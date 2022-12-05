Read full article on original website
Woman charged in death of unborn child in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman has been charged for the death of an unborn child in a 2021 Jones County crash. According to Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Rikki Blackwell, 34, was driving a vehicle which collided with another vehicle driven by a pregnant woman on December 21, 2021, on Moselle Seminary Road. Investigators […]
Neshoba Democrat
21-year-old woman stabbed, man arrested
A Philadelphia man has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend at a house on Hays Street Friday evening, the authorities said. The man, Brutarius Talley, 29, 250 Hays Street, has been arrested and charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault, Police Chief Eric Lyons said. Officers responded at...
WDAM-TV
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 8, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 10:26 AM on December 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of Front Street. Entry was attempted through a window.
WDAM-TV
Charge filed against WCHS student in Tuesday’s incident
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A charge has been filed against the Wayne County High School student in connection to Tuesday’s incident. According to the Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, WCSD Police Chief Chris Sargent filed a charge of possession of a weapon on campus against the 16-year-old boy in Wayne County Youth Court. Other charges are possibly pending.
WTOK-TV
Deputies say burglary suspect caught in the act
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County deputies arrested 31-year-old Dyques Wilson Tuesday night after officials said he was caught breaking into a house in Toomsuba. Wilson is charged with one count of disturbance of a family and one count of burglary of a dwelling house, according to Chief Deputy...
WTOK-TV
Sheriff’s department investigating package thefts in Jones Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents to be aware of “Porch Pirates” stealing Christmas packages this holiday season. JCSD investigators are looking into reports of package thefts on Eastview Drive on Tuesday. Delivery services showed packages delivered at two different...
Family seeking answers in Mississippi man’s death; blames law enforcement for failing son
The family of a Fayette man whose disappearance in early October ended with his remains found on a piece of private land in Taylorsville is seeking both justice and answers as to what happened to him. Rasheem Carter, 25, of Fayette, is described by his family as an intelligent, hardworking...
impact601.com
Beloved Bay Springs principal fatally injured in one-vehicle incident
A one-vehicle incident involving a Bay Springs principal resulted in a fatality Wednesday morning. According to EMA Director Hudson Jenkins, just after 11 a.m., multiple first responders and law enforcement were called out to a one-vehicle incident. The driver of the vehicle who was fatally injured was identified as Russell...
WTOK-TV
Monday night shooting puts Lauderdale County man on life support
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun told News 11 that deputies were called about a disturbance on Jeff Davis School Road just before 11 p.m. Monday. Deputies arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was immediately transported for medical care. Lauderdale County Coroner...
WTOK-TV
Georgia man faces several charges after assaulting Mississippi officer
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Georgia man was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing, and possession of stolen property. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a stolen Ford Bronco out of Georgia traveling on I-20 and proceeded to pull the vehicle over.
Driver ejected from truck during Jones County crash
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two drivers were injured after a crash in Jones County on Monday, December 5. The crash happened around noon on Highway 84 at Highway 29. The crash involved an 18-wheeler log truck and a GMC pickup. According to witnesses, the GMC was exiting the on-ramp to head south on Highway […]
WTOK-TV
Lockdown leads to student’s arrest after altercation, firearm discovered at WCHS
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wayne County High School student has been arrested after bringing a firearm to campus Tuesday morning. According to WCHS Principal Robert Hathorn, he received reports of multiple shootings in and around the Wayne County area this past weekend that the student in question was possibly involved with.
kicks96news.com
Burglary, Domestic Violence, and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba
CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON, 39, of Union, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600. JENNIFER MICHELLE ARELLANO, 44, of Newton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000. JOHNNY BARRETT, 63, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600. MARLON BELL, 41, of Philadelphia, Failure to...
WTOK-TV
27 dilapidated houses to be taken down in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council has hired a demolition company to take down more dilapidated buildings that could be a safety hazard for the public. The city has experienced collapsing buildings over the past few years. A construction company bid for over $148,000 was approved to take down 27 structures. The council will finish the final paperwork with Cullum Construction by the end of next week.
WTOK-TV
City councilwoman has questions related to the Meridian Police Department
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey raised questions about the Meridian Police Department during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Lindsey had 27 questions that referenced city surveillance cameras, the recruitment of and training for new officers, the presence of gang leaders and even gun laws. Board President Dwayne Davis and Mayor Jimmie Smith asked Lindsey not to read from her list since Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young was not present at the meeting. Lindsey spoke to News 11 afterward.
WTOK-TV
Man on bike hit by car near Meridian Burger King
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man on a bicycle was hit by a car near Burger King on 8th Street in Meridian Wednesday night just after 6 p.m. News 11 arrived on scene shortly after the incident. Paramedics were tending to the man on the ground. The driver of the...
Remains of ‘Boy in the Box’ identified by Philadelphia police after 65 years
After 65 years, the Philadelphia Police Department has finally identified "America's Unknown Child," commonly referred to as the "Boy in the Box."
WTOK-TV
Choctaw Health Center ambulance, left running, stolen in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man stole an ambulance Monday night. An EMT for Choctaw Health Center in Philadelphia, Miss., told police he transferred a patient to Regional One in Memphis, and while inside, left the vehicle running with the keys inside. The driver says when he returned to the vehicle, it was gone.
Mom, son accused of selling drugs near Laurel church
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A mother and her son were arrested for allegedly selling drugs at a home near a church in Laurel. The Laurel Leader Call reported Rose Barnett, 69, and Danny Darby, 39, were arrested at a home on East 10th Street on Wednesday, November 30. Police reportedly found Oxycodone, an M&P Uzi […]
