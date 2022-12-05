ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

DA: New York Woman ‘Nearly Ruined’ Hudson Valley Company

A Hudson Valley bookkeeper is facing a 1,330-count indictment for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a local company. On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a half years. Poughkeepsie,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
The Best Winter Farmers’ Markets to Visit in Westchester

When the mercury drops, here are the Westchester County farmers’ markets you can still shop at all winter long. In Westchester, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that farmers’ markets often serve as the beating heart of our communities, so it’s a good thing the market spirit doesn’t go into hibernation when the weather grows cold. Here are eight of our favorite markets that are open and stocked all winter long.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
You’ll Be Craving These 10 Kingston, NY Chinese Restaurants

If it wasn't for Chinese food, I doubt I would've gotten through school. I'm not just talking college, but like all my years of school. IT would be perfect to order after long nights of activities and then finally homework. I can still picture eating my chicken and broccoli while watching the early seasons of NCIS and Survivor on television. Now, Season 43 of Survivor is wrapping up next week for a two hour finale, and I am probably going to cuddle up on the couch with an order of Chinese food right in front of me.
KINGSTON, NY
The Morning Grind Guest Bartending For Shop with a Cop

Nick and Producer Alex will be at Hoagie Barmichaels tonight in New Windsor pouring for charity. Stop by and help donate to WRRV's Shop with a Cop. The holiday season is here and for many of us it is a joyful time to spend with our friends and family. If you're a kid then this might truly be the most wonderful time of the year for you. You're anxiously waiting to see if Santa will bring you everything you asked for. This can also be a stressful time for parents especially ones who are struggling financially. It's been difficult for families all over the Hudson Valley for the past couple of years and though we may be recovering from the pandemic economy some households are still trying to catch up.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers

A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
CHESTER, NY
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
Popular Hudson Valley BBQ Restaurant Ready for New York Giants

Award-winning Hudson Valley BBQ is heading to MetLife Stadium. Football and BBQ, what a great combination. One popular, award-winning, Hudson Valley BBQ restaurant recently received some good news after a referral from their bbq family, and they're headed to East Rutherford, NJ this month. Newburgh's Handsome Devil BBQ has been...
NEWBURGH, NY
Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31

The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
