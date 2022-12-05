ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

City of Amarillo billing still down for water, sewer online payments

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s issues with new software preventing the payment of city bills for water and sewer online or by phone continue with no end in sight. They are also preventing drafting to pay bills directly from bank accounts and credit cards. Amarillo Assistant City Manager Laura...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TxDOT crews working on traffic switch US 87 in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on a traffic switch starting today, Dec. 8, on US 87/US 287 in Moore County. The Phase 2 construction area begins at Walmart and runs north to 14th Street in Dumas. Crews will need to close the two front driveways to Walmart.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
KFDA

18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of Amarillo employees who will be losing their jobs. According to the notice, 461 workers will lose their jobs. In the letter, American General Life Insurance said, it will be restructuring...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Commissioners Court Amends Speed Limit for County Road 6 1/2

The Gray County Commissioner’s Court met for a regularly scheduled meeting, the meeting opened for public comment to agenda item 5, lowering the speed limit for a county road. The county road in consideration, 6 1/2, was receiving complaints from home owners for the lack of posted sign-age. The...
GRAY COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo AIG offices to lay off more than 400 employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a letter from the Texas Workforce Commission provided to MyHighPlains.com, officials from the Amarillo offices of the American General Life Insurance Company, or AIG, have announced that it will “restructure various business functions” at its Amarillo offices. According to the letter, officials said that AIG will be conducting “employee separations” […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic changes to start tomorrow on Soncy Rd due to construction

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers will need to be aware of traffic changes on Soncy Road starting tomorrow. Texas Department of Transportation said contractors are moving traffic to the new southbound State Loop 335 frontage road on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. The detour will take traffic from old Soncy to...
CANYON, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems

Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
AMARILLO, TX

