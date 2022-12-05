ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 9, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken outside of Kemmerer, Wyoming by Samantha Marshinsky. Samantha writes: "Good (cold) morning from Kemmerer!!!!!". To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo....
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Not Voodoo’: Wyoming Expands Cloud Seeding Amid Prolonged Drought

From the fiery burst of a flare, silver iodide is injected into the atmosphere, creating a chemical reaction that under ideal conditions causes powdery, white flakes to fall from the sky. The practice is part of a state effort to battle...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Why Nobody Lives In Wyoming, The Latest Theory

There are many videos claiming that Wyoming does not exist. Mostly because nobody outside of Wyoming has ever met someone from Wyoming. For the few people who do think Wyoming is real, why do so few people live here?. It is the nation's least populated state, after all. Below is...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Without Enough Pilots, Airlines Cutting Service Across Wyoming

Demand for service is rising at regional airports across the state, but a pilot shortage has forced airlines to cut the number of available flights at most of the state's nine commercial airports. Sheridan, Gillette and Cody have lost between...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect Thursday with strong gusts on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are seeing some strong winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph along some stretches, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and the Colorado State Line as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: How To Be a Safe Driver (I’m An Expert, Listen To Me)

A long time ago, in a trucking school in a galaxy much like our own, I learned the most important driver's safety lesson there is. "Never be in a hurry," was what my instructor at the time, a no-nonsense import from Liverpool, said. "Nobody taking their time gets in a wreck."
CHEYENNE, WY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse sin Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Could commuter transit be in Wyoming and Colorado’s future?

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials at the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there are about 30,000 vehicles that travel between Wyoming and the front range every day. So the Departments of Transportation for Wyoming and Colorado are looking for a way to make that commute easier. ”We...
WYOMING STATE
XL Country 100.7

Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?

Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Are Kids Really Going Hungry In Wyoming?

As an elementary school teacher, Chris Galagan has seen firsthand the effect of hunger on her students. While some children come to school Monday mornings well-rested and focused, others arrive irritable, tired and distracted. The behavior of Galagan's students, she said, in many ways reflects their conditions at home.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Does the State of Wyoming owe you money?

December 8, 2022 — The State of Wyoming may owe you some money, and you may not be aware of that fact. The State Treasurer’s office is encouraging Wyoming residents to visit www.mycash.wyo.gov to see if any of the State’s $106 million in unclaimed property is theirs.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: The Gift of Breaking Bread

Wide open spaces, blue skies and an abundance of natural resources help to give Wyoming its unique character, but our state's greatest resource is its people. As we enter into the gift-giving season, please consider a gift to support the good work of our non-profit volunteer organizations.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Affordable housing or “Attainable Housing”... Wyoming’s model will tell

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials, Wyoming has been dealing with the ongoing issue of affordable housing, or rather “attainable housing.”. As inflation, interest and mortgage rates increase, housing has become more of a distant reality for some folks. Colorado, our neighboring state, is looking to...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life

Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some bandmates live in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Sig Sauer Suckfest? Not So Fast, Wyoming Gun Enthusiasts Say

Although 20 self-described gunshot victims have filed a lawsuit against gun maker Sig Sauer claiming defective pistols caused their injuries, some Wyoming gun enthusiasts say they haven't lost trust in the brand. "I've never had any problem with Sig, and...
WYOMING STATE

