of seven out lots is moving forward in Shelbyville. GSSR Investments LLC wants to develop the former Wellman property on the...
WISH-TV
Winter drought impacts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We often talk about drought conditions in the summer time and we can see impacts like brown grass but there are invisible damages in the winter time. The latest drought monitor has much of Indiana now in the moderate drought category. The moderate category has moved up to include parts of Indianapolis, Muncie and Richmond. Northwest Indiana is under the abnormally dry category and that stretches down to Lafayette.
wrtv.com
Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers
FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
WISH-TV
Indy brothers invest in Garfield Park neighborhood to make it a cultural destination
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kirk brothers, Joel and Phil, bought the old Yoke building at Garfield Park with the hope of making the neighborhood a cultural destination. The Yoke building is 10,000 square feet and is considered one of the largest in the neighborhood. “It’s been predominately vacant for...
Take a look inside Greenwood's luxury 'The Madison' development
GREENWOOD, Ind. — 13News got an inside look at a major new high-end housing, restaurant and retail development on the south side. "The Madison" is located in downtown Greenwood, along Madison Avenue and Smith Valley Road. Construction crews are nearly halfway done with the project, which will roll out...
Current Publishing
TV series features ‘unique’ Fishers business
An Emmy-nominated television series has touched down in Fishers, focusing on Hub & Spoke at 8100 E. 106th St., Suite 260. Now, the show “Selling Indianapolis” is looking for other local businesses to highlight. According to Andy Liechty, one of the hosts for the new show debuting on...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Indianapolis: As Citizens Energy Group continues to make progress on its DigIndy Tunnel System, upcoming construction will require the closure of E. Pleasant Run Parkway S. Dr. between N. Webster Ave. and Sheridan Ave. The closure is expected to last approximately eight months. Local access will remain open. For more information, visit CitizensEnergyGroup.com/Construction.
Lightning sparks fire damaging Columbus home
A lightning strike hit a gas supply line to a dryer, sparking a fire that caused around $100,000 in damage Tuesday.
WISH-TV
Two Indy gas stations drop gas prices under $3
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two gas stations, Phillips 66 and BP, have dropped their gas prices below $3. One is on the west side while the other is on the far east side. The Phillips 66 gas station is located at 2935 N Mitthoeffer Rd & E 30th Street, and the BP gas station is located at 2427 West Washington Street near North Belleview Place. Phillips 66 is selling gas for $2.63 and BP is selling gas for $2.65.
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
WANE-TV
Major trade show pushes Indianapolis convention center to its limits
INDIANAPOLIS — For 10 years, the Performance Racing Industry trade show has been packing the Indiana Convention Center every December, bringing an estimated 50,000 participants to town once again this month and leaving behind an anticipated $70 million economic impact, and this year it’s bursting the city’s convention site at the seams.
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? — Haughville, Part 4: Street names
Each of the present names of four of the major east-west streets in Haughville have different originations. One was named for a general and political leader, while one was named after a state whose territory that political leader helped govern. Another roadway was named after a tree, with the other street named after a number.
Purdue airport to see commercial air traffic again
The Purdue University airport might soon see commercial air traffic again. The Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration Development Initiative announced $30 million in state funding to seven projects in the region, which includes Benton, Carroll, Fountain, Warren, White and Tippecanoe counties, with goals to improve economic development and quality of life.
readthereporter.com
Shaffer: May be time for a change in Carmel
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
