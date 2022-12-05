Read full article on original website
City of Amarillo billing still down for water, sewer online payments
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s issues with new software preventing the payment of city bills for water and sewer online or by phone continue with no end in sight. They are also preventing drafting to pay bills directly from bank accounts and credit cards. Amarillo Assistant City Manager Laura...
TxDOT crews working on traffic switch US 87 in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on a traffic switch starting today, Dec. 8, on US 87/US 287 in Moore County. The Phase 2 construction area begins at Walmart and runs north to 14th Street in Dumas. Crews will need to close the two front driveways to Walmart.
Issues Still Causing Problems With Water Bills. When Will It End?
Well, surely this isn't how this all was supposed to go. Remember when the City said that there would be a small interruption in your ability to pay your water bill, but that the system would be back up and running in no time?. Looks like there are issues still...
Busted Sewer Line Spells Bad News For Amarillo Civic Center
A press release issued by the City of Amarillo earlier this afternoon spelled out the bad news. A busted sewer line is going to be causing some inconvenience when you head to the Amarillo Civic Center. What Happened At The Civic Center. The press release refers to it as a...
What New Business Will Be Occupying this Amarillo Cursed Building?
It's always great to see new businesses coming into Amarillo. We try them out and we either like them or we don't. We may fall in love with some. As soon as that happens, it seems they close their doors. That is if they are unique and local. More and more it seems the only things that do well in Amarillo is coffee and fast food.
TxDOT to host public workshop over Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is set to host a virtual public workshop over enhanced mobility of seniors and individuals with disabilities. The workshop will provide an opportunity for people to learn about rural public transportation for seniors and people with disabilities from local transit providers.
Amarillo Fire responds to Thursday apartment fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Thursday morning fire at an apartment in west Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an engine arrived at the scene of a two-story apartment complex in the 2700 block of Virginia Circle to find a fire in progress at […]
Optimum to extend services to Brownfield, Seminole, Hereford through fiber network build
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in Brownfield, Seminole and Hereford will now have another option when it comes to internet providers. Optimum announced that it’s extending its services to the three towns with the construction of a 100 percent Fiber Internet Network. Construction is underway in the areas. The...
18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
TOGETHER WE CAN 2022: Amarillo National Bank, Bushland Elementary School
In this week's Pay it Forward, we meet Tony, who's paying it forward to his good friend Vilma!. 2ND CUP: Raymond Gonzales; Faith City Mission to host Christmas meal to feed those in need. Updated: 13 hours ago. KFDA 2ND CUP. Updated: 13 hours ago. Video: Dalhart first responders seeking...
New animal management and welfare outreach coordinator to focus on the youth
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare has a new outreach coordinator who will be focusing on teaching the younger generations about positive pet ownership responsibilities. The hope is it will lower the extreme high volume of pets in the shelter and those who are put down.
AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of Amarillo employees who will be losing their jobs. According to the notice, 461 workers will lose their jobs. In the letter, American General Life Insurance said, it will be restructuring...
Sentencing scheduled for Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A judge scheduled sentencing for an Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School and then skip town. Erfan Salmanzadeh, 33, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13, 2023 in federal court. According to documents obtained by ABC 7 , Salmanzadeh recorded...
Commissioners Court Amends Speed Limit for County Road 6 1/2
The Gray County Commissioner’s Court met for a regularly scheduled meeting, the meeting opened for public comment to agenda item 5, lowering the speed limit for a county road. The county road in consideration, 6 1/2, was receiving complaints from home owners for the lack of posted sign-age. The...
TxDOT Amarillo: I-40 eastbound near Groom closed because of fire
Update (4:51 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT updated the mile marker that the reported fire on I-40 eastbound near Groom is occurring. Officials said the fire is occurring at mile marker 126 on I-40 eastbound Original Story: GROOM, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation […]
Amarillo AIG offices to lay off more than 400 employees
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a letter from the Texas Workforce Commission provided to MyHighPlains.com, officials from the Amarillo offices of the American General Life Insurance Company, or AIG, have announced that it will “restructure various business functions” at its Amarillo offices. According to the letter, officials said that AIG will be conducting “employee separations” […]
Traffic changes to start tomorrow on Soncy Rd due to construction
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers will need to be aware of traffic changes on Soncy Road starting tomorrow. Texas Department of Transportation said contractors are moving traffic to the new southbound State Loop 335 frontage road on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. The detour will take traffic from old Soncy to...
APD investigating possible incident in west Amarillo Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said it is investigating what it said was a possible child abduction in west Amarillo Saturday. According to police, officers were called to what they were told was a possible attempt at a child abduction in the 4100 block of Cimarron Ave. on Saturday. Police said they […]
4,000 Amarillo Tyson Foods employees to receive $300 to $700 each in year-end bonus
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tyson Foods announced that more than 90,000 of its employees across the U.S. are set to receive about $50 million in combined bonuses. An official said the Amarillo facility employs about 4,000 hourly employees who will each receive between $300 to $700 in bonuses, based on tenure.
These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems
Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
