sonomacountygazette.com
Dear Sonoma County: 2022 deserves big holiday energy
Dear Readers: Now hear me out: I didn’t plan to vomit holiday cheer all over the December edition of this year’s Gazette. It -- as vomit does -- it just, sort of happened all of a sudden and entirely out of nowhere. Seriously. It’s like; there was Thanksgiving and then, BAM, there came Christmas and the rest of the holiday season.
northbaybiz.com
Sticking to It: Windsor Toffee
Local confectioner Windsor Toffee is quickly becoming a Sonoma County favorite. Owners Veronica Aguado and Evodio Medrano opened their business two years ago when Veronica sought a change following a 12-year career in the chocolate industry. Having spent over a decade working with chocolate and honing her skills, she decided to continue following her passion for sweets and began crafting her own from their home kitchen.
Redwood Empire Food Bank gets creative to eliminate food waste
SANTA ROSA -- No food goes to waste at the Redwood Empire Food Bank. Any donated food that does not get bagged up for grocery distribution, the food bank makes into fresh meals that are ready to eat with those leftover bulk ingredients. At 10 a.m. sharp every day, the food bank's kitchen gets to work. It is an all-hands on deck process, following the direction of Chef Don Nolan. Volunteers cook up the recipes he comes up with that very morning, after looking at what he has. "What I have available is what I end up making," Nolan said.In the pantry...
sonomacountygazette.com
Catching up with cozy Cazadero
It's a cool December evening, and the towering redwoods outside my cozy cyber-hut are outlined against the blue sky. It has become quite dry again, and we hope for some rain!. I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving celebration with families and friends. We all have a great deal to be grateful for, even with the various health and geopolitical concerns worldwide. Here in Cazadero (the edge of the Western world as I like to call it,) we are surrounded by nature and need to coexist with the ecosystems, not subjugate them. This is not political, but the calmest way to live our lives in this modern world.
lakecountybloom.com
Lake Family Resource Center Announces Holiday Food Program
Lake Family Resource Center (Lake FRC) announces the Holiday Food Program. With generous donations from our community, Brunos and Foods Ect. We will once again be offering gift cards instead of food boxes. Northshore residents will receive a food gift card to Bruno’s Shop Smart, while Southshore will receive a...
'Shock': Mountain lion enters Bay Area home, drags dog outside
A mountain lion that entered a Santa Rosa home and dragged a dog outside on Nov. 28 was euthanized by a Sonoma County trapper on Dec. 3, officials said.
sonomamag.com
2 New Restaurants and a Food Truck Pop-Up Coming to Sonoma This Month
Luma Bar & Eatery, a new restaurant in Petaluma from the owners of The Shuckery, is hoping to open this month in the former Dempsey’s brewpub on the Petaluma River. The plant-forward opening menu will feature Sonoma County produce in dishes such as mushroom escabeche, crudite with seaweed hummus, gnocchi with sunchokes and chanterelles, pasta with fennel and carrot ragout and protein side dishes: 4-ounce skewers of pork shank, duck confit or brisket. The restaurant will have a full bar.
sonomacountygazette.com
Rio Nido eyeing park updates
Thanksgiving was lovely. After the pandemic its been fantastic to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends once again. November just flew by us. I am in disbelief that time is passing by so quickly. There is no doubt that winter is here. Living in Rio Nido under...
sonomacountygazette.com
Sebastopol’s Main Stage West ends an exceptional year with “Ham for the Holidays”
When it comes to top quality theater, Main Stage West in Sebastopol has been knocking it out of the park in 2022, including an outstanding production of “The Glass Menagerie” at the start of the year. Its current offering, “Ham for the Holidays,” does not live up to that high bar, but for audiences seeking some undemanding entertainment, it raises chuckles enough to help get into the holiday spirit.
Aviation International News
Skyservice to Open Napa, California FBO
Canada-based aviation service provider Skyservice is continuing its expansion into the U.S. with plans to establish what will be the second FBO at California’s Napa County Airport (KAPC). The company will begin operations there next month from a temporary modular facility but expects to break ground by mid-2023 on...
northbaybiz.com
American Canyon and the Promise of Watson Ranch
Longtime residents, city officials pin hopes that ambitious 309-acre ‘town center’ development will finally put long-ago quarry town on the map. If you don’t live there, you may think of American Canyon as somewhere you go through to get somewhere else—a thoroughfare, a stretch of congestion as you speed north or south on Highway 29. But the City of American Canyon cannot be seen from the road. American Canyon is, and has been since it was incorporated in 1992, home to a vibrant, engaged, diverse people who share a sense of place and community and a dream of greater community that is right now on the verge of coming true. But before we get to that, we need to find the City of American Canyon in a way that you can’t find on a map.
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
ksro.com
Cases in Syphilis Up in Sonoma County for 2022
Syphilis infections are on the rise in Sonoma County. Public health officials have detected 144 early-stage syphilis cases this year. There were 116 cases in all of 2021 and 120 in all of 2020. The Sonoma County Public Health Division says the reason for the spike in cases of the sexually transmitted infection is unclear, but there have been similar increases across California and the nation.
sonomamag.com
This Secret Bar in the Redwoods Is Only Accessible by Vintage Train
There’s nothing like taking a drive up the Pacific coast to calm the mind and awaken the senses — especially when there’s a one-of-a-kind experience waiting at the end of the journey. That’s just what you’ll find at Glen Blair Bar, an outdoor watering hole set deep in the majestic Mendocino County redwoods.
OpenTable names 5 Bay Area restaurants among 'most beloved' in America
An old-school SF red meat institution, a waterfront Peruvian spot and more.
ksro.com
One Injured in Santa Rosa from Microwave Fire
A person is recovering after food in a microwave caught fire in an apartment in Santa Rosa. A resident was microwaving food in a package that went up in flames on Sunday afternoon. The resident had put the fire out by the time firefighters got there, but smoke spread to the second floor of the apartment complex, and to part of the third floor. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. It’s unclear if it was the same person who had the microwave mishap.
SFist
Sonoma County Mountain Lion Straight Up Walks Into Woman’s Home, Drags Out Her Dog
The dog survived, but the mountain lion was tracked down and euthanized, after an incident last weekend where the mountain lion casually walked into a Sonoma County home and picked a fight with the dog. It’s a phenomenon we’ve seen in the Bay Area before, where mountain lions wander into...
marinmagazine.com
Michelin Marin: The Restaurants That Made the Guide in 2022
The Michelin Guide has once again bestowed its lofty list of award-winning restaurants on the culinary world. There’s lots going on in the Bay Area this year, with a few stars lost (Mourad, Madera), a few new restaurants on the list (San Ho Won, Nisei), and a fond farewell to some legendary places, like David Kinch’s Manresa, which earned three stars before its impeding closure.
ksro.com
Overnight Freezing and Frost Temperatures Coming Back to the North Bay
More sub-freezing temperatures and frost are in this week’s forecast for Sonoma County. A storm that’s been bringing periods of rainfall since Saturday is expected to continue into early this afternoon. The mercury in thermometers could drop below 32-degrees tomorrow and Thursday mornings, with the valley areas like Santa Rosa getting as cold as 26-degrees. The National Weather Service says frost is possible on both mornings. Another storm is expected to bring significant rainfall between Thursday night and early Friday afternoon.
sonomamag.com
Best Sonoma County Restaurants Under $40, According to Michelin Guide 2022
Sonoma County’s Bib Gourmands have been announced for 2022. While there aren’t any newcomers, it’s a high honor given to eight of the county’s restaurants considered by the California Michelin Guide to be restaurants with “good food at a moderate price.”. Receiving the awards on...
