The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Coming off a historic junior season, Millikan quarterback Myles Jackson is ready for the next level and has solidified his plans for the next stage of his career. The standout QB has reclassified to the Class of 2023 and has signed with Stanford University.
DOWNEY – It was a historic season for the Downey High School football team in 2022, as they won a CIF-SS title and advanced to a CIF State Regional playoff game for the first time in school history. With a big first-half, 21-8 lead, the Vikings were one half...
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown...
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23...
>>> UPDATE: D.J. Lagway commits to Florida Gators on national television Willis (Texas) five-star quarterback D.J. Lagway, the nation's No. 2 signal-caller and No. 7 overall prospect in the class of 2024, is set to announce his commitment Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound passer ...
George Horton has joined the OC Riptide staff. (Photo courtesy OC Riptide). George Horton, who led national power Cal State Fullerton to the 2004 National Championship has joined the Orange County Riptide as a special assistant, officials announced. Horton’s duties with the OC Riptide “will be broad in scope assisting...
The562.org is pleased to announce our latest sport-specific sponsor as Beach Futbol Club soccer club has stepped up to sponsor all of The562’s coverage of Long Beach soccer from now through the 2022-23 school year. The sponsorship will support our coverage of soccer at the high school and collegiate...
USC quarterback Caleb Williams was named The Associated Press college football player of the year on Thursday, becoming the Trojans’ 1st winner of the award since 2005 after his dazzling debut season. Williams received 32 of 46 1st-place votes and 117 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters...
Born and raised in Long Beach, Andrew grew up playing football and currently runs track for Long Beach Wilson. He is an aspiring photographer.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Laguna Beach Coach John Shanahan (left) with former Tustin Coach Myron Miller before Saturday’s regional. (Photo: Tom Connolly, For OC Sports Zone). Former long-time Tustin High School football coach Myron Miller was a guest of Laguna Beach Coach John Shanahan during the CIF State Regional 4A Bowl Game Saturday between Laguna Beach and Granada Hills.
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
Nothing beats breakfast food at any time during the day. Breakfast burritos are the perfect meals for hungry college students that can be held in one hand as you are walking to campus or finishing a last-minute assignment. Here are four spots in Orange County that serve the best breakfast...
Los Angeles NBC owned station KNBC is losing at least five journalists to an early retirement package at the end of the year. The Los Angeles Times reports that anchor Chuck Henry, “along with veteran reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch, have accepted ‘voluntary early retirement’ buyouts and will be leaving the station at the end of this month, according to three station insiders who were not authorized to comment.”
The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
Engine Vision Media acquires Los Angeles magazine, Orange Coast magazine, and Pasadena magazine from Hour Media Group. The post Orange Coast gets new, local owners appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass Tuesday named her transition advisory team, which will provide advice through the first 100 days of her administration. The co-chairs of the advisory team are:. Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader;. Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation,...
Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
