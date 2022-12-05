Read full article on original website
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Growing Pains actor Kirk Cameron is banned from hosting readings of his children's Christian book at more than 50 publicly funded libraries - despite most hosting 'drag queen story times' for kids
Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron has a new Christian Children's book out but he's being banned from hosting story hours at publicly funded community libraries that also host similar events for drag queens. It is common for community libraries to run story-hour programs for kids and parents that correspond with...
NBC San Diego
Inland Empire Mom Invites Her Son's Fellow Marines Over for Thanksgiving. Dozens Show Up
A proud Marine mom is creating a bright spot for dozens of servicemembers stationed in Southern California. Pattie Castillo has two sons, including Adrien, who joined the U.S. Marine Corps last year. She is lucky to have her son stationed close to her Twentynine Palms home, but she’s learned many of the young men and women who don’t get to go home for the holidays usually stay in their rooms alone and eat fast food.
