In the past 24 hours, all of Summit County’s ski areas have gotten at least an inch or two as the area continues to see one snowstorm after another. In the past day, Breckenridge Ski Resort wins for the most fresh snow. The resort’s website says that it has received 8 inches in the past 24 hours. Second place goes to Copper Mountain Resort, which reported a fresh 7 inches in the same timeframe.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO