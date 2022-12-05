Read full article on original website
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
opb.org
Slow down, people! Surge in traffic deaths continues in Pacific Northwest
While many of the disruptions of the pandemic have eased this year, the surge in traffic fatalities is showing few signs of abating. Policymakers are trying a number of tactics to respond. The death toll on the roads reached a 20-year high last year across Oregon and Washington. Through November...
opb.org
String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest is unsolved
Your browser does not support the audio element. The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region’s critical infrastructure. According to information obtained by...
Your Winter Driving Habits Could Be Illegal in Washington
It's finally starting to feel like winter here in Washington. While winter brings Christmas and other joyous holidays, it also means colder weather and tough driving conditions. You may have some routines that get you through the tricky winter commute that may actually be illegal. Say you're getting ready for...
nwnewsradio.com
Real ID requirement pushed back to 2025
(SEATTLE) We’ve talked a lot over the past year about needing a new enhanced drivers’ license by mid-2023, otherwise you may not be able to use the nation’s airports. There’s no longer a need to hurry to meet that deadline. Washington’s enhanced drivers license complies with...
FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA
In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I went to get...
kpq.com
Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington
The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
Power grid attacks reported across nation, including Washington
SEATTLE — The recent power substation attacks in North Carolina put thousands of customers in the dark recently. Many are just now getting their power back on. Currently, law enforcement believes these attacks were intentional. “It’s not just an inconvenience for preventing me from streaming my favorite show, you...
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton
Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
KUOW
Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state
Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
The Poorest County in Washington State Has One Big Thing Going for It
Can You Name The Poorest County In Washington State?. When most people think of Washington State, they picture flourishing cities like Seattle and Tacoma. But there is another side to this beautiful state – a side that consists of rural counties with lower populations. One county in Washington State...
Shelved since 2018, this WA gun law may finally be implemented soon
State officials have decided to push forward a voter-approved measure requiring annual background checks of pistol and semiautomatic rifle owners.
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
Chronicle
Washington Tribe Says State Failed to Uphold Sales-Tax Exemption
The Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe alleged the state Department of Revenue has unlawfully collected state sales tax on the tribe's online purchases, and the state's tax exemption laws are unfair and discriminatory toward the tribe, in a complaint filed in federal court in Seattle this week. When the Sauk-Suiattle tribe's medical...
KOMO News
Lowland snow possible in some areas of western Washington Friday
WASHINGTON — Winter weather is in full swing in western Washington with more cold air moving in overnight into Friday morning. The chance for some minor lowland snowfall is possible for areas of the foothills, especially those areas above 400 feet. The foothills stand the best chance of picking...
lynnwoodtoday.com
State transportation commission next week to discuss pay-per-mile proposal, traffic safety challenges
The Washington State Transportation Commission is scheduled to cover several topics at its Dec. 13 and 14 meeting, including statewide traffic safety challenges, a statewide road usage charge program, and approaches to addressing possible shortfalls in fuel funding at Washington State Ferries. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. both Tuesday,...
Yakima Herald Republic
When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it
Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
koze.com
Washington State Targets Methane Gas From Landfills to Help Slow Climate Change
OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State continues to focus on decreasing greenhouse gas emissions to slow climate change. The Department of Ecology today announced it is working on a rule requiring some municipal solid waste landfills to reduce the amount of methane they emit into the atmosphere. “Methane from landfills...
