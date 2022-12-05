Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Nursing homes, education, state employees applaud Noem's proposed budget | Dec 08
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... Governor Kristi Noem is proposing a five percent pay increase for education, state...
sdpb.org
Expanded conservation program aims to improve Big Sioux River
A partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks has expanded a state conservation program that will pay agricultural landowners to turn cropland into wetlands and grasses. The expansion of the national Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program will now cover areas in...
KELOLAND TV
Lawmakers agree funding for prison upgrades important
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s 2022 budget is calling for funding to build new prisons in the state. It would include construction of a new women’s prison facility in Rapid City, as well as a new state penitentiary for men in Sioux Falls. Rep. Erin...
custercountychronicle.com
City makes stance known on marijuana
You could color us somewhat surprised that the legalization of recreational marijuana in South Dakota not only failed during the last General Election, but failed quite soundly. It seemed logical that IM 27, which would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state, would pass, given that medical marijuana had already been approved and a previous movement to approve recreational marijuana passed but was struck down due to a legal challenge of the ballot question.
sdpb.org
Analysis: Revenues high, governor calls for big investments in South Dakota
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Governor Kristi Noem has outlined her priorities for the state budget. She says the state can afford to provide tax relief to South Dakotans in the grocery checkout line and said that voters know the state has the ability to do so. She called for an increase in appropriations for education while reminding lawmakers that school districts decide where that money eventually goes.
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem includes paid family leave in new budget
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just hours after giving birth, work is usually the last thing on a parent’s mind. But for one Sioux Falls family, lack of paid family leave after the birth of their second child meant the father was back at work the next day.
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
sdstandardnow.com
Thanks, Kristi. Noem brags about our state’s great financial management ... then gives state employees a pay cut.
To hear Gov. Noem tell it, as she just did during yesterday’s annual budget address, South Dakota is a financial utopia. I doubt that our state’s workers would agree, as they got what is effectively a pay cut in her budget, but more on that later. As to...
wnax.com
SD Budget Delivered to Legislators
A number of incoming legislators, including District 18 Representative-elect Julie Auch of Lesterville were in attendance for the Governor’s budget address Tuesday in Pierre. She says there were some items that caught her attention…. Auch says the Governor laid out a good plan to cut the state sales...
KELOLAND TV
Making the case for replacing the pen
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
hubcityradio.com
District 3 Legislators Senator Al Novstrup & Representative Carl Perry react to the Governor’s Budget Address
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem deliver her budget address for the remainder of FY2023 & look ahead to FY2024. District 3 members Senator Al Novstrup & Representative Carl Perry offered their thoughts on the speech. Representative Perry talks about how difficult it could be to take care of...
sdpb.org
South Dakota Moms Respond to Food Prices With Creative Solutions
Grocery store prices are up more than 10 percent over this time a year ago - according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. The climbing food prices have motivated some South Dakota moms to be more creative when it comes to feeding their families. “Prices have gone up on your...
sdpb.org
Noem outlines plan for $310 million surplus, including food tax cut | Dec 07
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... The state can expect $310 million in additional ongoing revenue going forward. That’s...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline
A company that provides electricity to nearly 100,000 South Dakota customers will raise its rates by about 18 percent next month as an initial deadline passes for a state regulatory agency to act on the increase. Xcel Energy will increase its electricity rates by 17.9 percent, starting Jan. 1. That’s a jump of $19.60 per […] The post Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Growing State Budget and Dependence on Federal Money
Hey, I’m sure we heard something from Kristi Noem about not growing government. But with a full-throated mandate for four more years of purportedly conservative government, Noem is proposing a budget 25% larger than last year. In Fiscal Year 2019, South Dakota’s state government expenditures totaled $4.314 billion. In...
KELOLAND TV
SD regulators take co-op’s grain-buying license
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Nebraska business has agreed to surrender its South Dakota grain-buying license. Organic Producers of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota also will pay a $5,000 fine. The decision to accept the settlement Tuesday marked the first time the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission had taken...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota State Retirement Board receives an update
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota State Retirement System Board got an update on their investment status at their meeting last week. State Investment Officer Matt Clark said they are now seeing a modest increase in the current fiscal year. Clark says the first six months of the year showed them...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm has arrived across KELOLAND. As of 8 p.m., most roads on the eastern part of South Dakota are covered in snow and ice. Almost 30 school closings and city snow alerts are currently on the KELOLAND closeline. There is a Winter...
sdpb.org
Southeast South Dakota facing winter weather system Thursday
Another winter weather system is set to impact southeast South Dakota. A winter weather advisory takes effect at noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The system stretches from south central South Dakota to the Brookings area, though areas further south are expected to get more snow. “We are...
