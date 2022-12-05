ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nursing home arrest

Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
Video: Violent smash and grab attempt interrupted by undercover officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest in Tennessee after robbing a business, police said. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5 million, one of the crimes happening just a month prior at a Macy's at the same mall.
Bear spotted near Castleton Elementary School

CASTLETON ON HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schodack Police are reporting a black bear was seen in the area of Castleton Elementary School. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, as well as the Rensselaer County Sheriff, have been advised of the sighting and are investigating the situation. Authorities...
Parents of gunman settle suit over Pennsylvania State Police barracks ambush

The parents of a man convicted of killing a Pennsylvania state trooper and wounding another eight years ago have settled a lawsuit accusing them of partial responsibility. The widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and Trooper Alex Douglass had alleged Eugene and Deborah Frein knew their son, Eric, was mentally unstable and dangerous but allowed him access to weapons.
Former NY Lieutenant Governor Still Faces Charges

The former second-in-command in Albany is still facing charges, but not as many following court action December 5. Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin have been thrown out by a federal judge leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges. The charges that were...
Correctional facilities facing staffing issues, staff working overtime

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — As staffing issues have become a major problem for many industries throughout the area. Law enforcement is no exception, specifically correction officers. According to data released on December 1st by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the state is seeing fewer DOCCS Security Personnel.
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?

The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
