ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Southside Chamber President/CEO, staff ‘filled with gratitude’

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47iy3B_0jYEWSZ600

EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

President/CEO

Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

As I settle into my new role here at the Chamber, I am filled with gratitude for the opportunity to serve as your Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce President/CEO.

On behalf of our staff, board, and ambassadors, I thank you for your continued support of our Chamber through your membership, your engagement, and your many contributions toward moving our region forward, together.

It has been an absolute delight getting out into the community, meeting with members, learning more about your businesses, and how our Chamber can best support you and help your business thrive. As I continue to get to know our members, one thing is very clear: our members are hardworking, innovative, community-minded, and resilient!

Together, we are stronger, and thanks to you, our Chamber is strong! 2022 was a year of transition for our Chamber, as we said goodbye to some long-time Chamber staff and welcomed new members to our team. We are excited about all the new year will bring and ready to serve our members through continued advocacy, small business support, workforce development, and engagement.

Our full lineup of 2023 Chamber events is already online and includes a wide range of opportunities for our members to engage, enrich, and connect. We encourage you to build your network, engage with our community, and find ways to grow your business by attending our events in 2023 – registration is now open!

We thank you for all that you do to make the Seattle Southside THE place to live, work, and play. Your team at the Chamber is inspired by you and all that you bring to our community. We are dedicated to carrying out our mission to create success for our members through support, service, and advocacy, and by connecting our members to our communities.

With Gratitude,

Annie McGrath

President/CEO

Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

For more info, visit https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kirklandreporter.com

Kirkland legend Bill Woods dies

Former Kirkland mayor and longtime community champion Bill Woods died Dec. 7, 2022. He was 97. Woods, a World War II veteran, worked as a pharmacist for about 40 years. He moved to Kirkland in 1953 when the city had about 5,000 residents, and in 1962, he opened the Lakeshore Pharmacy.
KIRKLAND, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish PUD to host holiday light exchange, bazaar Dec. 9 in Everett

Snohomish County PUD is hosting a holiday light exchange and craft bazaar at its headquarters in downtown Everett on Friday, Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Helping Hands Holiday Bazaar will be located in the lobby and the lighting exchange will be outside in front of the building’s south entrance.
EVERETT, WA
The Center Square

Seattle City Council officially supports universal health care in Washington

(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a resolution that supports universal healthcare throughout the state of Washington. The resolution, sponsored by City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, states that the failure to pass healthcare legislatures beyond the city and county level has spurred more actions from Seattle and King County governments to improve the declining health care system at a local level.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Lobster Shop Closing in January for Renovations

The Lobster Shop restaurant is temporarily closing for renovations starting Jan. 2. The 40-year fixture perched along Commencement Bay off Tacoma's Ruston Way hopes to reopen in early May. Plans call for updating the dining spaces “with timeless finishes, lighting, and furniture to leverage and complement the seaside location and...
TACOMA, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
WASHINGTON STATE
roadtirement.com

The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington

The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center moves to Key Bank Tower in Everett

EVERETT, Wash., December 7, 2022—The Internal Revenue Service announced the Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) in Everett, Washington, has moved to the Key Bank Tower office building at 2707 Colby Ave, Suite 705, in Everett. The new TAC location is one-half mile from its former location. There is free 90-minute...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

West Seattle couple puts on huge holiday display with thousands of lights

SEATTLE — A couple from West Seattle is pulling out all the stops to spread some holiday cheer with an amazing holiday light display. The “4040 House Holiday Lights” is a stunning spectacle that’s been an entire year in the making. Kent Stroker and Ryan Olson say they simply wanted to spread some joy this year and have more than 44 thousand LED lights. The display can be seen at 4040 47th Ave SW, Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschild.com

Evergreen Christmas Lights in Bothell: fun, festive and free!

To kick off our holiday season, our family decided to attend what has become a much-loved Bothell tradition, the Evergreen Christmas Lights. We braved the cold and the ice and were rewarded with a magical Christmas light show, enchanting train displays and a warm welcome. Getting there and parking. About...
BOTHELL, WA
downtownbellevue.com

John Howie’s Bellevue Restaurants Gifting Holiday Diners Certificates for Future Dinners

Santa Howie is bringing back a well-loved gifting tradition at John Howie Steak and Seastar Restaurant & Raw Bar for all loyal patrons on the nice list!. From now until December 31, holiday diners at both restaurants will receive a Secret Gift envelope valued up to $500 at John Howie Steak or $300 at Seastar that may cover the entire cost of a future dinner in early 2023.
BELLEVUE, WA
The Stranger

Jason Rantz Smears Low-Level City Employee

On Monday evening, conservative KIRO radio host Jason Rantz linked allegations of “anti-male bias” to a recent hire in the Seattle Fire Department. The new employee, Jyl Shaffer, was hired as an Equal Employment Opportunity Investigator, a role responsible for ensuring compliance with federal civil rights laws in the workplace.
SEATTLE, WA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy