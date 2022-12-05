This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Governor Kristi Noem has outlined her priorities for the state budget. She says the state can afford to provide tax relief to South Dakotans in the grocery checkout line and said that voters know the state has the ability to do so. She called for an increase in appropriations for education while reminding lawmakers that school districts decide where that money eventually goes.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO