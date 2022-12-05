ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
manchesterinklink.com

1 person seriously injured in 2-car crash on Front Street, driver charged

MANCHESTER, NH – A Hooksett woman was injured Tuesday in a crash on Front Street, and a city man has been charged with DUI. On December 6th, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to the area of 1600 Front Street for reports of a motor vehicle crash. During the course of the investigation, Manchester Police learned that a white Mazda hatchback driven by Frank Hyslop Jr., 56, of Manchester, collided with a silver Buick sedan driven by a 68-year-old female from Hooksett.
MANCHESTER, NH
thelocalne.ws

One injured in Topsfield rollover

One person has been injured in a collision in Topsfield. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Perkins Row and Ipswich Road. In a different part of town at the same time, the fire department said there were also “multiple reports of electrical issues including possible transformer explosions and power outages in several homes in the area of Wilmor Road.”
TOPSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Driver charged weeks after Nashua hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians

NASHUA, N.H. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man about two weeks after he allegedly hit three pedestrians in downtown Nashua and drove off.It happened the night before Thanksgiving around 11:40 p.m. on Main Street.Three people were hospitalized following the crash.Police determined the suspect vehicle was a Toyota RAV4. On Wednesday, Nashua police arrested Christopher Jimenez Delgado.Delgado was charged with three felony counts of conduct after an accident. The Nashua man was released on $1,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court. 
NASHUA, NH
nbcboston.com

Dramatic Rescue: Firefighters Remove Driver From Car That Crashed Over Wall in Everett

Firefighters came to the rescue of a woman who became trapped in her car after it drove off a five-foot embankment on Wednesday afternoon in Everett, Massachusetts. The incident happened around 12:18 p.m., when a woman reportedly lost control of her car in the 500 block of Broadway and drove through a fence and off a small wall. She was stuck in the driver's seat as the car hung at a perilous angle, and firefighters were eventually able to free her.
EVERETT, MA
WCVB

Giant piece of metal crashes into I-95 driver's windshield

BOXFORD, Mass. — It was a close call for one North Shore commuter on Thursday morning when a part of another vehicle crashed through his windshield. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Interstate 95 North in Boxford. A blue Honda Accord was struck by a brake drum from another vehicle. Luckily, the Honda’s driver was not hurt and was able to call 911 for help.
BOXFORD, MA
whdh.com

Pedestrian struck, critically injured near school in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old man was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter with critical injuries after he was struck while crossing the road near an elementary school in Chelmsford on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a struck pedestrian on Maple Road near the...
CHELMSFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family

A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

2 high school students hurt after truck crashes off bridge in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH - Two Plymouth high school students were injured after a truck crashed off a bridge in Plymouth. "I just hope they're both doing better," said Plymouth North High School student Hunter Byron. He and other fellow students went to the scene where their friend's truck veered off the Warren Street Bridge into the Eel River below Monday night. Witnesses said the teenage boy behind the wheel kicked out a window before he and his passenger, a teenage girl, both escaped. "They're both good kids, you know selfless kids, both responsible. I just pray that they both get better and learn...
PLYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Officials ID wrong-way driver killed in Route 3 crash in Duxbury

DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth, Massachusetts, woman is dead after a wrong-way crash Tuesday night in Duxbury. The two-vehicle crash happened on Route 3 south near Exit 20 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 3 and struck...
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Car crashes into Wakefield yoga studio

WAKEFIELD – No injuries were reported Sunday afternoon when a driver crashed into a Wakefield yoga studio.It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Lowell Street.The car crashed into the front window of Curve Wellness Studio, causing damage. It appears that the building is structurally sound after the crash.The business was closed at the time and no one was inside.Wakefield police said the driver was evaluated but declined medical attention.The cause of the crash is under investigation, but appears to have been accidental.
WAKEFIELD, MA
whdh.com

State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
REVERE, MA

