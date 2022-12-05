Read full article on original website
theharlemvalleynews.net
Nursing home arrest
Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Virginia residents arrested in stolen car; one with unlicensed gun
NEW ROCHELLE – Police in New Rochelle arrested a man and woman from Virginia at a Main Street gas station while in a stolen vehicle. Both were arrested following a brief investigation. An unlicensed 9mm handgun was also found on one of the suspects. Zena Johnson, 26, of Dale...
What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?
What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
NJ man charged for fatally running over girlfriend's ex multiple times
A fight over a woman in a New Jersey parking lot last week ended with her boyfriend fatally running over her ex.
Vermont Police looking to ID attempted burglary suspect
Vermont State Police are looking to identify an attempted burglary suspect caught on surveillance footage in Peru.
Turnto10.com
Video: Violent smash and grab attempt interrupted by undercover officer
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest in Tennessee after robbing a business, police said. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5 million, one of the crimes happening just a month prior at a Macy's at the same mall.
NEWS10 ABC
Bear spotted near Castleton Elementary School
CASTLETON ON HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schodack Police are reporting a black bear was seen in the area of Castleton Elementary School. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, as well as the Rensselaer County Sheriff, have been advised of the sighting and are investigating the situation. Authorities...
Glen man charged with illegal disposal of petroleum
A Glen man paid a penalty in court after allegedly disposing of petroleum illegally. The unnamed subject accepted a $500 fine with a $75 surcharge.
WGAL
Parents of gunman settle suit over Pennsylvania State Police barracks ambush
The parents of a man convicted of killing a Pennsylvania state trooper and wounding another eight years ago have settled a lawsuit accusing them of partial responsibility. The widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and Trooper Alex Douglass had alleged Eugene and Deborah Frein knew their son, Eric, was mentally unstable and dangerous but allowed him access to weapons.
Former NY Lieutenant Governor Still Faces Charges
The former second-in-command in Albany is still facing charges, but not as many following court action December 5. Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin have been thrown out by a federal judge leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges. The charges that were...
mynbc5.com
Police: Lake Placid man arrested for stealing more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — A Lake Placid man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stole more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford's over the course of several months. New York State Police arrested 35-year-old Vadim Bacsan at the Hannaford in North Elba on Saturday evening following a complaint from store employees.
PPP loan fraud sentencing happening today
A man will be sentenced Wednesday morning for his role in a PPP loan fraud scheme worth more than $2.8 million.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Pedestrian Lying on Road in Lakewood Run Over by Vehicle [VIDEO – VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED]
A pedestrian lying on the road in downtown Lakewood early this morning was run over by a vehicle, and the incident was caught on video – obtained exclusively by TLS. At approximately 4:00 AM this morning, a man can be seen dancing in the middle of the road before lying down between the northbound and southbound lanes of Clifton Avenue.
Fire department treasurer allegedly steals over $300K of funds
NEW COLUMBIA, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The White Deer Township Fire Department treasurer is being accused of stealing over $300,000 worth of funds from the department over the course of nearly four years. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in July 2022, members of the White Deer Township Fire Department reported to troopers the theft and […]
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
WRGB
Correctional facilities facing staffing issues, staff working overtime
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — As staffing issues have become a major problem for many industries throughout the area. Law enforcement is no exception, specifically correction officers. According to data released on December 1st by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the state is seeing fewer DOCCS Security Personnel.
newyorkupstate.com
Hiker lost overnight in waist-deep snow rescued atop NY’s second tallest mountain
A 19-year-old hiker from Schenectady got lost on Nov. 27 in the High Peaks Wilderness Area. The man’s hiking partner called from the Adirondak Loj trailhead to report that the pair had become separated and that they had last communicated at 5 p.m. Around 1 a.m., the 19-year-old called...
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
Shooting at Walmart in New York State
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: FoxNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
