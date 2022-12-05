Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMU
Columbia Police arrests two suspects stealing package around Columbia
COLUMBIA - Two suspects were arrested for stealing packages off of numerous porches around Columbia, according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department. On December 9, officers arrested Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 25, for allegedly stealing. Gardner received additional charges for allegedly fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and for possession of a controlled substance. Both women are from the Columbia area.
KOMU
Man charged in killing of Columbia woman makes first appearance in court
COLUMBIA - Jessie Randall Williams appeared virtually Friday morning for an arraignment, marking the first time he's appeared in court since he was charged with the killing of a Columbia woman. Williams, 31, was charged with first-degree murder after police say Williams threw a woman off a bridge on Oct....
KOMU
Community searches for 15-year-old Ashland girl
BOONE COUNTY — The community is searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Ashland Sunday. Emilee Dubes went missing in the middle of the night on Dec. 4. She is 5'4" with blonde hair and blue eyes. In a statement to KOMU 8, Ashland...
KOMU
19-year-old seriously injured in Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY — A Sweet Springs woman is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night. The crash occurred on Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive around 11:20 p.m. Maria Cerritos Llanos, 62, was driving southbound and drifted into 19-year-old Kiley Hedgpeth's lane, who was driving westbound, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
KOMU
Police identify Columbia man killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night
COLUMBIA - Columbia police have identified the man killed Wednesday night after a vehicle struck him in the 3200 block of Clark Lane. Police say Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, of Columbia, was the victim of the fatal crash that closed the road for over an hour. In a release,...
KOMU
Cole County man charged with involuntary manslaughter posts bond
COLE COUNTY - The man charged with involuntary manslaughter of his girlfriend posted bond Friday, after appearing virtually for his scheduled arraignment. Joshua Wilbers, 23, was released after posting a $25,000 bond, according to online court records. Wilbers was arrested after MU student Hallie Phillips, 20, was accidentally shot early Sunday, Nov. 28.
KOMU
Friends of man killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night speak out in his memory
COLUMBIA - Friends are remembering a Columbia man who was struck by a vehicle and killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night. Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, was attempting to cross the road when he entered the path of an incoming vehicle, according to police. He died at the scene. On...
KOMU
CPD heads to the end of 2022 with staffing shortages unresolved
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said so far, 24 officers left the force in 2022. Out of those, eight officers retired, and the remaining 16 left for different reasons. According to CPD’s public information specialist Christian Tabak, it is understandable that the choice of getting into the law enforcement...
KOMU
Quatavia Givens' attorney granted release of DSS records
JEFFERSON CITY − A Cole County judge heard arguments Friday morning on why the Department of Social Services should be compelled to release records for the defendant in a murder case. Quatavia Givens faces charges of first-degree murder, child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and abandonment of...
KOMU
Remains of Osage Beach man found in wooded area in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in Saline Valley Wednesday. The body of 58-year-old Ralph Toby Pannier will be taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, the sheriff's office said. Officials said they responded to the Saline...
KOMU
Chariton County dismissed as defendant in train crash-related lawsuit
KEYTESVILLE - A judge granted the dismissal Thursday of Chariton County as a defendant in a lawsuit filed after June's deadly train crash near Mendon. The petition, filed in late June by Erin Barton, named the county, BNSF Railway Company and Mariano Rodriguez as defendants. Barton's late husband, Billy Barton, was the driver of the truck that a train hit at a rural crossing on June 27. Three others died in the incident.
KOMU
Howard County building destroyed in fire
HOWARD COUNTY - A Howard County building was destroyed Friday after a fire. Fire crews arrived to the building in the the 300 block of Highway 40 around 12:37 p.m. Friday. According to Anthony Martin, the Station 2 captain for the Howard County Fire Protection District, the fire began in the attic of the building. Martin guessed the flue of a wood stove was not properly cleaned.
KOMU
Missouri River Regional Library to showcase local authors
JEFFERSON CITY — A showcase of mid-Missouri authors will be held Sunday from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Missouri River Regional Library. “We love finding new ways to connect our patrons and the community with authors,” Natalie Newville, assistant director of marketing and development, said. “Events like our Local Author Showcase allow the community to meet the local talent, and the local authors to share their hard work with the community.”
KOMU
Columbia Parks and Recreation hosts Kwanzaa celebration
COLUMBIA – Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted a Kwanzaa celebration featuring entertainment and a Black-owned business expo on Saturday. Kunama Mtendaji led an interactive presentation on Kwanzaa, an annual celebration of African heritage that occurs between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. “[This] is important because Kwanzaa is a celebration,”...
KOMU
Community panel discusses affordable housing as a human right
Local residents shared anecdotes and goals for affordable housing at a panel Saturday morning. The City of Columbia Commission on Human Rights hosted the discussion at Daniel Boone Regional Library. Those passionate about affordable housing spoke at the event in honor of International Human Rights Day. Many of those who...
KOMU
Columbia and Lawrence Salvation Army battle it out in second annual Border War challenge
COLUMBIA - The rivalry between MU and the University of Kansas is extending beyond the basketball court this weekend. The Columbia Salvation Army and the Douglas County Salvation Army in Kansas, will be competing to see which organization can raise the most money from their kettle pots and bell ringing on Friday and Saturday. The competition goes along with the Missouri versus KU Border War game on Saturday.
KOMU
MU community celebrates second annual Deck the Columns
COLUMBIA - MU held its second Deck the Columns event Thursday night. Due to inclement weather, instead of lighting up the columns outside, the university lit up the columns on the inside of Jesse Hall. All students, faculty, and staff were invited to be a part of the newly-founded tradition,...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Dec. 10
Missouri Men's Basketball hosts first Border Showdown since 2012. The Border Showdown returns to Columbia Saturday for the first time since Missouri departed from the Big 12. The 269th edition of the rivalry is expected to produce the first sellout crowd at Mizzou Arena since before the pandemic. Beyond all...
KOMU
Columbia art gallery celebrates local artists with holiday show
COLUMBIA- The Montminy Gallery inside the Boone County Historical Society is currently hosting The First Annual Holiday Show, their first exhibit where they allow people to purchase any art shown in the exhibit while it is still open. The gallery has 10 different forms of art such as paintings, clothing,...
KOMU
More than 1,900 students to receive degrees from MU next weekend
COLUMBIA — MU will hand out more than 2,100 degrees during commencement ceremonies from Dec. 16 to 18, celebrating the accomplishments of 1,973 students. The university will also honor Debbye Turner Bell and Joe G. Dillard with honorary degrees, according to a news release from the university. Veterinarian Turner...
Comments / 0