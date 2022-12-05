The Jefferson City Council approves a proposal to designate an area round Lincoln University as an official historic legacy district. The designation was granted to the Historic Foot District, that runs along Lafayette. The area was once home to several Black-owned businesses prior to the urban renewal projects and construction of Highway 50 in the 1960s. Though few historic buildings remain, the Council voted to recognize the area. It’s the first time the City has granted a designation to an area with no landmarks or buildings remaining.

