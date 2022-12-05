Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Colorado ski resorts see significant accumulation following latest snowstorm, and more powder is on the way
In the past 24 hours, all of Summit County’s ski areas have gotten at least an inch or two as the area continues to see one snowstorm after another. In the past day, Breckenridge Ski Resort wins for the most fresh snow. The resort’s website says that it has received 8 inches in the past 24 hours. Second place goes to Copper Mountain Resort, which reported a fresh 7 inches in the same timeframe.
Summit Daily News
Longtime locals Bill and Stephanie Tinker crowned 2022 Ullr Fest king and queen
Bill and Stephanie Tinker are your new Ullr king and queen. The couple was crowned Thursday, Dec. 8, before the annual festivities honoring the Norse god began. After the shock wore off, the couple said they are grateful and honored to be selected. Nominations for king and queen opened in...
Summit Daily News
PHOTOS: Locals and visitors alike celebrate the god of snow during the 59th annual Ullr Fest in Breckenridge
The Summit County community came together to celebrate the kickoff of the 59th annual Ullr Fest in Breckenridge, which pays homage to the god of snow ahead of the ski and ride season. This year’s event is from Thursday, Dec. 8, to Saturday, Dec. 10. The festical kicked off with...
Summit Daily News
Newly installed counter recorded nearly 42,000 Maroon Bells bike trips this year
ASPEN — A recently installed automated bike counter recorded nearly 42,000 trips to and from the Maroon Bells Scenic Area this summer season — so much traffic that Pitkin County is currently studying the feasibility of adding a bike lane on Maroon Creek Road to improve safety. “We...
Summit Daily News
Frisco Nordic Center opens registration for ski lessons and clinics
After opening to the public on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Frisco Nordic Center has opened registration for a variety of clinics, lesson programs and events for the 2022-23 season. Some of this season’s lessons and clinics will include women’s skate ski clinics, co-ed ski clinics, private Nordic ski lessons and guides tours.
Summit Daily News
Summit snowboarders primed for 2022-23 competition season, 2023 World Cup and local competitions
It is no secret that Summit County is home to a wide array of snowsports athletes. From retired hall of famers to world class athletes, Summit County has become a mecca for athletes to train and live year-round. Over the past few weeks, snowboarders and skiers alike have been on...
Summit Daily News
Pedestrian hit in Frisco, airlifted to Denver in critical condition on Tuesday, Dec. 6
A vehicle struck a pedestrian as they were walking near Colorado Highway 9 and Summit Boulevard in Frisco on Tuesday, Dec. 6. A news release from the town said the individual was pushing a shopping cart as they were heading south before the collision around 8:13 p.m. The individual was...
Summit Daily News
Guest column | Tony Byrd: Profile of a Summit School District graduate
While reading, writing and math certainly do matter, our students will need much more than these skills to be successful in a rapidly changing world. As was so brilliantly noted during our strategic planning process, a graduate from the Summit School District needs to be courageous, curious, globally-aware, growth-oriented and prepared. But what do these traits actually mean?
Summit Daily News
Dillon paves way for a more walkable town core
Dillon Mayor Carolyn Skowyra said the town of Dillon has always been “on the move” — sometimes literally, as the town itself has shifted multiple times since its founding over 100 years ago. This has led to an ever-changing town layout that’s left fewer opportunities to walk,...
Summit Daily News
Summit County commissioners interview three candidates for clerk and recorder
While Summit County Clerk and Recorder-elect Stacey Nell begins her role with Frisco’s town government, the Summit Board of County Commissioners will choose her replacement on Friday, Dec. 9. On Tuesday, the board interviewed three applicants who want to lead the Summit County Clerk and Recorder’s Office until voters...
Summit Daily News
Reducing home sizes in Pitkin County on the table
PITKIN COUNTY — Recognizing that monster homes are creating negative impacts on the quality of life for residents, as well as on the environment, a citizen group appointed by Pitkin County’s elected officials may recommend limiting house sizes to 5,750 square feet, among other mitigation measures to deal with growth and development.
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Tony Jones: Republican candidates need to pay attention
My non-scientific assessment of the results of the recent midterm elections in Colorado and Summit County make it evident that statewide we’ve gone from a purple state to a solidly blue state. In Summit County voters supported Democratic candidates by 30 percentage points or more over their Republican opponents. Even in solidly conservative District 3, just west of us, it appears the incumbent will just barely hold on to her congressional seat in a race that she should have easily won.
Comments / 0