Washington State

opb.org

String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest is unsolved

Your browser does not support the audio element. The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region’s critical infrastructure. According to information obtained by...
OREGON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

Real ID requirement pushed back to 2025

(SEATTLE) We’ve talked a lot over the past year about needing a new enhanced drivers’ license by mid-2023, otherwise you may not be able to use the nation’s airports. There’s no longer a need to hurry to meet that deadline. Washington’s enhanced drivers license complies with...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA

In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington

The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton

Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state

Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Tribe Says State Failed to Uphold Sales-Tax Exemption

The Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe alleged the state Department of Revenue has unlawfully collected state sales tax on the tribe's online purchases, and the state's tax exemption laws are unfair and discriminatory toward the tribe, in a complaint filed in federal court in Seattle this week. When the Sauk-Suiattle tribe's medical...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Lowland snow possible in some areas of western Washington Friday

WASHINGTON — Winter weather is in full swing in western Washington with more cold air moving in overnight into Friday morning. The chance for some minor lowland snowfall is possible for areas of the foothills, especially those areas above 400 feet. The foothills stand the best chance of picking...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it

Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
WASHINGTON STATE
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
