Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Jennifer Lawrence sparks backlash by falsely claiming to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie
Jennifer Lawrence is sparking backlash after she falsely claimed to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie. Lawrence made the comments in a nearly 45-minute sit-down discussion, published by Variety, in which she and fellow actor and producer Viola Davis discussed acting, inequities within the industry and motherhood, among other topics.
Review: Brendan Fraser is extraordinary in a tour de force performance in 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser is on the march to an Oscar after his turn in "The Whale."
