The mass exodus from Texas A&M continued Wednesday when Chris Marshall, a five-star prospect and the No. 24 overall player in the Class of 2022, entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. A 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from Fort Bend High School in Missouri City, Texas, he was one of the eight five-star players who signed with coach Jimbo Fisher in what wound up being the best recruiting class of all time, according to the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart, defensive lineman Shemar Stewart and offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff were named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman football team Thursday. Evan Stewart led all conference freshman with a team-high 53 receptions for 649 yards this season. Shemar Stewart started in six games and played in...
Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Chris Marshall announced Thursday on Twitter that he is transferring. The Missouri City graduate played in six games, catching 11 passes for 108 yards. He was suspended twice for violating team rules this season, first before A&M’s game against Miami on Sept. 17 and again after the Aggies’ loss at South Carolina on Oct. 22. He did not play again after the South Carolina game.
The Texas A&M football team received a commitment from El Campo five-star running back Rueben Owens on Wednesday night after he decommitted from Louisville earlier in the day. Owens (5-11, 190) is the nation’s 23rd-ranked player in the class of 2023 and the second-ranked running back, according to the 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.
Several teams are taking a hit in this year's college football transfer portal. No one is getting bludgeoned quite like Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies. On3 evaluates every move on college football rosters, and per its algorithm, Texas A&M has been affected the most. So far, 19 Aggies players have...
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher saw his linebacker room depth diminished slightly on Tuesday, as Tarian Lee Jr. has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. In 2 seasons in College Station, Lee posted only 17 tackles for the Aggies. The 6-2, 235-pound Lee still has...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers are in semifinals for the fourth time in program history. They made it a goal at the beginning of the year to play for a state title, and now they’re one win away. The Panthers are facing Mart in the semis, who...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a poor-shooting night as the Arkansas-Little Rock Lady Trojans held on for 42-38 nonconference victory Tuesday at Jack Stephens Center. Little Rock (2-5) snapped a five-game losing streak by building a 13-point lead. A&M (4-4)...
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (14-0) will take on the Edna Cowboys (13-1) in the Class 3A Division I State Semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium in Katy. Franklin brings a 30 game winning streak into the contest after last week’s come from behind 24-21 win...
Texas A&M freshman right side hitter Logan Lednicky and graduate outside hitter Caroline Meuth were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s 14-player All-South Region Team. Meuth had 439 kills and 508.5 total points with 36 aces. Lednicky had 387 kills and 444.5 points. Both players earned All-Southeastern Conference...
Sam Houston State administrators barred the cheer team from national competition for alleged "hazing."
21 people were indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Victor Hugo Aguilar, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. Juan Alberto Freire Diaz, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card. Joaquin Santos Echeverria, 27 of...
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An Alabama man died Monday in a one-vehicle crash near Caldwell, DPS confirms. State troopers say Joseph Langlois, 57, of Florence, Alabama, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace James Baldwin. Troopers say Langlois was driving a 2019 Ford...
Dave’s Hot Chicken will open this Friday in College Station. The restaurant is located at 1512 Texas Ave. S. in the space formerly occupied by Urban Bricks Pizza. Dave’s Hot Chicken will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight. Dave’s Hot Chicken is a chain of fast casual restaurants that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders.
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been over six months since a convicted cartel killer escaped from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus, eluded law enforcement, and killed a family of five in their vacation home in Leon County. Gonzalo Lopez made a daring escape from a prison transport...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Even though it’s the Christmas season, autumn is still here and leaves are continuing to fall across the state, building up and around our homes and yards. Fallen leaves have many benefits to our ecosystem when left alone but can also become a wildfire...
A Bryan High School student received undisclosed consequences for letting an unauthorized person into the building last month. Bryan ISD’s communications director says student privacy laws do not allow identifying the student or the specific action that was taken. Clay Falls tells WTAW News that all students and staff are expected to follow BISD’s procedure to have visitors sign in at the front office.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities will move its operations into a new facility. The company is building a new campus at 2611 N Earl Rudder Fwy in Bryan. Tuesday morning, elected officials and BTU staff attended the official groundbreaking. The company has been in its current building for...
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District (BCHD) is putting on a free flu clinic event, A Shot in the Dark, on Tuesday Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Bryan. Adults 18 years and older will be able to visit 201 North Texas Avenue to receive a free flu shot.
Seven weeks after being shot in the line of duty, Milam County Chief Deputy Sam Ferguson knows he’s fortunate to be alive.
