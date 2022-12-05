Read full article on original website
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too EarlyBridget MulroyRingwood, NJ
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
DA: New York Woman ‘Nearly Ruined’ Hudson Valley Company
A Hudson Valley bookkeeper is facing a 1,330-count indictment for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a local company. On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a half years. Poughkeepsie,...
The Longest Suspension Bridge in the World Was Once This Hudson Valley Bridge
The bridges that we drive over on our way to work, while traveling or simply to run errands have historic backgrounds. If you're from the Hudson Valley, your ancestors may have even played a role in the production, building and running of the many bridges in our area. Some Of...
This Hudson Valley City is on Santa’s Naughty List for 2022
Apparently some parts of the Hudson Valley have been very naughty this year. We can expect Santa to leave coal in the stockings of these cities this year. Honestly, might as well just just a meteorite lump of coal over these places. Honestly, I think more than quite a few...
westchestermagazine.com
The Best Winter Farmers’ Markets to Visit in Westchester
When the mercury drops, here are the Westchester County farmers’ markets you can still shop at all winter long. In Westchester, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that farmers’ markets often serve as the beating heart of our communities, so it’s a good thing the market spirit doesn’t go into hibernation when the weather grows cold. Here are eight of our favorite markets that are open and stocked all winter long.
You’ll Be Craving These 10 Kingston, NY Chinese Restaurants
If it wasn't for Chinese food, I doubt I would've gotten through school. I'm not just talking college, but like all my years of school. IT would be perfect to order after long nights of activities and then finally homework. I can still picture eating my chicken and broccoli while watching the early seasons of NCIS and Survivor on television. Now, Season 43 of Survivor is wrapping up next week for a two hour finale, and I am probably going to cuddle up on the couch with an order of Chinese food right in front of me.
Hudson Valley Man Significantly Damages 3 New York Schools, SO
Police say a Hudson Valley man was drunk and high when he purposely drove into three local school buildings. On Saturday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced a recent investigation is now "closed" following the arrest of an Orange County man. Car Hits School Building In Wallkill, New York. On...
Newburgh NY Airline Suddenly Stops This Thing Before Xmas Travel
Are you back to scanning the airlines for super-inexpensive airfares? Yep, me too. There is a hidden gem in an airport at Stewart Newburgh (SWF). It is super close, easy to get parking for and has a handful of discount flights to several destinations in Florida, and a few other states.
The Morning Grind Guest Bartending For Shop with a Cop
Nick and Producer Alex will be at Hoagie Barmichaels tonight in New Windsor pouring for charity. Stop by and help donate to WRRV's Shop with a Cop. The holiday season is here and for many of us it is a joyful time to spend with our friends and family. If you're a kid then this might truly be the most wonderful time of the year for you. You're anxiously waiting to see if Santa will bring you everything you asked for. This can also be a stressful time for parents especially ones who are struggling financially. It's been difficult for families all over the Hudson Valley for the past couple of years and though we may be recovering from the pandemic economy some households are still trying to catch up.
Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers
A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
Popular Hudson Valley BBQ Restaurant Ready for New York Giants
Award-winning Hudson Valley BBQ is heading to MetLife Stadium. Football and BBQ, what a great combination. One popular, award-winning, Hudson Valley BBQ restaurant recently received some good news after a referral from their bbq family, and they're headed to East Rutherford, NJ this month. Newburgh's Handsome Devil BBQ has been...
Poughkeepsie Mail Carrier Caught Resting in Unusual Spot
This mail carrier wasn't exactly thinking outside the box when looking for a place to take a break. What time does your mail get dropped off at your house? Not too long ago a post on Reddit when viral after a person wrote that they just moved to Poughkeepsie and thought it was odd that their mail was delivered after 8:00 PM.
Former Fire Chief Of Northern Westchester Department Named NY Deputy State Fire Administrator
A former chief of a fire department in Northern Westchester is now the first woman to ever serve as New York's Deputy State Fire Administrator. Former Armonk Fire Chief Luci Labriola-Cuffe was named to the position, which serves the New York Office of Fire Prevention and Control…
Car Struck by Train in Kingston, New York
You may have already heard that on Monday, Dec 5, a car was struck by a train in the City Of Kingston, New York. This is not as rare of an occurrence as one would hope. The question is how it happens and how can we prevent it. The accident...
The Jewish Press
Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31
The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
SPCA: New York City Man Abandons Dog In Hudson Valley
A pet owner faces up to a year in jail after he allegedly tied his dog to a tree in the Hudson Valley. The Putnam County SPCA announced the arrested of a Bronx, New York man for allegedly leaving a dog tied to a pole in the Hudson Valley. SPCA:...
Fire Destroys Upstate New York Deli, 3 Injured In Hudson Valley
Many Hudson Valley residents were injured or displaced after a deli and meat market went up in smoke. On Friday just before 6 p.m., Sullivan County firefighters rushed to a fire outside a deli. Sullivan County, New York Deli Destroyed By Fire. The fire was at Boosur Meat & Deli...
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
NY Times: ‘Rockers Start Over’ In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
The New York Times has learned many veteran rockers and 1-hit wonders "start over" in the "Hudson Valley and Catskills." On Sunday, my Uncle Richy, a lifelong Brooklyn native and avid New York Times reader let me know Sunday's New York Times had a great story about the Hudson Valley and Catskills.
