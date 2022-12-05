Seattle Southside Chamber President/CEO, staff ‘filled with gratitude’

EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

As I settle into my new role here at the Chamber, I am filled with gratitude for the opportunity to serve as your Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce President/CEO.

On behalf of our staff, board, and ambassadors, I thank you for your continued support of our Chamber through your membership, your engagement, and your many contributions toward moving our region forward, together.

It has been an absolute delight getting out into the community, meeting with members, learning more about your businesses, and how our Chamber can best support you and help your business thrive. As I continue to get to know our members, one thing is very clear: our members are hardworking, innovative, community-minded, and resilient!

Together, we are stronger, and thanks to you, our Chamber is strong! 2022 was a year of transition for our Chamber, as we said goodbye to some long-time Chamber staff and welcomed new members to our team. We are excited about all the new year will bring and ready to serve our members through continued advocacy, small business support, workforce development, and engagement.

Our full lineup of 2023 Chamber events is already online and includes a wide range of opportunities for our members to engage, enrich, and connect. We encourage you to build your network, engage with our community, and find ways to grow your business by attending our events in 2023 – registration is now open!

We thank you for all that you do to make the Seattle Southside THE place to live, work, and play. Your team at the Chamber is inspired by you and all that you bring to our community. We are dedicated to carrying out our mission to create success for our members through support, service, and advocacy, and by connecting our members to our communities.

With Gratitude,

Annie McGrath

For more info, visit https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.