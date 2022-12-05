ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

kjluradio.com

Jefferson City Council grants historic legacy district status to the Foot District

The Jefferson City Council approves a proposal to designate an area round Lincoln University as an official historic legacy district. The designation was granted to the Historic Foot District, that runs along Lafayette. The area was once home to several Black-owned businesses prior to the urban renewal projects and construction of Highway 50 in the 1960s. Though few historic buildings remain, the Council voted to recognize the area. It’s the first time the City has granted a designation to an area with no landmarks or buildings remaining.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council

Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

MACC in Columbia closed due to threat

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags

Watch a replay of the Columbia City Council meeting above. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council voted unanimously on Monday to end the city-logo trash bag program. Ward 5 Councilman Matt Pitzer said before the meeting that if the city chose to eliminate the city logo bags, residents would be able to use their The post Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Classes canceled at MACC's Columbia campus after incident Thursday morning

COLUMBIA - Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus went on a brief lockdown Thursday morning after an incident, according to MACC Vice President Todd Martin. Classes for the rest of the day have been canceled, but there is no active threat at the Columbia campus, he said. MACC went on lockdown around 9:46 a.m. and then administration closed campus by 10:38 a.m.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus closed early Thursday due to a possible threat. MACC Vice President Todd Martin told ABC17 News that classes will go on as regularly scheduled Friday. "We were aware of an individual near campus who had threatened harm to themselves and others, (we) locked down campus to The post MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU community celebrates second annual Deck the Columns

COLUMBIA - MU held its second Deck the Columns event Thursday night. Due to inclement weather, instead of lighting up the columns outside, the university lit up the columns on the inside of Jesse Hall. All students, faculty, and staff were invited to be a part of the newly-founded tradition,...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Student investigation underway at MU after racist social media post surfaces

A MU student is facing possible disciplinary action after their racist social media post goes viral. The university released a statement Thursday stating it was aware of the Snapchat post and had forwarded that information to the MU Office of Institutional Equity. Although the university’s statement doesn’t clarify what the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Former MBS employees speak out after unexpected job terminations

COLUMBIA - One of Columbia's largest employers laid off an undisclosed number of employees on Tuesday. MBS Textbook Exchange, a wholesale textbook distribution company that has been in Columbia since 1909, said it's "reducing its workforce and reorganizing a number of roles" in its business. Ken Kessler, a former employee...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Cole County Historical Society to put up new marker for Wells home

The Cole County Historical Society will erect a new marker for a historical site in Jefferson City this week. The home of former federal Judge Robert Wells was known as Maple Terrace. It has since been torn down, but it used to stand at the site where the Missouri River Regional Library now sits. Historical Society Board Member Michelle Brooks says the home was built in the 1800’s and was unique.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Crews to start work on surveys for Forum Boulevard improvement

COLUMBIA - The next step of the city of Columbia's Forum Boulevard project is starting this week. A team of surveyors will be along Forum Boulevard to look for potential roadway improvements. These surveys are expected to take up to three months and will be conducted by a drone and...
COLUMBIA, MO

