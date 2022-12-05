Read full article on original website
Divinity Candy
Divinity candy is an old fashioned Southern confection made from egg whites, corn syrup, and sugar. You will love the sweet soft texture of this classic holiday treat that is perfect for sharing with friends and neighbors.
Chocolate Peanut Butter - No Bake Cookies
Chocolate and Peanut Butter No Bake CookiesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I'm embarrassed to say, these are my all time favorite cookie. I know it's such a basic simple cookie, for peats sake it doesn't even require an oven! But the minute you put chocolate, oats and peanut butter together, its all over. In fact as much as I love these cookies, I don't keep them in our house anymore, the number one reason, I'll eat single one of them. I won't even feel bad about it, or save one or two for the kids, all mine... every last delicious chocolatey one.
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe Included
In New Orleans, we call it” Pecan Candy,” you may know of it as “Pralines,” but whatever you call it, it’s my favorite sweet treat. Pecan Candy is deliciously addictive. After your first bite into a creamy, sweet, and nutty piece of pecan candy, you will be hooked. But, like Lay’s potato chips, you can’t eat just one piece of Pecan Candy.
Christmas Fudge
I don't know about you, but the holidays are such a hectic time! I feel like I'm constantly running from this place to that place. Which is why I love this Fudge recipe, it's so quick and easy, made with 3 simple ingredients. In a pinch you can whip up a batch to bring over to a friends or to a work get together. This fudge is rich and creamy and only requires the microwave. Added bonus, no candy thermometer needed! When it comes to traditional holiday desserts, fudge is probably one of the most popular treats!
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
Man Takes Mashed Potatoes From KFC to His Friendsgiving Dinner but Not All His Friends Are Happy, Sparking Debate
Research reveals that over seven in 10 young Americans prefer celebrating Thanksgiving with friends instead of a traditional feast. TikToker Jake Musser, who goes by @mvsser, went viral after posting his Friendsgiving mashed potatoes hack: he purchased them from a Kentucky Fried Chicken location. Then, he poured them all into a bowl he bought from Target.
9 Best Winter Items To Buy at Dollar Tree Now
Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 25...
12 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
The grocery chain is stocked with holiday goods, including Reggano's Christmas pasta, Cakebites' Elf on the Shelf treats, and Choceur's quinoa bites.
The Final Round of Aldi Finds in 2022 Just Dropped — Here's What We're Adding to Our Cart
Somehow we have reached the end of 2022, which of course means we're entering one of the busiest seasons of all: the holiday season. Luckily for us, our favorite list just dropped — and we're not talking about our holiday wishlist. No, we mean the list of Aldi Finds that are coming to the store in December.
Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious
You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99
Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
10 Costco Food Items to Stock Up for Winter
Millions of people worldwide flock to Costco every year to buy their most needed and wanted items in bulk. Costco has a lot of it, whether it be meats and cheeses or your favorite sweets. See Our...
3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat
Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Restaurant worker refuses to cook woman new meal after he gives her soapy water instead of vinegar for her French fries
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was a picky eater. There were only a few restaurants in town where he would eat, and one of them was a local pizzeria that went the way of the dodo after nearly three decades in business.
Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month
In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.
The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian
Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
