The 562

Football: Millikan QB Myles Jackson Commits to Stanford After Reclassifying

The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Coming off a historic junior season, Millikan quarterback Myles Jackson is ready for the next level and has solidified his plans for the next stage of his career. The standout QB has reclassified to the Class of 2023 and has signed with Stanford University.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Cabrillo vs. Oxford Academy, Boys’ Soccer

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs. Wilson, Girls’ Soccer

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Wilson vs Long Beach Poly Wrestling

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23...
LONG BEACH, CA
ocsportszone.com

Former Cal State Fullerton baseball coach George Horton joins OC Riptide staff

George Horton has joined the OC Riptide staff. (Photo courtesy OC Riptide). George Horton, who led national power Cal State Fullerton to the 2004 National Championship has joined the Orange County Riptide as a special assistant, officials announced. Horton’s duties with the OC Riptide “will be broad in scope assisting...
FULLERTON, CA
saturdaydownsouth.com

AP names Player of the Year for 2022 college football season

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was named The Associated Press college football player of the year on Thursday, becoming the Trojans’ 1st winner of the award since 2005 after his dazzling debut season. Williams received 32 of 46 1st-place votes and 117 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree

Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4

Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

Quick and affordable to-go breakfast burritos in OC

Nothing beats breakfast food at any time during the day. Breakfast burritos are the perfect meals for hungry college students that can be held in one hand as you are walking to campus or finishing a last-minute assignment. Here are four spots in Orange County that serve the best breakfast...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
AdWeek

KNBC to Lose Chuck Henry Along with 4 Reporters to Early Retirement at End of Year

Los Angeles NBC owned station KNBC is losing at least five journalists to an early retirement package at the end of the year. The Los Angeles Times reports that anchor Chuck Henry, “along with veteran reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch, have accepted ‘voluntary early retirement’ buyouts and will be leaving the station at the end of this month, according to three station insiders who were not authorized to comment.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station

The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass names transition advisory team

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass Tuesday named her transition advisory team, which will provide advice through the first 100 days of her administration. The co-chairs of the advisory team are:. Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader;. Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pmq.com

This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles

Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

