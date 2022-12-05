Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket wins $512,427 jackpot in Union County
LINDEN, N.J. (PIX11) – One lucky person won a $512,427 lottery jackpot after matching all five numbers for the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Friday.
The winning numbers for the Dec. 2 drawing were 13, 14, 19, 20 and 24 and the XTRA number was: 02.
The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store in Linden located at 998 West St. George Avenue.
The retailer will receive a check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
