ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WJAC TV

PA Military Museum commemorates Pearl Harbor attack

BOALSBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — "A date which will live in infamy." Those famous words from President Franklin D. Roosevelt continue to echo as we remember the attack on Pearl Harbor, decades later. The Pennsylvania Military Museum wants to keep it that way. 81 years ago, Wednesday, the naval and...
BOALSBURG, PA
WJAC TV

Video: Violent smash and grab attempt interrupted by undercover officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest in Tennessee after robbing a business, police said. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5 million, one of the crimes happening just a month prior at a Macy's at the same mall.
FRANKLIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy