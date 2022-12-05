ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverthorne, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Colorado ski resorts see significant accumulation following latest snowstorm, and more powder is on the way

In the past 24 hours, all of Summit County’s ski areas have gotten at least an inch or two as the area continues to see one snowstorm after another. In the past day, Breckenridge Ski Resort wins for the most fresh snow. The resort’s website says that it has received 8 inches in the past 24 hours. Second place goes to Copper Mountain Resort, which reported a fresh 7 inches in the same timeframe.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco Nordic Center opens registration for ski lessons and clinics

After opening to the public on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Frisco Nordic Center has opened registration for a variety of clinics, lesson programs and events for the 2022-23 season. Some of this season’s lessons and clinics will include women’s skate ski clinics, co-ed ski clinics, private Nordic ski lessons and guides tours.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Guest column | Tony Byrd: Profile of a Summit School District graduate

While reading, writing and math certainly do matter, our students will need much more than these skills to be successful in a rapidly changing world. As was so brilliantly noted during our strategic planning process, a graduate from the Summit School District needs to be courageous, curious, globally-aware, growth-oriented and prepared. But what do these traits actually mean?
Summit Daily News

Dillon paves way for a more walkable town core

Dillon Mayor Carolyn Skowyra said the town of Dillon has always been “on the move” — sometimes literally, as the town itself has shifted multiple times since its founding over 100 years ago. This has led to an ever-changing town layout that’s left fewer opportunities to walk,...
DILLON, CO
Summit Daily News

Reducing home sizes in Pitkin County on the table

PITKIN COUNTY — Recognizing that monster homes are creating negative impacts on the quality of life for residents, as well as on the environment, a citizen group appointed by Pitkin County’s elected officials may recommend limiting house sizes to 5,750 square feet, among other mitigation measures to deal with growth and development.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Tony Jones: Republican candidates need to pay attention

My non-scientific assessment of the results of the recent midterm elections in Colorado and Summit County make it evident that statewide we’ve gone from a purple state to a solidly blue state. In Summit County voters supported Democratic candidates by 30 percentage points or more over their Republican opponents. Even in solidly conservative District 3, just west of us, it appears the incumbent will just barely hold on to her congressional seat in a race that she should have easily won.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy