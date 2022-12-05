Read full article on original website
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City Council grants historic legacy district status to the Foot District
The Jefferson City Council approves a proposal to designate an area round Lincoln University as an official historic legacy district. The designation was granted to the Historic Foot District, that runs along Lafayette. The area was once home to several Black-owned businesses prior to the urban renewal projects and construction of Highway 50 in the 1960s. Though few historic buildings remain, the Council voted to recognize the area. It’s the first time the City has granted a designation to an area with no landmarks or buildings remaining.
krcgtv.com
Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council
Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
missouribusinessalert.com
Major Columbia employer MBS announces job layoffs amid shift toward digital learning
MBS Textbook Exchange, a wholesale textbook distribution company that has been in Columbia since 1909, announced on Tuesday it is "reducing its workforce and reorganizing a number of roles" in its business. In an email, Carolyn Brown, the senior vice president and chief communications officer of MBS' parent company, Barnes...
krcgtv.com
MACC in Columbia closed due to threat
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
KOMU
Jefferson City councilman files to run for mayor as election filing period begins
JEFFERSON CITY - Election filing for Jefferson City offices began Tuesday at 8 a.m. The following seats are up for election on April 4, 2023:. One city mayor – citywide (four-year terms) One municipal judge – citywide (two-year terms) One city prosecutor – citywide (two-year terms) One...
Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags
Watch a replay of the Columbia City Council meeting above. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council voted unanimously on Monday to end the city-logo trash bag program. Ward 5 Councilman Matt Pitzer said before the meeting that if the city chose to eliminate the city logo bags, residents would be able to use their The post Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Classes canceled at MACC's Columbia campus after incident Thursday morning
COLUMBIA - Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus went on a brief lockdown Thursday morning after an incident, according to MACC Vice President Todd Martin. Classes for the rest of the day have been canceled, but there is no active threat at the Columbia campus, he said. MACC went on lockdown around 9:46 a.m. and then administration closed campus by 10:38 a.m.
KOMU
MU says marijuana is still prohibited on campus despite passage of Amendment 3
COLUMBIA − The use of marijuana becomes legal in Missouri for those 21 and older Thursday, but possession and use of marijuana on any UM System campus remains prohibited due to federal law. In an email to students, faculty and staff Wednesday, the UM System said it will continue...
MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus closed early Thursday due to a possible threat. MACC Vice President Todd Martin told ABC17 News that classes will go on as regularly scheduled Friday. "We were aware of an individual near campus who had threatened harm to themselves and others, (we) locked down campus to The post MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Flu cases close Randolph County school district
A Randolph County school district is closed this week because too many students are sick. The post Flu cases close Randolph County school district appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia Commission on Human Rights to host discussion on affordable housing
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Commission on Human Rights will host a discussion on housing inequality on Saturday, Dec. 10. The discussion will take place in the Friends Room at the Daniel Boone Regional Library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Panelists will discuss problems and solutions for adequate, accessible and...
Missouri City Named Among 'Fastest Growing Cities' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the fastest growing big cities across the country.
KOMU
MU community celebrates second annual Deck the Columns
COLUMBIA - MU held its second Deck the Columns event Thursday night. Due to inclement weather, instead of lighting up the columns outside, the university lit up the columns on the inside of Jesse Hall. All students, faculty, and staff were invited to be a part of the newly-founded tradition,...
kjluradio.com
Student investigation underway at MU after racist social media post surfaces
A MU student is facing possible disciplinary action after their racist social media post goes viral. The university released a statement Thursday stating it was aware of the Snapchat post and had forwarded that information to the MU Office of Institutional Equity. Although the university’s statement doesn’t clarify what the...
KOMU
Former MBS employees speak out after unexpected job terminations
COLUMBIA - One of Columbia's largest employers laid off an undisclosed number of employees on Tuesday. MBS Textbook Exchange, a wholesale textbook distribution company that has been in Columbia since 1909, said it's "reducing its workforce and reorganizing a number of roles" in its business. Ken Kessler, a former employee...
kjluradio.com
Cole County Historical Society to put up new marker for Wells home
The Cole County Historical Society will erect a new marker for a historical site in Jefferson City this week. The home of former federal Judge Robert Wells was known as Maple Terrace. It has since been torn down, but it used to stand at the site where the Missouri River Regional Library now sits. Historical Society Board Member Michelle Brooks says the home was built in the 1800’s and was unique.
KOMU
Crews to start work on surveys for Forum Boulevard improvement
COLUMBIA - The next step of the city of Columbia's Forum Boulevard project is starting this week. A team of surveyors will be along Forum Boulevard to look for potential roadway improvements. These surveys are expected to take up to three months and will be conducted by a drone and...
lakeexpo.com
Lake Ozark Looks To Legalize Vacation Rentals; Planning & Zoning Will Deliberate On Wednesday
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Short-term vacation rentals are a major component of the Lake of the Ozarks economy, but in one of the region's largest cities, Lake Ozark, it's illegal to rent your home to vacationers. The city is considering repealing the ordinance prohibiting vacation rentals in R-1 and...
MBS, one of Columbia’s biggest employers, lays off workers
One of Boone County's largest employers has laid off workers but isn't saying how many people have lost their jobs. The post MBS, one of Columbia’s biggest employers, lays off workers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks names Capital City High School principal as new superintendent
JEFFERSON CITY — The Blair Oaks R-II School District announced their new superintendent as Ben B. Meldrum. Meldrum, the current head principal at Capital City High School, has 22 years of experience and has spent the last four years at Capital City. Previously Meldrum was the head principal at...
