WJAC TV
County commissioners concerned with the FCC's broadband map, ahead of federal funds
(WJAC) — The efforts to expand internet access and rural broadband are an ongoing issue. However, a new Federal Communications Commission map has commissioners in some of our counties concerned. Major steps have been taken to expand rural broadband in recent years. Though, the next step could be critical.
WJAC TV
Gov. Wolf orders flags at half staff to honor Huntingdon, Lehigh County firefighters
Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the three firefighters who died in the line of duty this week. On Tuesday, 66-year-old Kurt Keilhofer, of the Mapleton Fire Department, was killed after being struck by a vehicle while on scene of a crash in Union Township.
WJAC TV
PA Military Museum commemorates Pearl Harbor attack
BOALSBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — "A date which will live in infamy." Those famous words from President Franklin D. Roosevelt continue to echo as we remember the attack on Pearl Harbor, decades later. The Pennsylvania Military Museum wants to keep it that way. 81 years ago, Wednesday, the naval and...
WJAC TV
Video: Violent smash and grab attempt interrupted by undercover officer
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest in Tennessee after robbing a business, police said. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5 million, one of the crimes happening just a month prior at a Macy's at the same mall.
WJAC TV
Goucher Street reopened after bus crashes into gas main, leak contained
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Goucher Street has reopened after being temporarily closed following a crash involving a school bus. 911 officials say no injuries were reported when the bus struck a gas man along the 700 block of Goucher Street. Authorities say the gas leak has been contained and...
