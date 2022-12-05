Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
West Peoria barbershop givingaway bikes for Christmas
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A West Peoria business is bringing holiday cheer to children in need with a bike giveaway. The owners of Ford’s Barbershop and Salon said they just wanted to do something nice for the community, so they bought two small bikes for a boy and a girl this Christmas.
WCIA
Running out of time to catch Wild Lights holiday display at Miller Park Zoo
Need help getting into the Holiday Season? Join us for an evening walk through the Zoo all decked out with lights and decorations for the Holiday’s. There will be face painting by our friend The ZooLady and her Crew, games for the kids (kids at heart too!) craft, and a few vendors. Enjoy some hot chocolate and an opportunity to purchase a $3 kit to make your own s’more!
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria couple opens barber and nail salon despite road bumps in life
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “We actually met at a stoplight on University and Nebraska.”. Kwame and Samantha Lobdell have been married for 10 years, 3 kids later, they are focused on their future growing Leveled Up Barber and Nail Salon, which they say can be therapeutic for their clients.
Central Illinois Proud
Welp family holds 2nd annual “Embracing Emma” toy drive
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD’s very own Mark Welp and his family are hosting a toy drive in remembrance of their daughter Emma. The Welp’s organized “Embracing Emma’s 2nd Annual St. Jude Toy Drive” Monday Morning. Seven-year-old Emma passed away in May 2021 after...
25newsnow.com
Closed portion of Glen Avenue reopening beginning Dec. 9 for winter
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The closed portion of Glen Avenue in Peoria is reopening Friday - through the spring of 2023. The City of Peoria says construction on West Glen Avenue between Knoxville Avenue and North Sheridan Road will stop during the winter months, due to colder temperatures and the increased risk of inclement weather.
wmay.com
Foreigner, Head East To Play BOS Center In May
One of the most popular bands of the ‘70s and ‘80s is coming to Springfield next year. The BOS Center has announced that Foreigner will appear there on May 16th. The group had a string of hits spanning more than a decade, including “Feels Like The First Time,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.” Head East, a band that got its start in Illinois, will be the opening act.
wcbu.org
How Jennifer Zammuto addresses the root causes of Peoria's most impressing issues
The Peoria-based Heart of Illinois United Way's focus on education, financial stability, and health gives it a unique vantage point on the ripple effects of the pandemic. As the United Way celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, President Jennifer Zammuto talked to WCBU correspondent Becky Doubleday about how her organization tries to address those issues at the root-cause level. It's the first episode of Doubleday's new podcast, Broad Expressions, featuring conversations with women in leadership from Greater Peoria.
wcbu.org
Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on
Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
Central Illinois Proud
Civic Center breaks new revenue record over weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center broke its own record for highest-grossing theater concert over the weekend. Harry Connick Jr’s recent sold-out show broke the previous record set by John Mellencamp in 2019. “Both acts put on phenomenal shows and entertained thousands of fans this weekend....
25newsnow.com
Whittier Primary staffer blessed with new car
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A staff member at Whittier Primary School received a new ride at school Thursday. Shakyra Smith received the keys to her new car, a donation from Nu Gees Auto Sales in Peoria. The donation was made in memory of Quadreka Payne, shot and killed in...
WAND TV
5 people, 2 cats escape Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people and two cats were displaced after a Springfield house fire Wednesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. around 5 p.m. Fire was found in the kitchen and put out. Fire advanced to the attic through...
1470 WMBD
Crews fight Peoria attic fire
PEORIA, Ill. – Some damage was done to a Peoria home close to straddling the West Bluff and South Peoria areas. That’s according to Peoria Firefighters, who say they were able to get a blaze under control on West Fourth, inbetween Charlton and Kane Streets, in a little more than ten minutes Tuesday night at 5:18 p.m.
starvedrock.media
Owens Glass Employees Invited To Layoff Assistance Workshops
Pretty soon dozens of folks in Starved Rock Country will be laid off. They will have help trying to stay on their feet. Layoff assistance workshops are planned for Owens Glass employees. The company gave notice last month they plan to lay off 161 workers starting January 1st. Workshops are...
wglt.org
Those living in Bloomington's 61701 ZIP code can apply for lead-based paint reduction program
Bloomington residents in the 61701 ZIP code can apply for an abatement program that will reduce the hazardous effects of in-home lead poisoning. Lead-based paint is one of the most hazardous sources of lead exposure for housing units in the United States. Deteriorated lead paint mixed with house dust and soil causes exposure.
wglt.org
Bloomington planners back upscale housing plan in southeast Bloomington
Bloomington’s planning commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a new multifamily housing development in southeast Bloomington. Residences at The Links subdivision would be located next to The Links at Ireland Grove golf course off Ballybunion Road and Tullamore Avenue. The commission endorsed rezoning a largely vacant 20-acre property in order to construct 292 upscale housing units, as well as access to nearby roads.
Urbana Middle School student dies
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District announced on Tuesday that a 7th grade student at Urbana Middle School passed away earlier in the day while at school. In an email to parents, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the student died from “unknown medical reasons.” She added that the school was placed on a […]
25newsnow.com
21-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Woodford County
Woodford Co. (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a young woman with a warrant out for her arrest. In the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s office says Gabrielle L. Sturdivant is wanted for attempted murder. They say her last...
Central Illinois Proud
Large response to fire in Creve Coeur
CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire in Creve Coeur Wednesday afternoon drew a large response from local fire departments. Marquette Heights, North Pekin, and East Peoria were among the fire departments onsite. Creve Coeur Fire Chief Brad Gill confirmed that an individual was inside the home when...
