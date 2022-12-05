Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Assembly Names Bria Bryant Its New Global CMO
On the heels of a significant rebrand in 2022, Stagwell media agency Assembly has hired Bria Bryant as its new CMO. Bryant, who has already begun the new role, succeeds Mary Beth Keelty, who will take an elevated leadership role within Stagwell’s Brand Performance Network, of which Assembly is a subsidiary.
knowtechie.com
Amazon is down and having issues for a ton of people (updated)
If you were trying to get some holiday shopping done, you might have noticed issues with Amazon this morning. You are not alone. We can confirm that Amazon is currently struggling with processing orders, and other users are stating they can’t load items. Downdetector shows that over 5,400 people...
freightwaves.com
Sustainable last-mile firm GoBolt raises $55M to support US growth
The largest fulfillment providers in the world from Amazon to DHL have begun embracing electric vehicles. But EVs still comprise only a small portion of the largest fleets, which won’t be enough to move the needle toward their ambitious sustainability goals. For companies that entered the transportation and logistics...
knowtechie.com
How to find and delete duplicate photos in Windows 10/11 free?
Nowadays, the world around us has changed because of technology. A few decades ago, you only used computers to calculate, but since, endless operations have been performed on PCs. In short, we live in a world of data, where every company competes to win the data race. Similarly, you might...
AdWeek
Dentsu Creative Names Former Gut Partner Paulo Fogaca US CEO
Now that Dentsu Group’s integrated leadership structure and its amalgamation of its global agency brands into a single Dentsu Creative entity has solidified, the agency has put another piece of the puzzle into place with Paulo Fogaca being named U.S. CEO. Fogaca’s immediate remit as U.S. CEO is to...
Amazon Promotions Show Last Mile Critical to Long-Term Strategy
Amazon’s recent management announcements hint at a continued focus on the last mile. And the last mile may look markedly different in the months and years ahead as we continue to emerge from the pandemic. While demand is still strong to get everything delivered to the doorstep within an...
salestechstar.com
neonVest Closes Seed Round Led by 7BC Venture Capital for Their SaaS-Based Startup Scaling Platform
NeonVest announced today that it closed a seed financing round led by 7BC Venture Capital and an elite group of founders and VCs. Andrew Romans, General Partner of 7BC Venture Capital, has previously backed numerous early-stage tech startups that have gone on to surpass $500m and unicorn-level valuations, including Superhuman, NexHealth, Daily Harvest and Nylas.
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
knowtechie.com
You can now use Amazon’s Echo Show 15 as a Fire TV
Amazon’s wall-mountable Echo Show 15 smart display can now be used as a miniature Fire TV thanks to a free update. Amazon promised to bring the Fire TV experience to the Echo Show 15 in September. The company found that over 70 percent of Echo Show 15 users use the device to watch videos.
ValueWalk
A Final Tech Dash As The Year Draws Closer To An End
It has been a challenging year on the market amid surging inflation and aggressive monetary tightening by the central bank. Investors and analysts have been burning the midnight oil extra hard this year, scrambling in all sorts of directions to find cushioning assets that can shield their portfolios from a potential recession.
Here’s The Latest Rivian News: Catch Up With the Buzzy Electric Truck Startup
2023 is shaping up to be an even bigger year for Rivian automotive. The post Here’s The Latest Rivian News: Catch Up With the Buzzy Electric Truck Startup appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
salestechstar.com
SymphonyAI Retail CPG CINDE Insights Now Available for CPGs To Leverage AI-Based Insights and Recommendations
North American CPG manufacturers can now benefit from same science-based insights as their retail partners. SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a leading provider of end-to-end, integrated AI-powered merchandising, personalization and supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers, announced its fully AI-enabled CINDE Insights platform is now available for CPGs working with North American retail partners.
aiexpress.io
Incode Launches in Australia and New Zealand To Set a New Bar in Security For Consumers
Incode, a supplier of world-class id options immediately introduced its growth into Australia and New Zealand. The launch comes at a pivotal second to assist ANZ companies shore up their safety amid elevated vulnerabilities and safety breaches at a few of Australia’s most high-profile companies. Incode is quickly increasing...
This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
Smart home technology is disrupting real estate, presenting a significant market opportunity for designers, builders, entrepreneurs and investors.
knowtechie.com
Chrome adds better way to search bookmarks, tabs, and history
The latest Google Chrome update added a new way for users to search tabs, bookmarks, and search history directly through the Chrome address bar. Google shared the details of its latest feature update in a blog post on its website earlier this week. The update makes navigating the web browser even easier.
financefeeds.com
Worldpay taps SheerID to allow merchants better target their audiences
SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. Worldpay, a global payments company recently acquired by FIS, has partnered with SheerID, an identity marketing firm, in order to allow...
TechCrunch
Salesforce to expand Sustainability Cloud into full ESG reporting tool
Ari Alexander, GM for Salesforce Net Zero Cloud and Net Zero Marketplace, says the idea is to take advantage of the range of Salesforce tooling from MuleSoft for connecting to data sources to Tableau for data visualization to help companies better understand their progress towards ESG goals. “ESG is a...
AdWeek
Ford's Global Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering Departs
Automotive giant Ford’s first global chief marketing officer Suzy Deering is set to leave the automaker after two years. Deering, who joined from online marketplace eBay in 2020, will leave Friday. She does so after the Motor Company saw sales increase 16% to 464,674 units during the third quarter of 2022 in the United States.
aiexpress.io
Snowflake becomes available in UK on Microsoft Azure
Snowflake, a knowledge cloud firm, has introduced Snowflake’s normal availability on Microsoft Azure within the UK, pushed by excessive buyer demand for native knowledge residency from each the non-public and public sector within the UK. Snowflake allows establishments throughout a number of industries to deploy knowledge and analytical workloads...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Airtable lays off 250+ as CEO cites importance of ‘being a lean organization’
Hello, Happy Thursday. There is a lot of news today, much of it posting as I write this — for example, the Federal Trade Commission is now suing to block Microsoft from buying Activision. So less chatter, more banter. — Christine. The TechCrunch Top 3. Let’s give ’em...
Comments / 0